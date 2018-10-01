Pete Carroll explains why he's not upset about the middle finger from Earl Thomas

If Earl Thomas' middle finger was meant for Pete Carroll on Sunday, it doesn't sound like the Seahawks coach is going to be holding any grudges over the incident.

During the fourth quarter of Seattle's 20-17 win over Arizona, Thomas had to be carted off the field after suffering a season-ending injury to his left leg. As Thomas was being taken to the locker room, he turned squarely toward the Seahawks' bench area and flipped the bird at someone. However, we won't know who the finger was intended for until Thomas decides to reveal that.

Earl Thomas flipped off the Seahawks' sideline before exiting Sunday's game USATSI

During an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle on Monday, Carroll went out of his way to defend Thomas for the incident and said that people who are rushing to judgement just "don't understand."

"We'd made such a good turn, heading in a good direction and then he has to deal with that," Carroll said of the injury. "I really think that, I know there's been a lot of talk about it, people that are criticizing whatever happened don't understand. This was an earth shattering moment for a kid. He's trying to play this game he loves and all the sudden, this happens again."

The Seahawks coach said that everyone should cut the Pro Bowl safety a little slack, especially since the incident happened during a very emotional situation for Thomas.

"He knew exactly what had happened to him. He went right to what it's going to take to get back … and this is emotional as you can get, but he was very chilled about it on the field," Carroll said. "He was an unbelievable stud about handling it. So give him a little slack. This is a very, very difficult moment that most people would never understand what this is about."

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner seemed to echo the sentiment of his coach. Even if the finger was intended for the entire Seahawks' sideline, Wagner said no one in the locker room would be holding anything against Thomas for his actions.

"I think we play a very, very emotional game, and I think sometimes you've got to allow people to have their emotions, have their feelings," Wagner said, via ESPN.com. "Last time he got hurt like this, he retired, and obviously he didn't retire. So you've got to let guys have their emotions. I don't think nothing of [Thomas' middle finger]. I think he has a long road ahead of him if it's the injury that he suspects. We're going to have his back and we're going to support him and we're going to be here for him."

Thomas' middle finger made national headlines with multiple people, including Le'Veon Bell, weighing in on the situation. Bell basically said that Thomas' injury is why he's not going to play unless he gets a long-term contract.

As for Thomas, it might not matter if he still has support in Seattle's locker room and that's because he probably won't be in there much longer. With Thomas now headed to injured reserve due to his broken leg, it likely means he's now played his last down with Seattle, especially when you consider the bad blood there's been between the two sides over the past few months.

Thomas held out for all of training camp hoping for a new contract, but the Seahawks never even made him an offer. With no new deal, Thomas finally reported just before the start of the regular season so that he wouldn't miss any paychecks. The safety is currently in the final year of a deal that is paying him $8.5 million in base salary this season.

Although Thomas reported to the team for the start of the season, that didn't really fix anything. Instead of holding out, he started "holding in," which basically means that he refused to practice. After Thomas missed multiple practices, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll promised that there would be "consequences."

Things got so dicey over the past few weeks that the Seahawks were reportedly close to trading him to the Chiefs before he suffered Sunday's season-ending injury.