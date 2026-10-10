The stage is set for a wild week in the NFL. The Green Bay Packers are hosting the Chicago Bears in an NFC North showdown, Jayden Daniels returns to the field against the New York Giants, the San Francisco 49ers travel to Seattle to take on the rival Seahawks and Bijan Robinson looks to keep the Atlanta Falcons' win streak alive against Tyler Huntley and the Baltimore Ravens on "Sunday Night Football."

Let's discuss some anytime touchdown bets. These have become popular wagers among football fans because of their longer odds. Even when it comes to an expected TD scorer, they make for a fun parlay leg. We dominated last week, hitting on Brock Bowers (+160), James Cook III (-140), and Alvin Kamara (+135). Let's see what we have cooking up for Week 5.

Below, we will break down five anytime TD bets to consider. These will not be predictable choices like a Jahmyr Gibbs or Bijan Robinson score that offer zero value, but they won't be wild long shots such as a team defense. Let's begin with a star tight end out west.

1. Cardinals TE Trey McBride (+115)

The Arizona Cardinals are hosting the Detroit Lions this Sunday, who just gave up 445 yards of total offense to the Carolina Panthers. Kelvin Sheppard's defense ranks dead last in the NFL, and made Bryce Young look like Josh Allen last week, so I'm expecting some points in this game. Trey McBride has the third-most receptions (33) in the NFL this season, but hasn't found the end zone in two weeks. I'll take him to score against this porous Detroit defense.

2. 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (-130)

When's the last time we saw 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey listed with a -130 tag? Statistically, the Seahawks have the best defense in the NFL, but this price is still pretty surprising. McCaffrey has scored four touchdowns over the last three games, but hasn't found the end zone as a receiver this season. He's just one receiving touchdown away from passing Marshall Faulk for the most by a running back all-time (36). I'm betting that happens on Sunday.

3. Texans TE Dalton Schultz (+310)

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz hasn't been wildly productive this season outside of the Week 2 explosion against the Cincinnati Bengals, where he caught 12 of 14 targets for 140 yards. He's recorded 21 receptions for 214 yards in all, but has been targeted 27 times -- which is tied for fourth-most among all tight ends. Schultz is a nice red-zone target for C.J. Stroud that I think can find the end zone for the first time this season against the Tennessee Titans.

4. Steelers WR Germie Bernard (+400)

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wideout Germie Bernard played just 40% of offensive snaps last week against the Cleveland Browns, but that should change with Michael Pittman Jr. being ruled out with a foot injury. The last time Pittman sat out, which was Week 2, Bernard saw a career-high eight targets and turned those looks into four receptions for 35 yards. The Indianapolis Colts have the fourth-worst passing defense in the NFL, and just got back from London. I think Bernard anytime TD at +400 is a solid flier.

5. Broncos RB RJ Harvey (+190)

Did you know Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey ranks second in the NFL in yards after catch with 193? He's averaging over six receptions per game, but is still looking for that first touchdown of 2026. With Sean Payton taking back play-calling responsibilities, I think Harvey finds the end zone on the ground or through the air. Last year, he became the fifth rookie in NFL history to score five rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns in a season, joining Charley Taylor, Gale Sayers, Alvin Kamara and Ashton Jeanty.