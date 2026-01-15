UFC president and CEO Dana White is not interested in rebooking Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. The fight, originally scrapped from UFC 303 in June 2024, has been floated by fans as a potential addition to the UFC's planned event at the White House this summer.

UFC matchmakers will soon begin working on the White House card, tentatively planned to coincide with President Trump's birthday on June 14. On Thursday, White told Complex he wouldn't book McGregor vs. Chandler for the White House.

"No," White said. "I mean, that was a couple of years ago."

White's statement shouldn't alarm fans hoping to see McGregor at the White House. Previously, White placed "a billion to one odds" that former two-division champion Jon Jones would be booked for the card. By contrast, White is keeping an open mind about a McGregor comeback.

"We'll see if Conor's going to come back or not," White said. "We've been talking about it for a while. We'll see. We'll see how it plays out. I don't know, though."

McGregor has campaigned hard to compete at the White House. He officially rejoined the UFC's drug testing pool in August, a prerequisite for competition.

McGregor, a former two-division champion and the sport's biggest star, has not competed in professional mixed martial arts since July 2021. His previously scheduled fight with Chandler, which was meant to headline UFC International Fight Week in 2024, was canceled after McGregor pulled out with an injured toe.

With Chandler out of the way, the prevailing fan theory is a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz. McGregor and Diaz are split in their series, which took place 10 years ago. Diaz is not currently signed to the UFC.