Top 100 NFL players of 2026: Myles Garrett tops rankings as Rams boast three players in top 10

Quarterbacks are by far the most valuable players in football, especially in the NFL.

If you picked a list of team MVPs, it would almost certainly be filled with starting quarterbacks. But that doesn't mean they are always the best players, although many are that and more.

So when putting together my list of the top 100 players in the league, it would be easy to put a quarterback at the top. But that's not the case this year, although several are in the top 10 and scattered throughout the list.

The top player this year is Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett. He is the league's best pass rusher and last year set a single-season sack record with 23 for the Cleveland Browns. His ability to dominate a game is why the Rams traded a haul to get him in May in one of the league's biggest trades of all time.

Trading away a Defensive Player of the Year the season after he won the award had never happened before this deal. But it works for the Rams. They are all in this year, so they made the move to get Garrett by giving up a haul. That tells you his value. It speaks to why he sits atop my list of the NFL's best 100 players.

With Garrett at the top and Rams quarterback Matt Stafford, fresh off an MVP season, at No. 2, the Rams have the two best players in the league heading into the 2026 season. They also have No. 9 on this list in receiver Puka Nacua. They are a star-laden team for sure.

Garrett is truly an all-time great. But is he the best edge player ever? Not in my book. Lawrence Taylor is.

But Garrett is closing fast. If he has another 20-sack season, it becomes an interesting conversation. For now, he's the best player in the league.

Putting together this list made me realize how many top-tier players are coming off major injuries. That made it tough to compile. How do you rate Patrick Mahomes? Nick Bosa? Malik Nabers? Jayden Daniels?

It made it a real challenge. But here it is. Have at it. I'm sure you will.

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11 Patrick Surtain II Denver Broncos CB His play tailed off some from the year before, when he was the league's Defensive Player of the Year. But not by much. He remains one of the game's best cover players. (Last season: No. 9) 12 Micah Parsons Green Bay Packers DE After being traded to the Packers, Parsons was dynamic as a pass rusher with 12.5 sacks in 14 games. But his season was cut short by a torn ACL. He is expected back in October. (Last season: No. 10) 13 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seattle Seahawks WR He showed he's a true star last season with 119 catches and 10 touchdowns. He also averaged an impressive 15.1 yards per catch. (Last season: NR) 14 Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions DE Without much help on the defensive line, he still had 14.5 sacks last season after coming back from a broken leg suffered the year before. He is still just 25. (Last season: No. 15) 15 Will Anderson Jr. Houston Texans DE In his third season in 2025, he posted a career-high 12 sacks. That earned him a brand-new contract. Along with Danielle Hunter, he forms one of the best edge duos in the league. (Last season: No. 56) 16 Fred Warner San Francisco 49ers MLB He's among the many 49ers coming off major injuries. But when he's on the field, there is no better off-ball linebacker in the league. He can do it all. (Last season: No. 19) 17 Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons RB He has developed into one of the game's best dual-threat backs. He was fourth in rushing with 1,478 yards and also caught 79 passes for 820 yards. He has averaged 4.9 yards per carry over his three seasons. (Last season: No. 39) 18 Trey McBride Arizona Cardinals TE He caught 126 passes last season to finish second in the league behind Puka Nacua. He also had 11 touchdowns, cementing himself as the top tight end in the game. (Last season: No. 42) 19 Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers RB Coming off an injury-shortened 2024 season, he responded by rushing for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns while catching 102 passes with seven touchdown receptions. At times, he was basically the entire 49ers offense because of injuries to other players. (Last season: No. 41) 20 Jeffery Simmons Tennessee Titans DT Playing on a bad team in 2025, he didn't get the attention he deserved for how well he played. He was a dominant interior rusher and once again was tough against the run. He earned the mega deal he signed this month. (Last season: No. 78)

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21 Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions RB He is the catalyst that makes the Lions offense go. He rushed for 1,223 yards and caught 77 passes. He averaged 5 yards per rush. He should get more carries this season. (Last season: No. 32) 22 Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT He missed the first three games with a knee issue, but returned to play at his usual high standard. He is outstanding in pass protection. (Last season: No. 20) 23 Creed Humphrey Kansas City Chiefs C He was the best center in the league again last season, displaying the ability to move people in the run game and excel in pass protection. Patrick Mahomes has to love having him as his center. (Last season: No. 16) 24 Devon Witherspoon Seattle Seahawks CB He is a do-it-all corner. He is good in coverage, can tackle in the run game and does a good job when asked to pressure. He isn't a big player, but he sure plays big. (Last season: No. 84) 25 Trent Williams San Francisco 49ers OT He isn't the same player he was earlier in his career, but he's still damn good at 37. The 49ers are a different offense when he isn't on the field. He's on his way to Canton. (Last season: No. 34) 26 Garett Bolles Denver Broncos OT He had his best season protecting the blindside for Bo Nix. He was not credited with allowing a sack last season. His improvement over the years is a big reason why the Denver line is good. (Last season: No. 74) 27 Brock Bowers Las Vegas Raiders TE Injuries limited him to eight starts in 2025, which really impacted the Raiders offense. He had 64 catches after having 112 as a rookie. But his touchdown total increased from five to seven. (Last season: No. 22) 28 Kyle Hamilton Baltimore Ravens SAF He is a big safety who can play in deep coverage, but really excels near the line of scrimmage. He was asked to do more of that last season. It will be interesting to see how the new staff uses him. (Last season: No. 36) 29 Christian Gonzalez New England Patriots CB Playing in a new scheme last season, he again played at a high level. He is outstanding in coverage and is on the verge of a mega-contract. (Last season: No. 62) 30 Jordan Mailata Philadelphia Eagles OT His play dipped a bit last season, but he still remains one of the game's best left tackles. He is a big power player who keys the run game and also does a good job in pass protection. His pass protection fell off some early, but he regrouped. (Last season: No. 13)

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31 Aaron Brewer Miami Dolphins C His improvement over the past two seasons has been impressive. After signing with Miami as a free agent, he has developed into one of the league's best centers, which is why the team gave him a fat contract earlier this month. (Last season: NR) 32 Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts RB He finished third in the league in rushing with 1,585 yards and a 4.9 average. He scored 20 touchdowns, including 18 on the ground. He remains one of the game's best runners. (Last season: No. 50) 33 Chris Lindstrom Atlanta Falcons G He is a big reason why Bijan Robinson had a big year on the ground. He is outstanding in the run game. He is also solid in pass protection, but it's his run blocking that stands out. (Last season: No. 43) 34 James Cook Buffalo Bills RB He led the NFL in rushing with 1,621 yards and had 12 rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores. He averaged an impressive 5.2 yards per carry. (Last season: NR) 35 Maxx Crosby Las Vegas Raiders DE He was limited to 15 games last season because of a knee injury and still had 10 sacks. He's one of those players who goes all out on every play. He's a game wrecker when healthy. (Last season: No. 28) 36 Quinyon Mitchell Philadelphia Eagles CB After a stellar rookie season in 2024, he followed it up with another impressive year in coverage. He is a blanket in coverage and continued to grow from his first campaign. (Last season: No. 69) 37 Danielle Hunter Houston Texans DE At 31, he remains a dominant pass rusher. He had 15 sacks last season and has posted double-digit sacks in four straight years. He has 114.5 sacks in his career. (Last season: No. 47) 38 Quenton Nelson Indianapolis Colts G He returned to star form in 2025 after a few seasons when his play wasn't quite what it was early in his career. He was good in both pass protection and the run game. (Last season: No. 80) 39 Cameron Heyward Pittsburgh Steelers DE Age isn't slowing down this 37-year-old interior defender. He had one of his best seasons in 2025. He is a force against the run and as a pass rusher. (Last season: No. 37) 40 Derek Stingley Jr. Houston Texans CB His play dipped a bit last season, but he remains one of the top corners in the league. His ability to cover is a big reason why the Texans are so good on defense. (Last season: No. 23)

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41 Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles OT The value of his game is evident when watching the Eagles with and without him in the lineup. He missed time last year and the offense struggled. He's that good. But he is 36 and coming off a foot injury. (Last season: No. 12) 42 Quinn Meinerz Denver Broncos C He is a power player in the run game who plays with a nasty streak. His pass blocking continues to improve each year as well. He's one of the best at his position. (Last season: No. 51) 43 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB Coming off an injury-shortened 2024 season, he bounced back to play all 17 games in 2025. He threw 30 touchdown passes and 10 picks for a Cowboys offense that played loose because of a bad defense. (Last season: No. 90) 44 De'Von Achane Miami Dolphins RB He had 1,350 rushing yards in 13 games with eight rushing touchdowns. He also had 67 catches and four receiving touchdowns. He is a home-run threat every time he touches the ball. (Last season: NR) 45 Derrick Henry Baltimore Ravens RB He didn't quite have as good a season as he did in 2024, but he still ran for 1,595 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per rush. At 32, you have to wonder when he will truly start to slow down. (Last season: No. 14) 46 Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions WR He caught 117 passes last season, the fourth straight year he's had more than 100 catches. He is so reliable in the middle of the field, with 70 of his catches resulting in first downs. (Last season: No. 58) 47 Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles RB Like many Eagles players, Barkley's 2025 season wasn't nearly as good as his 2024 campaign. His rushing yards fell from 2,005 to 1,440, and his yards per carry dropped from 5.8 to 4.1. The poor line play contributed to those declines. (Last season: No. 3) 48 Sauce Gardner Indianapolis Colts CB His play wasn't elite last season, but the tools are still there. For what the Colts gave up to get him – two first-round picks – he better be elite this year. (Last season: No. 24) 49 George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE He was slowed by injuries last year and is coming off a major one in a torn Achilles. But when he's on the field, he's as complete a tight end as there is in the game. (Last season: No. 25) 50 Derwin James Los Angeles Chargers FS He's one of those safeties who can do it all. He can cover, play near the line of scrimmage and blitz. He's had two straight good seasons after a so-so 2023 campaign. (Last season: No. 95)

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61 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB He finished second in MVP voting in his second season, leading the Patriots to the Super Bowl. He threw 31 touchdown passes and just eight interceptions, but he didn't play well in the postseason. (Last season: NR) 62 Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs DE He's not the player he was a few years ago, but he's still capable of being a force inside. The sack numbers have declined in recent years, and he hasn't had double-digit sacks since 2023. (Last season: No. 18) 63 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB He played in 16 games last year, throwing 26 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. He clearly played through injuries for some of those games, but I expect his numbers to improve with Mike McDaniel calling plays this season. (Last season: No. 49) 64 A.J. Brown New England Patriots WR He was traded from the Eagles to the Patriots last month, giving him a chance to play in a more pass-friendly offense. He had 78 catches with seven touchdowns last season. But his yards-per-catch average dropped from 16.1 to 12.9. (Last season: No. 31) 65 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB He finally flashed the star power in 2025 that many expected when he was the first overall pick in 2021. Lawrence finished fifth in the MVP voting, but didn't really get going until Week 8 as he learned yet another new offense. (Last season: NR) 66 George Pickens Dallas Cowboys WR In his first season with the Cowboys in 2025, he showed he has the tools to be a star player on the outside. He had 93 catches and nine touchdowns. He also averaged 15.4 yards per catch. (Last season: NR) 67 Trey Hendrickson Baltimore Ravens DE The Ravens signed him to boost their pass rush, which is what he does. When he's on the field, he's a big-time pass rusher, but he was limited to seven games last season because of injury. (Last season: No. 26) 68 Jared Verse Cleveland Browns LB He was traded to the Browns in the Myles Garrett deal and will be counted on as their lead pass rusher. In two seasons, he has 12 sacks, including 7.5 last season. (Last season: No. 54) 69 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB After an impressive rookie season, injuries limited him to seven starts in 2025. Even when he was on the field, the numbers weren't as good. But he has the talent to soar back up this list. (Last season: No. 33) 70 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB Williams took a major step forward in his first season working with new coach Ben Johnson . Every aspect of his game improved as he led the Bears to the playoffs. It will be interesting to see how he continues to grow this season. (Last season: NR)

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71 Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR He had 100 catches and nine touchdowns while playing in 16 games after being limited to eight in 2024. His rapport with young quarterback Tyler Shough should continue to grow. (Last season: NR) 72 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB He led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory last season and quieted plenty of critics in the process. Darnold threw 25 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions while averaging 8.5 yards per attempt. (Last season: NR) 73 Jalen Carter Philadelphia Eagles DT His play didn't reach the level many expected last season, so this is a big year for him. He can be the league's best interior defender if he stays focused on the craft. (Last season: No. 17) 74 Cooper DeJean Philadelphia Eagles CB He followed his rookie season with another impressive year in 2025. He excelled in the slot in Vic Fangio's scheme, but he can also play outside. (Last season: No. 85) 75 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB Injuries limited him to nine games last season. But in those nine games, he threw 20 touchdown passes, the same number he threw in 15 games in 2024. (Last season: NR) 76 Laremy Tunsil Washington Commanders OT He was consistent last year in both the run game and pass protection. But he really excels as a pass blocker, protecting the blindside. (Last season: NR) 77 Zach Allen Denver Broncos DE On an elite Broncos defense, he might not get the credit he deserves. But opposing offenses know he has become a force as a down player. He has 20 sacks in three seasons with the Broncos, including seven last season. (Last season: NR) 78 Dion Dawkins Buffalo Bills OT He is the glue of a strong offensive line at left tackle. He is a key part of the offense, protecting Josh Allen 's blindside. (Last season: No. 97) 79 Nico Collins Houston Texans WR He had 71 catches in 15 games with six touchdowns. But his big-play ability stood out, as he averaged 15.7 yards per catch. (Last season: No. 67) 80 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB After a big 2024 season, Mayfield battled through injuries to both himself and several of his offensive teammates in 2025. He wasn't the same player he was the year before. His numbers all came down, but the talent is still there. (Last season: No. 57)

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81 Byron Murphy II Seattle Seahawks DT His play inside is a big reason why the Seahawks defense was so good. He is a force against the run and had seven sacks as a pass rusher. He is only scratching the surface of what he can become. (Last season: NR) 82 Byron Young Los Angeles Rams LB He has been a force on the Rams' defensive line since entering the league and had his best season with 12 sacks in 2025. Now he gets the benefit of playing alongside Myles Garrett. (Last season: NR) 83 Andrew Thomas New York Giants OT When he's on the field, he's one of the best. The problem is he has missed 15 games over the past two seasons, including four last year. He has to stay on the field. (Last season: NR) 84 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB After leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory the year before, Hurts saw his play decline some last season. But he did throw a career-best 25 touchdown passes. He wasn't as effective running the ball as he had been in previous seasons. (Last season: No. 52) 85 Zack Baun Philadelphia Eagles LB He's another Eagles player who didn't play as well in 2025 as he did the year before. But he's still one of the top off-ball linebackers and a player who is always in the middle of the action. (Last season: No. 40) 86 Jack Campbell Detroit Lions LB This former first-round pick has developed into one of the league's better linebackers. He's good against the run and has improved in coverage. (Last season: NR) 87 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB He led the Broncos to a 14-3 record in his second season. He threw 25 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. His ankle injury is something to monitor entering this season. (Last season: NR) 88 T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers OLB His production has dipped since he recorded 19 sacks in 2023. He had just 7 last season as he battled injuries, limiting him to 14 games. Can he regain his old form? (Last season: No. 11) 89 Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR Playing opposite Ja'Marr Chase, he is the No. 2 receiver on the team, but he would be a No. 1 on many others. The Bengals' offense is different when he isn't on the field. He had 11 touchdown catches last season. (Last season: No. 70) 90 Derrick Brown Carolina Panthers DT He is a force against the run and returned from injury in 2025 to show that again. He also posted a career-high five sacks. (Last season: NR)

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91 Dexter Lawrence Cincinnati Bengals DT He is a power player who can take over games, but his play wasn't as good last season with the Giants. At his best, he is dominant in one-on-one situations, which is why the Bengals traded for him. (Last season: No. 29) 92 Tyler Linderbaum Las Vegas Raiders C He will go a long way toward improving the Las Vegas offensive line. He's a good run blocker who should help Ashton Jeanty a lot. (Last season: No. 53) 93 Nick Emmanwori Seattle Seahawks SAF As a rookie, he played a key role in the Seahawks' Super Bowl run. Playing the big nickel, he excelled near the line of scrimmage. He can cover, defend the run and blitz. (Last season: NR) 94 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers DE He is coming off a torn ACL suffered in Week 3 last season. But the team expects him back close to 100% for the start of camp. He hasn't had double-digit sacks since 2023 because he has missed so much time. (Last season: No. 35) 95 Kamari Lassiter Houston Texans CB He doesn't get the attention he deserves because he plays opposite Derek Stingley Jr. , but he is a top-level corner who belongs on this list. It's time he gets his due. (Last season: NR) 96 Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR Injuries limited him to 12 games last season, but he still caught 68 passes and seven touchdowns after posting 100 catches and nine touchdowns the year before. That's why he was rewarded with a new long-term deal. (Last season: NR) 97 Rashawn Slater Los Angeles Chargers OT He is coming off a ruptured patella tendon, which is something to monitor. But at his best, he's a top-level left tackle. (Last season: No. 38) 98 Nnamdi Madubuike Baltimore Ravens DT He suffered a neck injury that ended his season in Week 2 and put his playing future in doubt. But the feeling now is that he will be able to play this year. When he's on the field, he's a force, recording 21.5 sacks in 36 games since the start of the 2023 season. (Last season: NR) 99 Malik Nabers New York Giants WR He is coming off a season cut short by a torn ACL and recently underwent a second surgery. So there is reason for concern. But if he's healthy, he will be much higher on this list next year. (Last season: No. 45) 100 Colston Loveland Chicago Bears TE He had 58 catches and six touchdowns after starting slowly as a rookie in 2025. He added 12 catches in two playoff games, which shows where he is headed this season. (Last season: NR)