1 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

There have only been two quarterbacks in NFL history with 10-plus total touchdowns and no sacks taken through the first three weeks of a season: Hall of Famer Dan Marino in his 1984 NFL MVP season and 2026 Brock Purdy. Purdy leads the NFL in passer rating (133.1), passing success rate (63.9%) and expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.62) while co-leading the league in passing touchdowns (9). He's also been accurate, ranking third in the NFL in completion percentage (72.3%). That's despite seemingly losing key members of his 49ers supporting cast because of injury week after week. Purdy earned the top spot entering Week 4. (+7)

2 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

THE Patrick Mahomes might be back. He has the Chiefs out to a 3-0 start, and once again, no one is better than him when throwing outside the pocket. Mahomes leads the league in both completions (26) and passing touchdowns (4) outside the pocket this season. He also ranks top 10 in the NFL in virtually every key passing metric. Mahomes would be back in the top spot if not for a historic start to 2026 by Purdy. (No change)

3 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

Lamar Jackson was nearly perfect throwing the football in the Baltimore Ravens' 34-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, completing 15 of his 20 throws for 186 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 50 rushing yards. He needed just six seconds to get Baltimore in position for a game-winning, 56-yard field goal after hitting Zay Flowers for a 27-yard gain on the first play of the game's final drive. Jackson is fourth in the league in passer rating (113.1), third in the league in EPA per dropback (0.31) and he leads the NFL in yards per pass attempt (9.8). (+1)

4 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Josh Allen and the Bills' offense were stuck in the mud for much of the day in their 24-16 win over the now 0-3 Los Angeles Chargers. The team committed five turnovers with Allen responsible for three of them (two interceptions and a lost fumble). However, he and the Bills are 3-0, and Allen is the first player in NFL history with five-plus passing touchdowns (5) and five-plus rushing touchdowns (6) through the first three games of a season. That's good enough to remain in the top four. (-3)

5 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Trevor Lawrence bounced back in a major way in Week 3 against the defending AFC champion New England Patriots. He shredded them for 182 yards passing, three pass touchdowns and an interception on 19 of 29 passing. He also graciously left a rushing touchdown on the table for the Jaguars' new RB1 Bhayshul Tuten by taking a knee at the one at the end of a 15-yard run. Lawrence has Jacksonville looking like an AFC contender once again in 2026. Lawrence's seven passing touchdowns are tied for the fifth-most in the league while he also ranks eighth in passer rating (107.8) and 10th in EPA per dropback (0.18). (+4)

6 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

The Cowboys are essentially at a point with their defense and game management that they need Dak Prescott to play near-perfect or perfect football. He nearly gave them that in a duel with Lamar Jackson, but his special teams and defense let him down in the game's last seven seconds. Prescott ranks tied for fifth in the NFL in passing touchdowns (7), ninth in passer rating (107.2) and fifth in EPA per dropback (0.28). (-1)

7 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Jared Goff is the only NFL quarterback with five-plus passing touchdowns (8) and no interceptions this season. That has him ranked third in the NFL in passer rating (116.1) and seventh in the league in EPA per dropback (0.28). He got smacked around at the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, but he rebounded with 269 yards and two touchdowns on 25 of 32 passing in a 31-24 win over the New York Jets in Week 3. (+3)

8 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

Joe Burrow has had a nice 2026 season with six passing touchdowns to just one interception with his Bengals out to a 2-1 start. He put together a nice performance against the Steelers on Sunday with 282 passing yards and three touchdowns on 28 of 37 passing (75.7%). However, he was also a key reason why they lost 30-27 since he allowed himself to be strip-sacked with just under 50 seconds left while approaching field goal range. (-2)

9 Kirk Cousins Las Vegas Raiders QB

The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-0, and quarterback Kirk Cousins is a big reason why. He's thrown three touchdowns in all three games, and he had his first interception-less outing in Las Vegas' 35-27 road win at the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. Cousins and Tom Brady (2015 and 2021) are the only players age 38 or older with nine-plus passing touchdowns in the first three games of a season. (+6)

10 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Matthew Stafford has 717 yards passing and six passing touchdowns across the last two weeks. That makes him just the fourth quarterback age 38 or older to do that in a two-game span along with Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Warren Moon. However, he's also thrown three interceptions in this span, including two in the 30-26 loss at the Denver Broncos. The first was a pick six that gave the Broncos the lead, and the last one was the final play of the game when Stafford was trying to throw a 19-yard, game-winning touchdown. If he just hadn't thrown the first interception, perhaps a Rams loss and the second interception wouldn't have happened. (-7)

11 Geno Smith New York Jets QB

Geno Smith has turned the clock back to his Seattle Seahawks, Pro Bowl prime in his second stint with the New York Jets. Smith is fresh off throwing for 321 yards and three passing touchdowns on 31 of 37 passing in a narrow 31-24 defeat against the Detroit Lions in Week 3. He now leads the NFL in completion percentage (75.5%) while ranking fifth in passer rating (110.0) and 11th in EPA per dropback (0.17). Quarterbacking is now an old man's game in the NFL. (+5)

12 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

Bryce Young is in a tough spot with the Carolina Panthers. His offensive line is allowing a quarterback pressure rate of 47.7%, the highest in the NFL, and two of his top three receivers, Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette are banged up. That has turned him into an inefficient chucker (59.5% completion percentage, 26th out of 32 qualified quarterbacks) with the most passing yards in the NFL (939). (-1)

13 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

Like Bryce Young, Jordan Love is also in a difficult predicament. His offensive line is allowing a quarterback pressure rate of 44.7%, the second-highest in the NFL, and his pass catchers have dropped an NFL-high nine passes. Despite all that, his six touchdown passes are tied for the ninth-most in football, and his 844 pass yards are the fourth-most in the league. Fortunately for Love, Green Bay added veteran offensive line reinforcements with the signing of Laken Tomlinson and Mekhi Becton. Perhaps they can provide the protection he is craving at the moment. (-6)

14 Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints QB

Tyler Shough is a boatload of fun. His 917 yards passing are the second-most in the NFL, and his eight passing touchdowns are tied for the third-most in the NFL. However, he has a ball security problem. His six turnovers (three interceptions and three lost fumbles, tied for the most in the NFL) are the second-most in the league. Shough has fumbled five times, which leads the league, and he's fortunate two of them having been recovered by the Saints. Shough can certainly level up to greater heights this season if he just takes better care of the football. (No change)

15 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB

Sam Darnold returned from his glute injury in Week 3, and it was a mixed bag in the Seahawks' 33-31 loss at the Washington Commanders. On the one hand, he threw for a career-high 379 yards in addition to four touchdowns. On the other hand, he threw two interceptions including a pick six with just under four minutes left that put the game out of reach. Darnold's career-best five-game streak without a turnover including the playoffs is over, but he'll certainly look better the more he knocks the rust off. (Not ranked entering Week 3)

16 Marcus Mariota Washington Commanders QB

Marcus Mariota had his best performance in years in Washington's 33-31 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. He threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns on 19 of 31 passing, and he sealed the game with a read-option keeper that harkened back to his Heisman glory days at Oregon. Sunday was Mariota's first game with at least three passing touchdowns and no interceptions since 2019 when he was still a Tennessee Titan. Doing so against Mike Macdonald's Seahawks is a big, big deal. (+13)

17 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

Jalen Hurts' performance against the Chicago Bears (153 yards passing and an interception on 16 of 25 passing; 25 yards rushing and a touchdown on four carries) in a 27-7 defeat vs. the Case Keenum-led Bears validated every worry people have about his game. Hurts avoided the middle of the field and most of the left side of the field, which made it pretty easy to defend him through the air. Hurts and new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion need to get on the same page quickly with a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams looming in Week 4. (-4)

Michael Penix Jr.'s return to the starting lineup brought the Atlanta Falcons' offense back from the dead. Atlanta had scored 16 points combined with seven turnovers with Cooper Rush the first two weeks of the season. With Penix, they won 35-14 at the Green Bay Packers on "Thursday Night Football." Yes, he threw an early interception, but after that, Penix settled in nicely, throwing for 256 yards and a touchdown on a 72% completion percentage (18 for 25). Bijan Robinson and Drake London both looked ready to explode on the sideline, but in Week 2, they each had 194 yards either rushing (Robinson) or receiving (London). Some of that is on the lackluster play from the Packers, but Penix gets a bump for helping restore hope to Atlanta for a week. (+4)

19 Case Keenum Chicago Bears QB

Case Keenum really diced up Vic Fangio's Philadelphia Eagles defense in a 27-7 victory on "Monday Night Football." He completed 70.6% of his passes (24 for 34) for 247 yards passing and two touchdowns while adding a nifty quarterback sneak rushing touchdown in there as well. The magic may wear off this 38-year-old pumpkin in Week 4, but bamboozling what is supposed to be one of the league's better defenses in primetime is a big deal. (+13)

20 Jacoby Brissett Arizona Cardinals QB

Jacoby Brissett once again struggled with his efficiency, needing 52 passes to hit 280 yards (5.4 yards per pass attempt), but he went toe to toe with Purdy in a narrow 36-30 loss at the San Francisco 49ers. He threw two touchdowns to no interceptions while adding another touchdown on the ground. He's proving to be a nice placeholder in new head coach Mike LaFleur's offense. (+11)

21 Kyler Murray Minnesota Vikings QB

Kyler Murray produced an uneven performance in his first full game of the season, throwing for 168 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 15 of 29 passing. Missing Justin Jefferson was a big deal, but Jordan Addison more than made up for it. It's too early to make a conclusion one way or the other regarding Murray's play this season. (No change)

22 Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns QB

Deshaun Watson continued to show signs of life in Week 3 in the Browns' 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers, the squad who allowed 59 points to the Chicago Bears in Week 1. Watson does get some credit for the first two games in a row of his Browns career with multiple passing touchdowns and no interceptions. (+1)

23 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

C.J. Stroud is struggling to prove why he should make franchise quarterback big bucks on his second NFL contract. Houston's 19-17 defeat against the Indianapolis Colts was there for the taking, but Stroud was unable to make the plays required to push his squad past a bumbling Colts squad desperate to give the game away. (-3)

24 Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Aaron Rodgers looks every bit of 42 years old, but he still has flashes of the four-time NFL MVP that he is that he can tap into every now and again. It wasn't pretty as he completed a season-low 55.9% of his passes (19 of 34), but he did toss a season-high three passing touchdowns, which was just enough to get Pittsburgh over the finish line against the Bengals on Sunday. (+4)

25 Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts QB

Daniel Jones is in a slump. Across his last eight games played, he has 10 total touchdowns to 13 turnovers while completing 64% of his passes. That's why the Colts have lost six of his last eight starts. Jones threw an interception and lost two fumbles in Indianapolis' 19-17 victory against the Houston Texans. The pixie dust from the first eight games of 2025 has completely worn off. (-8)

26 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

Bo Nix is ranked right where he is supposed to be. He ranks 27th in passer rating (80.3), 28th in EPA per dropback (-0.14), 24th in completion percentage (60.2%), 23rd in passing yards (605) and 26th in touchdown-to-interception ratio (4-3). It's a miracle he had just one interception and two touchdowns after completing just 50% of his passes (17-for-34) for 186 yards in a 30-26 victory against the Rams. He had at least three other throws that could have been interceptions on top of what would have been the game-sealing interception that got wiped away on a suspect defensive pass interference call. Denver is winning in spite of Nix at the moment. (+1)

27 Malik Willis Miami Dolphins QB

It's tough being the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins, a team that is paying more for players not on their roster (an NFL-record $179 million in dead cap hits) than the players on their roster ($156 million). Now, Malik Willis is also without his top playmaker with running back De'Von Achane tearing his ACL. Good news for Willis is he has been effective on third down this season: 78% completion percentage, 260 passing yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, he has produced a 49% completion percentage, 367 passing yards and two interceptions on all other downs. (-3)

28 Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB

Football looks hard for Cam Ward right now, which is crazy considering his offensive line is allowing the fifth-lowest quarterback pressure rate (29.3%) in the NFL this season. The way he nonchalantly tossed the game-losing interception to Giants safety Jevon Holland was wild, and Ward needs to bring a higher sense of urgency to the game each and every play. He has locked in during the fourth quarter the last couple weeks, but he needs to bring that same intensity in the game's first three quarters, or his development will stall. (-3)

29 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

The Los Angeles Chargers' defense forced five turnovers, the most the Bills have committed in a Josh Allen start along with their 2025 divisional round meltdown at the Denver Broncos. Yet, that wasn't enough for Herbert and the Chargers' offense to get going in a 24-16 defeat. Herbert's four interceptions in the Chargers' 0-3 start are tied for second-most in the league, and he and his teammates are struggling to execute new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme on time on a down-to-down basis. Perhaps going from Greg Roman's watered-down passing game to McDaniel's mad-scientist scheme has been too much cognitive whiplash for Herbert early on this season. (-10)

30 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

Drake Maye leads the NFL with seven turnovers this season with a league-high six interceptions in addition to a fumble lost. Maye just looks lost out there with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' scheme and his pass catchers without A.J. Brown on the field giving him nothing. Maye joined Rex Grossman (2007) as the only two players in the last 20 years to have six-plus interceptions in the first three games after a Super Bowl start, per CBS Sports Research. After leading the NFL with a 0.28 EPA per dropback in 2025, he ranks 29th in the same metric at -0.21. That's the biggest September decline, first to 29th, this century, per CBS Sports Research. Not great. (-12)

31 Jameis Winston New York Giants QB

How bad has Jameis Winston been in his two games of action this season? He ranked dead last in the league in both completion percentage (51%) and passer rating (55.6), so the Giants traded a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for young, super bust J.J. McCarthy. Winston possesses the highest career interception rate (3.46%) among all active quarterbacks who have thrown at least 1,500 career passes. (-1)

32 Jalon Daniels Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB