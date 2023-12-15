Tommy DeVito has the New York Giants on a winning streak, and his story has swept the nation. DeVito and his Italian family have become a viral sensation, and even late-night talk shows are picking up on the trend.

DeVito has the Giants on a three-game winning streak after he earned a comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night football. That only grew the legend of DeVito, the cutlet-loving undrafted quarterback who lives with his parents.

On a recent episode of "The Tonight Show," host Jimmy Fallon sang a parody song about DeVito's unusual situation to the tune of "That's Amore." Fallon also happened to be dressed very similarly to DeVito's agent, Sean Stellato.

"When your man throws a bomb but still lives with his mom ... That's DeVito," Fallon sings.

DeVito went undrafted out of Illinois, despite spending most of his college career at Syracuse. He was the Giants' third-string quarterback to start the 2023 season. Injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor forced DeVito into action, and he has performed incredibly well given the circumstances.

In six appearances, DeVito has completed 65.9% of his passes for 855 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. DeVito has even rushed for 154 yards and a score.

This weekend, DeVito will try to keep the gravy train rolling with a fourth straight win, but he'll have to get it on the road against the New Orleans Saints.