Drive Chart
ARK
BAMA

Tua-less No. 1 Bama entertains Arkansas

  • AP
  • Oct 24, 2019

No. 1 Alabama will be without starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Tua Tagovailoa when it plays host to Arkansas on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Razorbacks coach Chad Morris, however, expects little drop-off in the Crimson Tide's offense behind sophomore QB Mac Jones.

"They've got a great supporting cast around him," Morris said as he began preparing the Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4) for their fourth consecutive meeting against a top-ranked Crimson Tide (7-0, 4-0 SEC) team.

"A wide receiver corps that you can look all you want there's not many deficiencies. The speed that they have, and, obviously, being able to run the ball with (Najee) Harris is very effective."

Jones goes into the game having made six appearances for the season in mop-up duty. He has completed 20 of 32 passes for 237 yards a touchdown and an interception. He was 6-of-11 for 72 yards in Bama's 35-13 win over Tennessee last week when he took over after Tagovailoa injured his ankle in the second quarter.

"He didn't do anything that really hurt us in the game," Bama coach Nick Saban said. "He had two balls that were dropped that were critical situations in the game.

"The one play that he scrambled on third down when he could have thrown the ball, I would assume that if you ask him, he'll say he wishes he would have thrown the ball because the guy was open for a first down. But all in all, I thought he handled the situation really well."

Having time to prepare this week should help. Bama has known that Jones would start this week since last Sunday morning, when Tagovailoa had surgery.

"We've got a lot of confidence in Mac," Saban said, "and with a week of preparation I think he'll do a lot better in this game."

Alabama's defense alone should be able to keep things under control against an Arkansas offense that is 10th in total offense (385.29 ypg) and 11th in scoring (24.71 ppg) in the SEC. Last week against Auburn, the Hogs rushed for only 52 yards and passed for just 182 in a 51-10 loss to Auburn.

"We dominated the time of possession from the second and third quarter," Morris said, "but we struggled to move the ball consistently."

The Hogs are tied for No. 126 in red-zone scoring in FBS with only 10 touchdowns and six field goals in 24 trips inside an opponent's 20-yard line.

"We've got to find a way to score," Morris said.

Scoring is not an issue with Alabama, which is No. 4 in the country with its 48.7 average. However, keeping attention on a struggling Arkansas team with a Nov. 9 date with No. 2 LSU looming could be a challenge for the Crimson Tide.

"The focus needs to be completely on this game, completely, day-to-day this week," Saban said. "That's No. 1 for preparation."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
Arkansas 2-5 -----
1 Alabama 7-0 -----
BAMA -31.5, O/U 55.5
Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, Alabama
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 1060 7 7 124.1
N. Starkel 88/150 1060 7 7
B. Hicks 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.4% 692 2 1 103.1
B. Hicks 60/119 692 2 1
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 1 0 0 108.4
R. Boyd 1/1 1 0 0
S. Loy 42 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200
S. Loy 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
119 656 5
R. Boyd 119 656 5 74
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 202 3
D. Whaley 48 202 3 25
D. Warren 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 51 0
D. Warren 5 51 0 17
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 39 0
C. Hayden 12 39 0 15
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
T. Burks 3 10 0 11
C. O'Grady 85 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
C. O'Grady 1 3 0 3
T. Hammonds 41 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Hammonds 1 3 0 3
B. Hicks 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 2 0
B. Hicks 20 2 0 17
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -16 0
N. Starkel 6 -16 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. O'Grady 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 359 2
C. O'Grady 29 359 2 62
T. Knox 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 357 2
T. Knox 26 357 2 49
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 319 2
M. Woods 24 319 2 62
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 283 0
T. Burks 18 283 0 38
T. Morris 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 137 1
T. Morris 11 137 1 30
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 103 0
D. Whaley 11 103 0 22
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 76 0
R. Boyd 11 76 0 17
K. Jackson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 1
K. Jackson 3 38 1 19
C. Harrell 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 1
C. Harrell 2 28 1 14
D. Warren 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
D. Warren 3 20 0 15
G. Gunter 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
G. Gunter 3 16 0 9
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 0
C. Hayden 4 12 0 6
T. Hammonds 41 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 3 0
T. Hammonds 3 3 0 7
T. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Jackson 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Curl 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Curl 0-0 0 2
J. McClellion 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. McClellion 0-0 0 1
J. Foucha 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Foucha 0-0 0 1
M. Brown 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Brown 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/14 20/20
C. Limpert 11/14 0 20/20 53
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.7% 2166 27 2 212.4
T. Tagovailoa 145/194 2166 27 2
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 237 1 1 128.8
M. Jones 20/32 237 1 1
T. Tagovailoa 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 0 0 268
T. Tagovailoa 1/1 20 0 0
S. Bolden 18 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 1 0 480.4
S. Bolden 1/1 6 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 556 3
N. Harris 95 556 3 25
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 289 4
B. Robinson Jr. 63 289 4 16
K. Robinson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 123 1
K. Robinson 19 123 1 74
J. Ford 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 90 2
J. Ford 19 90 2 37
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 75 1
H. Ruggs III 1 75 1 75
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 30 2
T. Tagovailoa 18 30 2 25
S. Bolden 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
S. Bolden 2 7 0 5
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Waddle 1 5 0 5
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -1 1
M. Jones 5 -1 1 4
C. Townsend 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
C. Townsend 2 -2 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 654 9
D. Smith 39 654 9 74
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 579 6
J. Jeudy 45 579 6 36
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 466 5
H. Ruggs III 22 466 5 81
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 258 1
J. Waddle 16 258 1 39
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 171 4
N. Harris 16 171 4 42
M. Forristall 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 120 3
M. Forristall 10 120 3 27
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 109 0
B. Robinson Jr. 9 109 0 34
S. Bolden 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
S. Bolden 2 34 0 20
M. Tennison 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 1
M. Tennison 3 21 1 12
J. Ford 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
J. Ford 2 11 0 9
G. Amos 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
G. Amos 1 5 0 5
J. Metchie 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
J. Metchie 2 1 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Diggs 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Diggs 0-0 0 2
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
X. McKinney 0-0 0 1
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Surtain II 0-0 0 1
J. Mayden 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Mayden 0-0 0 2
J. Battle 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Battle 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Reichard 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/7 21/22
W. Reichard 4/7 0 21/22 33
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/5 23/24
J. Bulovas 3/5 0 23/24 32
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores