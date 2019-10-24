Drive Chart
UCLA aims for upset of No. 24 Arizona State

  • AP
  • Oct 24, 2019

UCLA has only two wins so far in Chip Kelly's second season, yet the Bruins remain in contention in the Pac-12.

The Bruins (2-5, 2-2) have four games remaining against teams in a wide-open Pac-12 South in which each has at least one loss. While the schedule gives UCLA a chance to control its own destiny, it also turns every week into a virtual must-have for a spot in the conference title game.

No. 24 Arizona State (5-2, 2-2) is in pretty much the same situation as it prepares to meet UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday afternoon, although a 21-3 loss in the rain at South Division co-leader No. 12 Utah last week hurts the Sun Devils in a tiebreaker scenario.

"I told the team, 'We're going to find out a lot about ourselves right now,'" said Arizona State coach Herm Edwards, who apologized to Utah coach Kyle Whittingham for the Sun Devils' 12 penalties. "We have the rest of the season left, and we've got to find a way to regroup."

Arizona State will look to perk up an offense that had only 136 yards against Utah and ranks No. 105 in the FBS in scoring (22.1 points a game) and No. 98 in total offense (346.6 yards per game) behind freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels and an offensive line that starts two freshmen.

"A lot of our youth on both sides of the ball showed up," Edwards said of the Utah game. "We were waiting for that to happen, and we were hoping it wasn't going to happen, but I'm not naive to not know that it's going to happen. It just does."

Sun Devils running back Eno Benjamin has 633 yards rushing overall and four 100-yard games this season, one in each of the past three games, as Edwards' principle offense weapon. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk ranks 11th in the FBS with 658 receiving yards and has scored five touchdowns.

UCLA enters after its most complete game of the season, a 34-16 victory at Stanford that was a reversal of form: The Bruins had 455 yards in total offense while limiting the Cardinal to 198 yards and recording seven sacks. It was the first time since 2009 that UCLA held an opponent to fewer than 200 yards in total offense.

"We are balanced right now," Kelly said. "I love this group. They want to get better."

The Bruins rank No. 114 in the FBS in total defense (459.7 yards per game) and No. 115 in points allowed (34.6 per game).

UCLA has scored 149 points in its past four games behind sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who passed for 507 yards and five touchdowns as the Bruins rallied from a 32-point deficit to beat Washington State. After missing a game with an ankle injury, he had 258 yards total offense and three touchdowns at Stanford.

"He makes really good decisions," Kelly said. "I've seen that since the Washington State game."

Halfback Joshua Kelley leads the Bruins with 571 rushing yards after amassing a season-high 176 against Stanford, when wide receiver Kyle Phillips had 100 receiving yards.

Arizona State has won three of the past four games in the series, with the last three decided by seven or fewer points.

Arizona State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Daniels 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 1635 8 2 141.6
J. Daniels 115/194 1635 8 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
140 633 7
E. Benjamin 140 633 7 33
J. Daniels 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 206 2
J. Daniels 74 206 2 24
I. Floyd 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 47 0
I. Floyd 11 47 0 10
E. Long 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 32 0
E. Long 6 32 0 16
A. Carter 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
A. Carter 10 31 0 8
K. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
K. Williams 1 -2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 658 5
B. Aiyuk 32 658 5 86
F. Darby 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 210 1
F. Darby 12 210 1 45
K. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 203 0
K. Williams 25 203 0 20
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 185 2
E. Benjamin 19 185 2 72
R. Pearsall 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 98 0
R. Pearsall 4 98 0 38
J. Kerley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 71 0
J. Kerley 4 71 0 33
C. Hodges 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 0
C. Hodges 5 58 0 16
G. Porter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 0
G. Porter 4 50 0 28
R. Newsome 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
R. Newsome 4 42 0 21
A. Carter 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
A. Carter 2 25 0 16
T. Hudson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
T. Hudson 2 15 0 8
N. Matthews 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
N. Matthews 1 13 0 13
B. Pierce 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
B. Pierce 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Phillips 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Phillips 0-0 0 1
C. Lucas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Lucas 0-0 0 1
A. Crosswell 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Crosswell 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Zendejas 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/16 17/17
C. Zendejas 12/16 0 17/17 53
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UCLA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.3% 1435 13 7 135.1
D. Thompson-Robinson 110/192 1435 13 7
A. Burton 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 284 1 0 118.3
A. Burton 32/50 284 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
119 571 4
J. Kelley 119 571 4 54
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 298 1
D. Felton 66 298 1 75
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 141 3
D. Thompson-Robinson 64 141 3 39
A. Burton 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 72 1
A. Burton 16 72 1 16
C. Kinder 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 33 0
C. Kinder 4 33 0 15
M. Irby 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
M. Irby 3 11 0 7
K. Philips 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Philips 1 7 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 420 3
D. Felton 34 420 3 94
K. Philips 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 342 4
K. Philips 31 342 4 32
D. Asiasi 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 264 1
D. Asiasi 20 264 1 28
J. Erwin 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 257 1
J. Erwin 22 257 1 39
C. Cota 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 207 2
C. Cota 12 207 2 61
G. Dulcich 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 105 1
G. Dulcich 8 105 1 31
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 47 1
J. Kelley 8 47 1 14
J. Wilson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
J. Wilson 3 36 0 21
M. Martinez 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
M. Martinez 2 32 0 18
M. Irby 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Irby 1 7 0 7
M. Lynch 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
M. Lynch 1 2 1 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Woods 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Woods 0-0 0 1
J. Shaw 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Shaw 0-0 0 1
D. Holmes 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Holmes 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Molson 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/8 24/24
J. Molson 5/8 0 24/24 39
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
