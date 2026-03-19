At long last, the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association have agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement, which means we'll have a 2026 season. Before the action can begin, though, the league will have to cram in an entire offseason's worth of activity into the span of a few weeks.

The biggest item on the agenda is free agency. No official dates have been announced, but ESPN reported that teams were given a tentative timeline for the process back in February. As expected, the timeline will be extremely condensed:

April 7-8: Teams can make qualifying offers and "Core" player designations

Teams can make qualifying offers and "Core" player designations April 9-11: Teams can begin negotiating with free agents, but no deals can be signed

Teams can begin negotiating with free agents, but no deals can be signed April 12-18: Players can officially sign contracts and offer sheets

This is the biggest and most important free agency period in league history. Nearly every single veteran set up their contracts to become free agents this winter in anticipation of a major pay raise with the new CBA. There are dozens of unrestricted free agents and well over 100 players on the market overall.

Ahead of free agency, here's a look at the top 30.

1. A'ja Wilson

Prior team: Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces Position: Forward

Forward Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

Wilson added another MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Finals MVP and title to her trophy cabinet last season as she helped the Aces win it all for the third time in the last four years. The 29-year-old, who is now the only four-time MVP in league history, is clearly the best player in the league and still in the middle of her prime. It would be a major surprise if she leaves the Aces, who are the only franchise she has ever known. This time a year ago, Wilson said she wanted to retire in Las Vegas: "I don't see myself putting on another jersey."

2. Napheesa Collier

Prior team: Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota Lynx Position: Forward

Forward Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

Collier was well on her way to her first MVP award last season until a serious right ankle sprain ended her hopes. An even worse lower leg injury in the playoffs, which included three torn ligaments in her left ankle and a torn shin muscle, ended her season and the Lynx's title chances. Collier underwent surgery on both ankles in January and is expected to miss four to six months, which may keep her out of the beginning of the season. That does not affect her status as one of the best free agents, however. She will almost certainly return to Minnesota, where she has spent her entire career.

3. Breanna Stewart

Prior team: New York Liberty

New York Liberty Position: Forward

Forward Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

Stewart's streak of five consecutive All-WNBA First Team appearances came to an end last season due to a bone bruise in her right knee, which limited her to 31 appearances, and she played through an MCL sprain in her left knee in the playoffs. Add in surgery on her right meniscus in March of 2025, and the knee issues are really piling up for Stewart, who has also had significant Achilles problems in the past. Despite some health concerns, there are few players you would rather have on your team than Stewart, who remains one of the most versatile players in the league. She has expressed her desire to return to New York, where she has spent the last three seasons.

4. Alyssa Thomas

Prior team: Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury Position: Forward

Forward Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

After spending the first 11 seasons of her career with the Sun, Thomas joined the Mercury last winter in a sign-and-trade deal to team up with Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally. She picked up right where she left off in Connecticut, and made both the All-WNBA and All-Defensive First Teams as she led Phoenix to the Finals for the first time since 2021. Thomas is on the short list of the most unique players the league has ever seen, and her inability to shoot does present some roster-building challenges, but she remains an indefatigable force on both sides of the ball. It's hard to imagine her leaving Phoenix after maneuvering to get there a year ago.

5. Jackie Young

Prior team: Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces Position: Guard

Guard Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

Young took on much more responsibility for the Aces last season due to Kelsey Plum's departure, and proved she was more than up to the challenge. She made the All-WNBA Second Team after one of the finest seasons of her career, then raised her game in the playoffs to help the Aces win their third championship in the last four years. Young's combination of size, multi-level scoring, playmaking and defensive versatility makes her the best guard on the free agent market. It would be a surprise, though, if she decides to leave the Aces. Notably, she has formed an extremely close bond with A'ja Wilson.

6. Sabrina Ionescu

Prior team: New York Liberty

New York Liberty Position: Guard

Guard Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

Ionescu and the Liberty had a disappointing end to their title defense last season, but on a personal level, she was named an All-Star and made the All-WNBA Second Team for the fourth consecutive campaign. Her 3-point shot deserted her last season (career-worst 29.9%), but she's improved significantly as a scorer inside the arc and few guards offer her combination of high-level scoring and playmaking. Ionescu was unable to play in Unrivaled this winter due to toe and neck injuries sustained during the WNBA season, but that should not impact her free agency process. Like Stewart, she has expressed a desire to remain in New York.

7. Jonquel Jones

Prior team: New York Liberty

New York Liberty Position: Center

Center Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

Jones dealt with multiple ankle injuries in 2025, including a significant sprain that kept her out for over a month, which contributed to a lackluster campaign. Aside from her 3-point percentage, her numbers were down across the board, and she had a disastrous showing in the Liberty's first-round playoff exit. Even so, she remains one of the best, most versatile centers in the league, and a key part of the Liberty's core. General manager Jonathan Kolb is confident that she will be back in Barclays Center next season with Stewart and Ionescu.

8. Allisha Gray

Prior team: Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream Position: Guard

Guard Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

Gray had long been one of the most underrated players in the league, but that's no longer the case after her career year in 2025. She excelled in new Dream coach Karl Smesko's system, putting put up career-highs in points, rebounds and assists, while also recording her most efficient season. Gray helped the Dream set a franchise record with 30 wins, finished fourth in MVP voting, third in Most Improved Player voting and was named to the All-WNBA First Team. After enjoying so much success last summer, it seems likely Gray will return to Atlanta to continue working with Smesko.

9. Nneka Ogwumike

Prior team: Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Position: Forward

Forward Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

More than a decade into her career, Ogwumike proved last season that she's still one of the league's best players. She didn't miss a single game in 2025, finished sixth in MVP voting, made her 10th All-Star Game and earned All-WNBA honors for the eighth time. There's no reason to suspect that Ogwumike's production will suddenly fall off a cliff this season, but she is set to turn 36 this summer, which makes her an interesting free agency case. Will the Storm, or another team, be willing to give her a long-term deal? And will Ogwumike want to return to Seattle after an offseason coaching change?

10. Kelsey Mitchell

Prior team: Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever Position: Guard

Guard Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

Mitchell was unbelievable last season. She averaged a career-high 20.2 points per game, finished fifth in MVP voting and made the All-WNBA First Team for the first time in her career while leading the Fever to within five minutes of the Finals despite the team's injury crisis. She literally ran herself into the ground along the way, and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis after collapsing in Game 5 of the semifinals. Now fully recovered, Mitchell is a fascinating name to watch in free agency. Will she return to the Fever to chase a title with Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, or look for her own team?

11. Kelsey Plum

Prior team: Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks Position: Guard

Guard Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

After spending the first eight years of her career with the Aces, Plum was traded to the Sparks prior to last offseason and had the opportunity to be a No. 1 option. While the Sparks missed the playoffs, in part due to injuries, Plum proved more than capable of handling that responsibility. She averaged a career-high in assists and was one of three players in the league to finish in the top-10 in scoring and assists. It's hard to imagine Plum leaving the Sparks after just one year, especially considering she had to agree to the sign-and-trade last winter and has repeatedly praised the organization for how she's been treated.

12. Satou Sabally

Prior team: Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury Position: Forward

Forward Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

Sabally's Wings tenure came to an end prior to last season when she was dealt to the Mercury in a sign-and-trade deal to team up with Thomas and Kahleah Copper. Her first season in the desert was a bit inconsistent, but she played more than 17 games for just the second time in her career, was named an All-Star and was excellent in the playoffs as she helped the Mercury make the Finals. A devastating concussion ended her season in Game 4 of the Finals and forced her to sit out of Unrivaled. Sabally seems likely to return to Phoenix, but her status for the start of the 2026 season remains unclear.

13. Rhyne Howard

Prior team: Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream Position: Guard

Guard Type: Restricted

Restricted Status: Unsigned

The former No. 1 overall pick got the ultimate green light from new Dream coach Karl Smesko last season and launched a WNBA-record 9.6 3-pointers per game. She made a career-worst 32.2% of them, and once again shot under 39% from the field, but her inefficiency can at times overshadow all of the other positives she brings to the table. Howard is a significantly improved playmaker and defender, and was named to the All-Defensive Second team last season for the first time in her career. She is a restricted free agent, so expect her to remain in Atlanta, where she forms a strong partnership with Allisha Gray.

14. Kahleah Copper

Prior team: Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury Position: Guard

Guard Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

Copper underwent knee surgery just before opening night last season, which kept her out for over a month. That, combined with the arrival of Thomas and Sabally, turned her into an over-qualified third option, and she struggled to find a rhythm at times. But as we saw at multiple points throughout the Mercury's run to the Finals, Copper remains an extremely dynamic scorer. There are few players better at getting downhill into the paint, and she's turned herself into a pretty reliable shooter to combat teams that dare her to beat them from the outside. It feels likely that Copper will return to Phoenix along with Thomas and Sabally to make another run at the title.

15. Skylar Diggins

Prior team: Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Position: Guard

Guard Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

Diggins was an All-Star last season for the first time since 2022, and the seventh time in her career, and finished tied for fourth in the league in assists. She's no longer the player she was in her prime with Dallas and Phoenix, but she's still a high-level point guard who gets after it defensively and is an extremely fierce competitor. Much like Ogwumike, it will be interesting to see whether Diggins returns to Seattle, and what kind of deal she commands as she approaches her late 30s.

16. Gabby Williams

Prior team: Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Position: Forward

Forward Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

Injuries and overseas commitments had prevented Williams from playing a full WNBA season since 2023, but she appeared in every single game for the Storm last summer and delivered the best campaign of her career. She averaged career-highs in points, assists and steals, and led the league in the latter category. Her elite perimeter defense helped her earn All-Defensive First Team honors and a third-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Williams' scoring and 3-point shooting comes and goes, but there are few better defenders. There will certainly be teams hoping to steal Williams away from the Storm in free agency.

17. Kayla McBride

Prior team: Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota Lynx Position: Guard

Guard Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

The Lynx and the WNBA community as a whole got a scare this offseason when a report broke that McBride had suffered a torn quad while playing in Turkey. It turned out to be just a minor issue, however, and she has since returned to action. The veteran shooting guard is coming off another All-Star campaign for the Lynx – the fifth of her career. Even as she hits her mid-30s, she remains a truly elite outside shooter and a capable perimeter defender. The Lynx will surely want to keep her in Minneapolis.

18. Courtney Williams

Prior team: Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota Lynx Position: Guard

Guard Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

Williams became an internet sensation last season as one-half of the StudBudz alongside Lynx teammate Natisha Hiedeman. She excelled on the court as well, earning the second All-Star nod of her career as she helped the Lynx win a franchise-record 34 games and finish in first place. Always one of the best mid-range scorers around, Williams' continued growth as a playmaker and 3-point shooter has turned her into a much more dangerous offensive threat. She seems to have found a home in Minneapolis, but has also played for five teams in the last five years, so another move cannot be ruled out.

19. Ezi Magbegor

Prior team: Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Position: Forward

Forward Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

Magbegor had an interesting 2025. Her playing time and usage rate decreased significantly due to the arrival of Dominique Malonga and she had her least efficient season, but she was as good as ever defensively. She was second in the league in blocks per game, had a career-high block rate and earned All-Defensive Second Team honors. The only other players who have been on an All-Defensive team in each of the last four seasons are Wilson, Stewart and Thomas. Were Magbegor's offensive issues last season a blip? Or is she going to be a defensive specialist moving forward? The answer may ultimately depend on where she ends up in free agency.

20. Chelsea Gray

Prior team: Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces Position: Guard

Guard Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

Gray is not the player she was prior to fracturing her foot in the 2023 Finals. She's less efficient, more turnover prone and more inconsistent. But in a must-win situation, there are still few players you'd rather have on your side than Gray, who remains one of the most clutch shot-makers in the league and an incredible passer, as she showed during the Aces' stunning run to the 2025 title. It's unlikely that Gray is going to leave Las Vegas at this stage of her career, especially given all of the success that she's had with Wilson, Young and coach Becky Hammon.

21. Brionna Jones

Prior team: Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream Position: Forward

Forward Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

Jones isn't flashy and rarely puts up big numbers, but she's been one of the most consistent players in the league during the 2020s. She is an elite interior finisher, a solid rebounder and a smart defender, and earned her fourth All-Star nod last season. Most importantly, winning follows her. Since Jones entered the league in 2017, her team has never missed the playoffs. That trend continued last season when she helped the Dream win a franchise record 30 games. Though she may not be a perfect fit for Smesko's 3-point-heavy attack, the Dream will surely hope to retain her.

22. Veronica Burton

Prior team: Golden State Valkyries

Golden State Valkyries Position: Guard

Guard Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

The Valkyries selected Burton from the Sun in their expansion draft ahead of last season, which turned out to be the best thing that's happened in her WNBA career. Golden State coach Natalie Nakase gave Burton the keys, and she helped the Valkyries become the first expansion team to make the playoffs in their inaugural season. Along the way, she was named Most Improved Player, earned All-Defensive Second Team honors and finished ninth in MVP voting. Burton remains an inconsistent scorer, but she has grown into a terrific playmaker and is a menace on the perimeter defensively. The Valkyries will make sure they don't lose her in free agency.

23. Alanna Smith

Prior team: Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota Lynx Position: Forward

Forward Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

Smith's mid-career renaissance with the Lynx continued last season when she was named co-Defensive Player of the Year alongside A'ja Wilson and earned All-Defensive First Team honors for the first time. She doesn't put up huge offensive numbers, but bigs who can protect the rim and knock down 3-pointers are some of the most valuable players in the league, and her versatility has been a major factor in the Lynx's success over the last few seasons. Cheryl Reeve and Co. will be eager to retain her services as they look to bounce back from a disappointing semifinal exit.

24. Arike Ogunbowale

Prior team: Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings Position: Guard

Guard Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

Last season was a disaster for Ogunbowale, who didn't earn a single accolade for the first time in her career. She registered career-lows in scoring, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage, was limited to 29 games due to injuries and the Wings finished in last place. Now that Paige Bueckers has emerged as the new face of the franchise, and the Wings have the No. 1 pick again, there is significant speculation about Ogunbowale's future. She's spent her entire career in Dallas, but a breakup may be for the best for both her and the organization.

25. Dearica Hamby

Prior team: Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks Position: Forward

Forward Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

The former two-time Sixth Player of the Year has thrived in a bigger role for the Sparks in the last two seasons. She's coming off a career year, which included a ninth-place MVP finish and career-highs in scoring and field goal percentage, and earned her a spot on Team USA this spring for the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament. Hamby has grown into an incredibly versatile offensive threat, and the Sparks fell apart on that side of the ball when she wasn't on the court last season. She seems settled in L.A. alongside Kelsey Plum (whom she played with on the Aces) and it would be surprising if she leaves.

26. Shakira Austin

Prior team: Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics Position: Forward

Forward Type: Restricted

Restricted Status: Unsigned

After two injury-riddled seasons, Austin was finally able to stay healthy in 2025 and put together the best campaign of her career. She is a special athlete in the frontcourt, which pops most frequently on the defensive end, where she was one of six players to average at least one steal and one block. Her offense can come and go, but she's a strong finisher around the basket and capable of putting the ball on the deck – both valuable traits. Austin is a restricted free agent, but there's no guarantee that she returns to Washington, especially if the Mystics target a big with the No. 4 pick.

27. Azurá Stevens

Prior team: Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks Position: Forward

Forward Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

Stevens has flown under the radar in Los Angeles due to injuries and the Sparks' playoff drought. But when healthy, as she was last season, she is such a versatile presence on both sides of the ball. Only five other players averaged at least one block and one steal per game, and none of them made as many 3s as Stevens did. In fact, Stevens' 74 3s were the most in a single season by a player 6-foot-6 or taller in WNBA history. Her ability to space the floor makes her a perfect fit for Lynne Roberts' 3-point heavy attack, so the Sparks will want to bring her back.

28. Emma Meesseman

Prior team: New York Liberty

New York Liberty Position: Forward

Forward Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

Meesseman would be higher on this list if there was more certainty about her WNBA future. She didn't play in 2023 or 2024, and only signed with the Liberty last season after EuroBasket. While she impressed in the regular season, she looked out of sorts in the playoffs. Meesseman's rare combination of offensive skills would make her a fit on any team, but does she actually want to play in the WNBA full time? On that front, it's worth noting that this is a FIBA World Cup Year, and Meesseman takes her participation with the Belgian national team extremely seriously.

29. Ariel Atkins

Prior team: Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky Position: Guard

Guard Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

Atkins was put in a difficult spot when the Sky gave up the No. 3 pick (Sonia Citron) and a 2027 first-round pick swap to acquire her from the Mystics last winter. There was almost nothing she could do to live up to that price – especially once Citron got off to such an incredible start – given her play style and approach. Sure enough, Atkins was once again super solid on both sides of the ball, but didn't move the needle during another disastrous season in Chicago. You have to imagine the Sky will be desperate to keep her, but will she be willing to stay through another rebuild?

30. Natasha Cloud

Prior team: New York Liberty

New York Liberty Position: Guard

Guard Type: Unrestricted

Unrestricted Status: Unsigned

Cloud's first season with the Liberty ended sooner than anyone expected, but on a personal level, she had another strong two-way campaign. She had her most efficient season ever, took excellent care of the ball and was once again a menace on the perimeter. There are still few players who can get into the paint and break down a defense as well as Cloud can. The Liberty will surely have at least some interest in bringing her back after they gave up two first-round picks to get her last winter, but there are a lot of moving parts in New York this winter.