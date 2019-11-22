Patriots reportedly not interested in bringing back wide receiver Antonio Brown
The Patriots are reportedly afraid of another off-field situation 'cropping up' if they re-acquired Brown
Rumblings about a possible reunion between Antonio Brown and the Patriots began to pick up steam this week after Brown apologized to owner Robert Kraft and the organization via social media earlier this week. It gained further steam when former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria publicly alluded to the possibility of the Patriots re-signing Brown, who was released by the Patriots two weeks into the 2019 season. A lawsuit was filed against Brown in September that accused him of sexual assault and rape. Brown has since sued his accuser for defamation.
On Thursday, Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported that the Patriots are not interested in bringing back Brown, who continues to train in Florida as the league continues to review the civil case against him.
"Two sources with knowledge of the Patriots thinking scoffed at the idea Antonio Brown would rejoin the Patriots this season," Curran wrote. "When one source was asked if there was a chance the wideout – who was with the Patriots for less than two tumultuous weeks in September – might have a chance at rejoining the team, this was the two-word response. 'What's changed?'"
Curran said that, per his sources, hurt feelings (Brown criticized Kraft and the Patriots shortly after being released by the team) is not the reason why the Patriots are not interested in re-signing Brown. The issue is reportedly the team's fear of more issues "cropping up down the road."
Brown, who played in just one game for the Patriots before being released by the team, would surely help a Patriots' passing game that has struggled in recent weeks. Tom Brady, the Patriots' future Hall of Fame quarterback, has gone three straight games without a touchdown pass. In last Sunday's 17-10 victory over the Eagles, Brady threw for just 216 yards while completing a mere 55.3 percent of his throws.
With newly acquired receiver Mohamed Sanu sustaining an ankle injury against the Eagles, Julian Edelman was the only Patriots receiver that eclipsed 50 receiving yards. Rookie wideout N'Keal Henry, who missed the season's first nine games due to injury, caught three of four targets for 18 yards in his regular-season debut. Sanu's injury is expected to keep him sidelined for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
While Brown's on-field ability would certainly help the Patriots, his off-field issues are apparently what's keeping a possible reunion between Brown and the Patriots from coming to fruition.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 NFL DFS: Best picks, lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
NFL: 'No evidence' Rudolph used slur
The Browns defensive end said he was provoked by the Steelers quarterback
-
Texans vs Colts odds, simulations, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Colts vs. Texans game 10,000 times.
-
NFL alum, NERF creator Fred Cox dies
Cox was an All-Pro kicker, the Vikings career scoring leader an the inventor of the iconic...
-
Rams' DC tabs Jackson as the NFL's MVP
Phillips' defense will try to do what no NFL defense has done this season: contain the elusive...
-
Colts vs. Texans: TNF expert picks
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Jacoby Brissett and the Colts.
-
Colts at Texans: Live updates, stats
Live scores, highlights and updates, and in-depth analysis from the Colts at Texans on "Thursday...
-
Chiefs vs. Chargers: Recap, highlights
Kansas City has held on to their lead in the AFC West