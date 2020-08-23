Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Ron Rivera says there is a 'competition' for starting QB ( 2:06 )

Cody Latimer, who was arrested on five charges back in May, was released by the Washington Football Team on Sunday, the team announced.

In May, the 27-year-old receiver was booked on assault in the second degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment stemming from an argument that broke out during a poker game. He appeared in a Douglas Country, Colorado courtroom shortly following his arrest.

The 56th overall pick in the 2014 draft, Latimer spent his first four NFL seasons with the Broncos before spending the last two seasons with the Giants. In 66 career regular season games (with 15 starts), Latimer posted 70 receptions for 935 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 13.4 yards per catch. Last season, he set career highs with 24 receptions for 300 yards in 15 games (10 starts) in New York.

Latimer, who signed with Washington back in April, had been part of a receiving corps that includes Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon, Trey Quinn, Steven Sims Jr. and rookies Antonio Gibson and Antonio Gandy-Golden.

Earlier this month, Washington released running back Derrius Guice after he was arrested on domestic violence-related charges, including felony strangulation. On Friday, Washington head coach Ron Rivera revealed that he has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer. The longtime coach reportedly told his team that the cancer, which is in its early stages, is "very treatable and curable."

Rivera recently said that veteran quarterback Alex Smith, who was activated by the team on August 16, will have the opportunity to compete with Dwayne Haskins to be the team's starting quarterback. A three-time Pro Bowler, Smith missed the entire 2019 season after sustaining a major leg injury in November of 2018.