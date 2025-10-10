The Philadelphia Eagles' offense has struggled to find its footing six games into the 2025 season. Even amid Philadelphia's 4-0 start, the Eagles faced questioned about their ability to move the ball with a disjointed passing attack and a rushing approach that looked significantly less explosive than it did last season.

That criticism is only growing louder as Philadelphia has stumbled to two consecutive losses over the last five days. Its latest setback was a 34-17 defeat at the hands of a New York Giants team that entered "Thursday Night Football" with a 1-4 record.

The Eagles scored just 34 points combined over the last two weeks, and they have failed to eclipse 20 points in half of their games thus far. Even before the current losing skid, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown posted a cryptic Bible verse on social media that seemed to suggest discontentment towards the current offensive situation. He later denied that the post was directed at anyone associated with Philadelphia.

Still, both quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley claimed that they met with Brown to discuss how to fix the offense. Brown also denied those meetings occurred.

"I don't recall a meeting," Brown said after the loss to the Giants. "I don't know what you're talking about."

Brown did have one of his best games of the season against New York with six catches for 80 yards.

Barkley did not, however. The 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year continued to struggle with just 12 carries for 58 yards. He logged 31 of those yards on his first two touches of the game. Barkley is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry after he led the league in rushing and yards from scrimmage as Philadelphia's bell cow back last season.

"Last year, do you think we were predictable?" Barkley said Thursday night. "Everyone knew we were running the ball. yet we still got it off. I think we also got to get back to that attitude, to have the mindset of not really giving a f--- what people trying to do."

Philadelphia currently ranks 29th in the NFL with 274.5 yards of offense per game. The Eagles are also one of just eight NFL teams to average fewer than 100 yards rushing per game.

"We've all got to be better. That's the truth," Barkley said. "If anybody else thinks anything different, they've got to wake up soon in my opinion."