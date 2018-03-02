Saquon Barkley: It would be 'awesome' to play for winless Browns

Josh Rosen, who could be the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, denied this week that he ever said he didn't want to play for the Browns, a hapless franchise in desperate need of a franchise quarterback. But another candidate for the first-overall pick embraced the chance to play in Cleveland.

"That'd be awesome," former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley said during his press conference from the NFL combine on Thursday. "Something bigger than you."

Barkley is considered the best player in this draft and with the Browns having the first and fourth picks, there's a real chance he could, in fact, end up in Cleveland next season.

"If you go to a team like that, obviously, they've had some rough years," Barkley continued, "but I think they're just a couple of pieces away. They do have a lot of young talent. They've brought in a new offensive coordinator. They only won one game, but they were in a lot of games."

Technically, the Browns have one win in their last 32, including a goose egg in 2017.

But Barkley is right; the Browns have nowhere to go but up and new general manager John Dorsey knows that to turn things around the team needs playmakers. Franchise quarterback is at the top of the list but a game-changing back like Barkley makes a lot of sense too.

"I think this is a really good draft for running backs," Dorsey said Thursday, via Cleveland.com. "I think there's some very talented running backs in this thing and that's not to say whoever the first running back is taken can't be a franchise difference-maker."

If the Browns can land whichever franchise quarterback they covet AND Barkley with the first four picks, it's not unreasonable to think they could turn things around quickly. Don't forget: The Cowboys were 4-12 in 2015. In the 2016 NFL Draft, they took Ezekiel Elliott fourth overall, unearthed Dak Prescott in Round 4 and improved to 13-3.

And if this is finally the year the Browns' shed their laughingstock label, Barkley wants to be around for it.

"You want to be a part of something like that," he said. "Something that's bigger than yourself. Something that will leave a legacy. Being a part of something special."