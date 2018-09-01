Multiple teams have reportedly shown interest in trading for Seahawks’ Earl Thomas

Hold on to your horses everyone, because the Raiders' stunning decision to send Khalil Mack to the Bears might not be the last big trade of the offseason.

According to NFL.com, the trade market for Seahawks safety Earl Thomas seems to be heating up. Although the Cowboys are viewed as the "main contender" for Thomas -- which makes sense, because they've been interested in him all offseason -- it appears that they might end up having some competition for the All-Pro safety. NFL.com has reported that "multiple" unnamed teams have reached out to the Seahawks to let them know that they would be interested in pulling off a trade for Thomas.

Apparently, the only reason there hasn't been a deal yet is because no one has been willing to meet the Seahawks' asking price. Although it's not clear what the team's current asking price is, we do know what it was a few months ago. Back in March, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that the Seahawks wanted at least a first- and third-round pick in exchange for Thomas.

That might seem like an absurdly high price, but with the Bears giving up two first-round picks to land Khalil Mack, there might now be a team out there that sees the benefit of adding an All-Pro defensive player at the steep price the Seahawks are asking.

Of course, there's always a chance that the Seahawks could lower their asking price just so they get something in return for Thomas, because right now, they're getting nothing out of the 29-year-old. Not only did Thomas skip all of training camp, but ESPN.com reported that he was preparing to sit out into the regular season if that's what it was going to take to get a new deal.

Unfortunately for Thomas, the threat of sitting hasn't gotten him a new deal. As a matter of fact, the threat might have actually backfired, because the Seahawks informed Thomas that there was a zero percent chance he would be getting a new contract.

Thomas is currently headed into the final year of a contract that's slated to pay him $8.5 million in base salary in 2018. Things have actually gotten so dicey between the two sides that Thomas gave the Seahawks an ultimatum in mid-July: trade me or pay me.

As things stand now, it appears that the Seahawks don't want to do either of those things. If Thomas doesn't report to the team, he'll miss out on a $500,000 paycheck for every week of the regular season that he misses, which could make it tough to hold out for long.