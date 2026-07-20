Meet Cayden Daughtry, the hottest name in high school basketball, who rewrote Peach Jam's record books

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. -- Cayden Daughtry does not look like The Dude. The 17-year-old Florida point guard checks in at 6-feet flat. If he weighs anything over 165 pounds, the scale is likely lying. Then the game starts, and the work is impossible to hide. The handle, the shake, the speed, the shot-making, the IQ. A heaping amount of dawg. Daughtry has it. He capped off a monumental summer by leading his Florida Rebels to Nike's Peach Jam championship on Sunday, breaking records left and right to scale the pinnacle of high school basketball.

Daughtry averaged a Peach Jam-record 34.8 points in the five pool-play games. That broke a mark held by Cam Thomas.

Daughtry totaled 258 points, 49 assists, 34 rebounds, 23 steals and just 16 turnovers in the eight games over a grueling six-day stretch. This wasn't a chuck-fest either. Daughtry's ball just goes in, over and over and over again. He shot 63% on 2s, 49% from 3-point range and 91% from the charity stripe in a showing that evoked call-backs to the who's-who of Peach Jam's annals.

"Oh, Trae Young," Florida Rebels coach Steve Reece says when asked about Daughtry's best comparison. "I mean, he shoots deep. Trae Young here at this level was special. They both nasty on the court."

Nasty does not even begin to describe it, but the Young comparisons may be apt. On the 20th anniversary of Peach Jam back in 2016, Young teamed up with a youthful Michael Porter Jr. to lead Mokan Elite to the Peach Jam crown. Young averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.1 steals.

On the 30th anniversary of Peach Jam, Daughtry reached new heights, averaging 32.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 steals.

Pretty, pretty good.

Daughtry is an energizer bunny who rarely shows signs of fatigue despite a dizzying schedule that's taken him from Virginia to Colorado to Türkiye to Nevada to South Carolina in just the past six weeks alone. This is the cost of chasing these hoop dreams.

When Sunday's final buzzer sounded, Daughtry crumpled at center court in exhaustion amid "MVP" chants from his Florida Rebels club that he's played with since fifth grade, signaling that maybe he is human after all because this production in this timeline in this event is far from ordinary:

32 points, nine assists, three rebounds, seven steals in Tuesday's Peach Jam opener against Team Melo.

*21 hours later*

*21 hours later* 34 points on 16 shots with seven assists and six rebounds against Team Thad.

*24 hours later*

*24 hours later* 43 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in a triple-overtime classic against the NY Rens.

*21 hours later*

*21 hours later* 30 points on 17 shots in a win over Utah Prospects.

*six hours later*

*six hours later* 35 points on 22 shots against UPlay Canada. Oh, and five steals and four assists.

*13 hours and 30 minutes later*

*13 hours and 30 minutes later* 19 points on 11 shots with 10 dimes and four rebounds in an Elite Eight win over Team CP3 (yes, Chris Paul was in the building and part of the braintrust trying to slow him down).

*nine hours later*

*nine hours later* 32 points on 15 shots with six rebounds and seven assists in a Final Four win over Team Herro.

*16 hours and 30 minutes later*

*16 hours and 30 minutes later* 33 points on 16 shots with nine rebounds and six assists in the championship-game win over Drive Nation.

"I feel like it's just a matter of the heart I have for the game," Daughtry said. "A lot of people don't love this as much as I do. A lot of people don't want to work out as much as I do. A lot of people don't want it enough. I feel like that's where my motto is."

The debate

Daughtry has done a ton of winning this summer. He won a gold medal with Team USA and the Peach Jam Championship. Both those come after he led Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale to its second straight state title down in Florida.

The stats are bonkers. The wins keep stacking. At the same time, he knows the drill.

He's small, and basketball remains a sport for big people. Daughtry measured a shade under 6 feet tall barefoot with a wingspan hovering around 6-foot-3. There are only six current NBA players in that zip code, size-wise: Jose Alvarado, Fred VanVleet, Jamal Shead, Trae Young, TJ McConnell and Kyle Lowry.

"I mean, there's no getting past it," Daughtry said. "It's true. Just gotta come in and just keep playing. Obviously, it's gonna be a thing for my whole life, so just gotta hear it, let it go out one ear, out the other, and just keep playing."

Even with stats that would rival anyone in high school basketball, there are some reservations about whether Daughtry is the best point guard -- or the No. 1 recruit -- in the Class of 2027.

247Sports currently has Daughtry ranked No. 9 overall and the No. 3 point guard in the 2027 class.

"That's a conversation some people don't want to have," Daughtry said. "I feel like it's just because of my size, but they don't see the production that I make, and the production that I give out. So, at the same time, I understand. They want to see what's in the future, and I understand that."

Skills pay the bills, though, and Daughtry has that in spades. The body control is immaculate. He spins, twists and shifts his way in and out of tight spaces while rarely losing his balance. Combine that with his speed -- Daughtry is always moving on the floor -- and it's a total headache to defend. Daughtry is a walking paint touch who can rise for jams, hit floaters, knock down pull-ups and cash out from beyond the arc. Oh, and he is a wizard with the rock. Allen Iverson is Daughtry's favorite player, and he unleashed an homage to A.I. with a snatch-your-soul crossover to notch the game-tying bucket at the end of regulation of Thursday's triple-overtime classic against the NY Rens.

"I love his crossover," Daughtry said. "I haven't brought it out that much, but, you know, when I do, I don't think anybody stopped it yet."

What's next

Daughtry has unequivocally raised his profile in a major way with this summer surge, and his recruitment is far from the final buzzer. It wouldn't surprise anyone if Daughtry has moved up numerous point guard big boards for staffs after this Peach Jam showing. Why wait to chase a portal point guard next spring when you could have this?

Providence, Michigan, Tennessee, Miami, Kentucky and Iowa are considered the frontrunners at the moment, but the gym was packed with head honchos who put the phones away when Daughtry was rolling.

That's part of his appeal. You can't look away, or you will miss something. Drawing charges. Flying around on defense like a free safety. Flinging his body onto the floor for loose balls. Pleading for the ball so he can hit the gas in the open floor. Daughtry has the unique ability to force the game to be played on his terms. He creates comfortable shots for his teammates and oodles of discomfort for his opponent.

"He's always been his way," Reece said. "Competitor. Do whatever it takes to win. The kid's a winner. Absolute winner, and he fights. I wouldn't want to coach any other person, man. Like, he's a great kid off the court. And a fierce competitor on the court."

For Daughtry, a date with his own bed awaits for the first time since early June.

For the rest of those fortunate people who traversed the hallowed halls of the Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, South Carolina, this weekend, only one question lingers: When can we watch Cayden Daughtry again?