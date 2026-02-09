The New England Patriots got shut out during the first half of Super Bowl LX, which is a hole that no team in NFL history has ever been able to dig out of.

With the Seahawks leading 9-0 after the opening two quarters, the Patriots became the 15th team to score zero points in the first half of a Super Bowl and unfortunately for New England, the previous 14 teams went 0-14, and out of those 14 losses, 10 of them came by double digits.

The last time a team got shut out in the first half actually came last year when the Eagles took a 24-0 halftime lead over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Philadelphia ended up winning that game 40-22.

With a halftime score of 9-0, that's one of the lowest scoring totals in a first half in Super Bowl history, but it's not the lowest ever. That record belongs to Super Bowl IX, a game where the Steelers led the Vikings 2-0 at the half before winning 16-6. The Patriots were involved in the second-lowest scoring first half in Super Bowl LIII when they led the Rams just 3-0 at the half of a game that they would win 13-3. This is the fifth lowest-scoring first half in Super Bowl history.

This year's game was just the fifth Super Bowl in NFL history to feature zero touchdowns in the first half. Seahawks kicker Jason Myers scored accounted for all nine points with three field goals.

The reason the Patriots haven't been able to score is because they can't get anything going on offense. Drake Maye has been facing pressure on almost every play and that's led to three sacks for the Seahawks. Maye has thrown for just 48 yards in the first half and if you toss in the fact that Maye lost 30 yards on his three sacks, that means the team's passing total is at just 18 yards.

The Patriots did drive into Seattle territory on each of their first two drives, but they ended up totaling -21 yards on the five plays they ran in Seahawks territory on those two drives. The Patriots totaled just 51 yards in the first half, but that wasn't the lowest total ever because it more than doubled what the Chiefs did last year against the Eagles (23 yards).

What the offense struggling, the Patriots will now have to deft history if they want to win their seventh Lombardi Trophy. The could also make history if they don't score because no team has ever been shutout in the Super Bowl.

