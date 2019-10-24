Drive Chart
AUBURN
LSU

Trench battle highlights No. 9 Auburn's visit to No. 2 LSU

  • Oct 24, 2019

LSU has the SEC's top passing offense -- the primary reason the Tigers are ranked No. 2 in the country.

But it's the battle in the trenches that might be most important when LSU (7-0, 3-0) hosts No. 9 Auburn (6-1, 3-1) in an SEC West showdown Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La.

"This is the best offensive line that we're going to play so far this year," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said of the Auburn group that has led the way for the SEC's top rushing offense (239.6 yards per game).

Moments later, Orgeron turned his attention to the other side of the ball, saying Auburn "has the best defensive line we have seen so far."

Even though LSU is the second-highest-scoring team in the country (50.1 points per game) and has an average victory margin of 30.1 points, it has had its ups and downs with both lines, though both units seem to be coming around.

The offensive line played its best game two weeks ago when LSU rushed for 219 yards in a 42-28 victory over then-No. 7 Florida. It has also protected Joe Burrow well enough for him to lead the second-ranked passing offense in the country.

"We're going to have to play great on the offensive line this week," Orgeron said.

Auburn averages 2.86 sacks per game, second in the SEC to only Florida, which had none against LSU. The front is led by Marlon Davidson and Derrick Brown.

"They're (dominant) week in and week out," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. "Both of them are dynamic impact players, and they're both playing at a very high level right now. They have the ability to change any game."

So does Burrow, who has become one of the most productive players in all of college football.

He's completing 79.4 percent of his passes for 2,484 yards, and his 29 touchdown passes are already the most in a season for any LSU quarterback.

"You look at LSU offensively and it looks like a video game when you watch it on the film," Malzahn said.

As for LSU's defensive line, it's as healthy as it has been all season, getting several starters back from injury.

"We finally have a defensive line that we feel like we can rotate," Orgeron said.

Auburn slipped in the SEC race with a 24-13 loss at Florida the week before the Gators fell to LSU. But Auburn bounced back last week with a 51-10 victory against Arkansas.

Though Auburn has the most productive rushing offense, and LSU has the most productive passing offense in the SEC, this game could be decided by which offense finds the best balance.

Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix is coming off a three-touchdown-pass performance in which he also ran for a score. LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is second in the SEC with seven rushing touchdowns.

LSU won last year's meeting 22-21 on a 42-yard field goal as time expired at Auburn, but the home team has won 16 of the last 19 meetings. Auburn hasn't won in Baton Rouge since 1999.

The last three meetings have been decided by a total of 10 points, and two of the last three games have been decided on the final play.

No Text
1234T
9 Auburn 6-1 -----
2 LSU 7-0 -----
LSU -10.5, O/U 58.5
Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, Louisiana
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.2% 1301 11 5 136.4
B. Nix 95/169 1301 11 5
J. Gatewood 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 54 2 0 230.5
J. Gatewood 5/7 54 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
110 544 7
J. Whitlow 110 544 7 39
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 258 2
K. Martin 44 258 2 52
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 210 3
B. Nix 53 210 3 30
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 172 1
S. Shivers 32 172 1 27
J. Gatewood 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 146 3
J. Gatewood 28 146 3 18
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 108 2
A. Schwartz 7 108 2 57
D. Williams 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 80 0
D. Williams 18 80 0 10
H. Joiner 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 78 1
H. Joiner 8 78 1 32
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 56 1
E. Stove 6 56 1 36
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 25 0
M. Miller 6 25 0 8
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Hill 1 7 0 7
C. Sandberg 24 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Sandberg 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 458 7
S. Williams 25 458 7 48
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 191 2
E. Stove 20 191 2 49
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 183 1
A. Schwartz 11 183 1 48
W. Hastings 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 162 1
W. Hastings 10 162 1 38
S. Cannella 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 137 0
S. Cannella 8 137 0 31
J. Wilson 42 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 65 1
J. Wilson 8 65 1 17
H. Joiner 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
H. Joiner 4 40 0 28
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
M. Miller 3 38 0 12
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
J. Whitlow 1 25 0 25
J. Shenker 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 1
J. Shenker 2 15 1 9
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
K. Martin 2 11 0 10
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
M. Hill 2 11 0 10
Z. Farrar 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
Z. Farrar 1 10 0 10
S. Nigh 99 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
S. Nigh 1 9 0 9
S. Jackson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
S. Jackson 1 6 0 6
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
S. Shivers 1 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Wooten 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Wooten 0-0 0 1
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Dinson 0-0 0 1
J. Davis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Davis 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/10 30/31
A. Carlson 8/10 0 30/31 54
S. Ledbetter 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
S. Ledbetter 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.4% 2484 29 3 216.2
J. Burrow 173/218 2484 29 3
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 216 0 1 114.3
M. Brennan 17/29 216 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 547 7
C. Edwards-Helaire 89 547 7 57
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 201 3
T. Davis-Price 37 201 3 33
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 115 2
J. Emery Jr. 29 115 2 21
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 94 2
J. Burrow 39 94 2 21
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 57 0
C. Curry 12 57 0 20
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 37 0
M. Brennan 8 37 0 9
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 36 1
L. Fournette 13 36 1 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 759 9
J. Jefferson 48 759 9 61
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 626 9
J. Chase 35 626 9 64
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 304 6
T. Marshall Jr. 20 304 6 38
T. Moss 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 201 1
T. Moss 14 201 1 44
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 152 2
D. Dillon 9 152 2 37
R. McMath 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 138 2
R. McMath 10 138 2 60
S. Sullivan 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 121 0
S. Sullivan 11 121 0 30
J. Kirklin 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 75 0
J. Kirklin 2 75 0 65
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 74 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 12 74 0 15
J. Jenkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 0
J. Jenkins 5 67 0 35
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
J. Emery Jr. 5 51 0 17
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 48 0
T. Davis-Price 6 48 0 18
D. Lee 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
D. Lee 2 27 0 28
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 19 0
L. Fournette 5 19 0 10
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
C. Curry 2 14 0 9
T. McLendon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. McLendon 1 12 0 12
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Carter 1 7 0 7
T. Palmer 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Palmer 1 6 0 6
J. Pettigrew 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Pettigrew 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Fulton 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Fulton 0-0 0 1
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
D. Stingley Jr. 0-0 0 3
K. Vincent Jr. 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Vincent Jr. 0-0 0 1
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Stevens 0-0 0 2
G. Delpit 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Delpit 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. York 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/12 43/45
C. York 10/12 0 43/45 73
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
