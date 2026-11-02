The Baltimore Ravens will likely have to go the rest of the 2026 regular season without star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The two-time NFL MVP made his return to action on Sunday after a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, but that comeback was very short-lived. On the first play from scrimmage for the Ravens offense, Jackson jammed his right thumb on Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau on a follow-through. That injury not only knocked him out of the game, but head coach Jesse Minter told reporters postgame that Jackson will go on injured reserve and will undergo surgery.

On top of this injury turning Baltimore's season upside down, it's also thrown the line for their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars for a loop. Not only did Jackson go down on Sunday, but backup Tyler Huntley (toe) also did, and his status for Week 9 is up in the air. That could result in undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano getting the start.

With that uncertainty under center, it's no surprise to see the Ravens go from being a 3-point favorite at home to now an 8.5-point home underdog. The total also dropped from 48.5 down to 43.5. This just shows how much a line can swing when a player of Jackson's caliber is sidelined.

While we won't see as dramatic of swings throughout the rest of the Week 9 slate, there has been some notable movement that is worth pointing out. So, as we close the book on Week 8, let's take our first glimpse at the upcoming week and who the oddsmakers have coming out on top.

Note: Pittsburgh and Tennessee are on the bye in Week 9.

Week 9 early odds

All lines via DraftKings; all games on Sunday unless noted

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Jaguars at Ravens (Thursday) Jaguars -8.5 43.5 Jaguars -426, Ravens +330 Bengals at Falcons (in Madrid) Bengals -3 51.5 Bengals -170, Falcons +142 Broncos at Panthers Broncos -3 44.5 Broncos -155, Panthers +130 Browns at Saints Saints -3 43.5 Browns +124, Saints -148 Cowboys at Colts Cowboys -6 52.5 Cowboys -265, Colts +215 Rams at Commanders Rams -5.5 48.5 Rams -225, Commanders +185 Lions at Dolphins Lions -7 48.5 Lions -355, Dolphins +280 Jets at Chiefs Chiefs -10 45.5 Jets +380, Chiefs -500 Giants at Eagles Giants -2.5 40.5 Giants -135, Eagles +114 Texans at Chargers Texans -4.5 42.5 Texans -218, Chargers +180 Packers at Patriots Patriots -2.5 47.5 Packers +124, Patriots -148 Cardinals at Seahawks Seahawks -11.5 44.5 Cardinals +525, Seahawks -752 Raiders at 49ers 49ers -9.5 51.5 Raiders +390, 49ers -521 Buccaneers at Bears Bears -6 46.5 Buccaneers +205, Bears -250 Bills at Vikings (Monday) Bills -2.5 46.5 Bills -148, Vikings +124

Notable movement, trends

Jaguars at Ravens (Thursday)

As we noted in the intro, the Lamar Jackson injury has nuked this line. Baltimore is now an 8.5-point home underdog to the Jaguars after opening as a field goal favorite. The total also dropped down to 43.5 after opening at 48.5. Jacksonville is 4-3 ATS on the season, which includes a 1-1 ATS record on the road. Amid all of the QB turnover even prior to this latest Jackson injury, the Ravens enter Week 9 0-3 ATS at home.

Bengals at Falcons (in Madrid)

The NFL heads back out into international waters for this matchup between the Bengals and Falcons, this time to Madrid. Cincinnati has opened as a field goal favorite as Joe Burrow and the offense are starting to find their rhythm after the Bengals QB just totaled six touchdowns in a win over Tennessee. Meanwhile, Michael Penix Jr. imploded for the Falcons, throwing four interceptions in a loss to Tampa Bay. The Bengals are 3-4 ATS this season, while the Falcons are 3-5 ATS. The total moved up to 51.5 after opening at 49.5, and the Over is 9-6 combined between these two teams this season.

Broncos at Panthers

Denver is coming off another comeback win, this time rallying to defeat the Chiefs at home to take over first place in the AFC North. Now, they'll look to win their fifth-straight game when they visit the Panthers. Carolina will have the rest advantage over the Broncos after playing last Thursday, but are home dogs. Denver is laying 3-points as a road favorite. The Broncos' 6-2 ATS record is tied for the best in the NFL, but the club is 2-2 ATS on the road. However, as a road favorite, Denver is 2-0 ATS. As a home underdog, the Panthers are 1-1 ATS entering Week 9. The total sits at 44.5, and the Under is a combined 9-6 between these squads.

Browns at Saints

New Orleans was on the bye in Week 8, so it'll be well-rested when it squares off against the Browns on Sunday. The Saints are a 3-point favorite at home and are still looking for their first ATS victory at the Superdome (0-3 ATS). On the road this season, the Browns are 2-3 ATS. With the total sitting at 43.5, it's worth noting that the Over is 2-1 in Saints home games this season.

Cowboys at Colts

Dallas has jumped out as a 6-point favorite after the line initially opened Cowboys -4.5. This has more to do with Indy's ongoing implosion and the possibility that it continues to sell off pieces before the deadline. On Sunday, the Colts lost 42-7 to the Jaguars and Daniel Jones was benched. It's unclear if Jones will start in Week 9. If he doesn't, Anthony Richardson would likely get the nod. Dallas is 2-2 ATS on the road, but that includes a 1-2 ATS mark as a road favorite. Indy is 1-2 ATS at Lucas Oil Stadium. The total for this game jumped up to 52.5 after opening at 51.5. The Over is 6-2 in Cowboys games this season.

Rams at Commanders

The Rams have quietly stabilized after a 2-4 start to the regular season. They've won two straight to get back to .500 on the year and are now a 5.5-point road favorite as they gear up for a matchup against the Commanders. LA is 4-4 ATS this season, which includes a 2-1 ATS on the road. Both of those ATS road wins came as road favorites. Meanwhile, the Commanders are 1-0 ATS as a home underdog.

Lions at Dolphins

After handing Minnesota its first loss of the season, the Lions now head down to South Beach as a 7-point road favorite over the Dolphins. Detroit is 1-2 ATS on the road, which includes a 1-1 ATS record as a road favorite. At Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins are 2-1 ATS. The total sits at 48.5. Between these two teams this season, the Over is 9-5.

Jets at Chiefs

Kansas City is now a double-digit favorite over the Jets, laying 10 points after the line opened at 9.5. The Chiefs fell out of first place in the AFC West after allowing the Broncos to score 15 unanswered fourth-quarter points. That said, the Jets shouldn't present the same level of resistance. Kansas City is 2-1 ATS at Arrowhead, while the Jets are 2-1-1 ATS on the road. The total for this game opened at 43.5 but has since moved up to 45.5. The Under is 2-1 in Chiefs home games this season.

Giants at Eagles

The Giants were on the bye in Week 8, so they'll be well rested for this NFC East road matchup in Philly. They'll enter Lincoln Financial Field as a 2.5-point favorite, which is up from the 1.5 points they were laying at the open. New York is 5-2 ATS entering Week 9, which includes a 2-1 ATS record on the road. Philadelphia is 0-3 ATS as a home underdog in 2026.

Texans at Chargers

Houston picked up a point and a half and are laying 4.5 points on the road to the Chargers after initially opening as a field goal favorite. LA remains winless on the season after falling to the Rams on Sunday. It is 0-1 ATS as a home underdog this season and 0-3 ATS at home overall. The Texans are 1-1 ATS on the road. The total sits at 42.5, and the Under could be a popular play, with it owning a 6-1 record in Chargers games this season.

Packers at Patriots

New England is a 2.5-point favorite at home over the Packers, who'll have a rest advantage after playing last Thursday. New England is 3-4-1 ATS this season, which includes a 2-1 ATS record at home. As for the Packers, they're 2-2 ATS on the road this season (5-3 ATS overall). The Under is 3-1 in Packers road games entering Week 9.

Cardinals at Seahawks

Seattle is an 11.5-point favorite despite squaring off against Arizona after playing on a short week. Given that the Seahawks still have their Week 8 matchup with the Bears to play on Monday night, this line could see movement once that game goes final. Arizona is coming off an upset win on the road against Dallas, improving to 4-1 ATS on the road this season. One thing worth monitoring with the Cardinals is their situation at quarterback. Jacoby Brissett was benched for Gardner Minshew on Sunday, so it'll be interesting to see how Mike LaFleur approaches the position going forward.

Raiders at 49ers

San Francisco emerges from the bye week as a 9.5-point favorite over the Raiders. The Niners are 2-2 ATS at home this season with an average margin of victory of 11 points. Meanwhile, the Raiders are 3-1 ATS on the road this season, and that 75% cover rate is tied for the third-highest in the NFL. The total, which sits at 51.5 for this game, is 6-2 in Raiders games this season and 3-4 in Niners games.

Buccaneers at Bears

Chicago still has its Week 8 matchup to play on Monday night, but are 6-point favorites at home over the Bucs. Tampa Bay won on Sunday despite recording zero passing yards and Baker Mayfield attempting just three passes (all incompletions). It's safe to say they'll need to throw it to keep up with the Bears offense as Chicago is 3-1 ATS at home. Tampa Bay is 2-1 ATS on the road.

Bills at Vikings (Monday)

Buffalo is a 2.5-point road favorite over the Vikings, who are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season on Sunday. The Bills are 2-1 ATS on the road, which includes a 1-1 ATS record as a road favorite. Meanwhile, Minnesota has yet to be a home underdog this season, but it is 1-2 ATS at U.S. Bank Stadium so far. The total for this game dropped to 46.5 after opening at 48.5, and the Under is 6-1 in Vikings games this season.