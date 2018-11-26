Ravens' John Harbaugh has apparently decided not to name a starting quarterback this week

After watching Lamar Jackson lead Baltimore to two-straight wins, Ravens coach John Harbaugh isn't quite ready to commit to his rookie quarterback for a third game.

Following Baltimore's 34-17 win over the Raiders on Sunday, Harbaugh was asked who his starting quarterback would be for the Ravens' Week 13 game in Atlanta (1 p.m. ET on CBS, stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free), and well, let's just say that it doesn't sound like he plans on sharing that information with the general public.

"I'm not going to get into any of that, for a lot of reasons," Harbaugh said. "Whether the decision has been made or not, it's not important for anybody to know but us. If I decide to do it one way or another, I don't want our opponent to know. So, I'm probably not going to announce it for obvious reasons, just to make it tough for our opponent."

Of course, Harbaugh might not have a choice on who he starts and that's because Joe Flacco hasn't been cleared to practice yet, although he's hoping to return to the field on Tuesday. Flacco injured his hip during 23-16 loss to the Steelers on Nov. 4 and hasn't played since. In the meantime, Jackson has started two games in his absence and the Ravens have walked away with a win both times.

Although Jackson has played well during his two starts, it sounds like he'd completely understand if Harbaugh decides to give the quarterback job back to Flacco.

"I don't feel I've done enough," Jackson said of keeping the starting job, via ESPN.com. "There's always room for improvement."

After showing off his legs with a 119 rushing yards against the Bengals in his first start, Jackson showed off his arm with 178 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders on Sunday. Although Jackson threw two interceptions in the game, he also made several electrifying plays, including a 74-yard pass.

In just two weeks as the starter, Jackson has apparently done enough to win over several teammates, including wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

"It's the Lamar show," Crabtree said, via ESPN.com. "You just have to sit back and watch because he's electrifying. ... He's got a winning spirit. Everything he does, he does well. He practices hard, you can't beat that. He's only going up from here. I am just a witness and a receiver, at his disposal."

Giving the job to Jackson would seem to be the smart move. Before Flacco was injured, the Ravens almost fell out of the playoff race as he struggled through a three-game losing streak. With the Jackson under center, the Ravens have won two straight and put themselves in prime position to earn a spot in the postseason.