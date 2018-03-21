St. Mary's vs. Utah odds: 2018 NIT picks, predictions from advanced computer simulation
Our advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Utah vs. St. Mary's NIT game 10,000 times
The NIT semifinals in New York City are guaranteed to have a representative from the West Coast after Utah and St. Mary's meet Wednesday night for a berth in the tournament's final four. St. Mary's is a seven-point favorite in this late-night tipoff (10 p.m. ET), with the over-under for total points scored set at 140.5.
Before you make any kind of pick, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say. This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters this week on a blistering 17-4 run with its postseason basketball selections. Now, it takes aim at Utah vs. St. Mary's and locked in a spread pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations.
The model knows St. Mary's just set a program single-season record with 30 victories after it outlasted Washington 85-81 in a second-round game Monday.
However, the Gaels (30-5) saw their historic season come up short of the NCAA Tournament in large part because of two late-season losses. They were upset at San Francisco, then fell to BYU in the WCC tournament semifinals. Their resume lacked enough signature wins to merit an invite to the Big Dance.
Utah (21-11) overcame to a 2-4 start in conference play to finish strong, winning six of seven down the stretch. But a 68-66 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 tournament, in which the Utes dominated most of the way, likely cost them an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.
The Utes were sluggish most of the way in their 69-59 first-round NIT 2018 win over UC-Davis, but showed their prime form in a 95-71 home blowout of LSU in the second round.
All five starters hit double-figures against the Tigers and the backcourt had a huge night with 14 made 3-pointers. Sedrick Barefield led the way with 17 points for Utah, which held a 37-26 rebounding edge.
The Utes have covered six of their last eight against winning teams, but St. Mary's is 12-5 ATS against Pac-12 opponents.
Will the favored Gaels give the WCC a presence in the NIT semifinals, or will the gritty Utes carry the flag for the Pac-12? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Utah-St. Mary's spread you can bank on over 50 percent of the time, all from the computer model that is on a blistering 17-4 run on postseason college basketball picks.
