No. 4 Clemson readies for BC ground attack

  • Oct 24, 2019

No. 4 Clemson will attempt to extend the nation's longest active winning streak Saturday against a Boston College team that isn't difficult to decipher.

"It's run, run, run," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "They're going to line up and run the ball."

That has proven an effective approach for Boston College, which has a rushing offense ranked sixth nationally at 278.3 yards per game.

Junior running back A.J. Dillon leads the Eagles' potent rushing attack with an average of 138.3 yards per game.

"He's going to go right through you," Swinney said. "He will just drag you. He's a big, physical old-school back. It's a big challenge. Our guys better get those big-boy pads out."

Dillon is not alone.

The Eagles also have David Bailey, who rushed for 181 yards last week in a victory against North Carolina State that improved Boston College to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Eagles amassed 429 yards on the ground against the Wolfpack.

"They are two big backs who like contact," Swinney said. "You can't grow weary, because they're not."

Clemson has kept Dillon in check the last two seasons, holding him to just 2.8 yards per carry on 34 attempts, and continuing its recent domination in the series.

The Tigers, who have slipped to No. 4 despite winning by 31 and 35 points the last two weeks, have outscored Boston College 117-24 over the last three seasons and have an eight-game winning streak against the Eagles.

Clemson, which has held seven straight opponents to 300 or less yards, is 7-0 and 5-0 in the ACC as it seeks a fifth consecutive conference championship. The Tigers have won a school-record 22 straight games and are the defending national champions.

"There's no doubt in my mind that they're the No. 1 team in the country -- skilled, talented everywhere, proven it on the field," Boston College coach Steve Addazio said. "So when I watch their tape, I see no weaknesses. I see great athletes and a great coaching staff.

"I think their offensive coordinator, their defensive coordinator, those guys are elite guys, and you can tell when you watch the tape how well-coached each side of the ball is."

The Tigers are led by sophomore Trevor Lawrence, who has 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions and is 18-0 as Clemson's starting quarterback over the past two seasons. Junior running back Travis Etienne has rushed for 781 yards this season and is averaging 8.0 yards per carry.

Addazio, whose team lost quarterback Anthony Brown for the season with a knee injury on Oct. 5, fully understands why his team will enter Saturday's game at Clemson's Memorial Stadium as a 34-point underdog.

"We're going down to play an elite football team," Addazio said. "They have a lot of elite players in their program, on their team. That's very obvious when you watch the tape.

"The challenges will be high, but we're looking forward to it. We had a great meeting yesterday with our team. The team had a lot of energy, a lot of juice, excited about the game. Looking forward to getting down there and playing."

--Field Level Media

Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 1250 9 2 154.5
A. Brown 81/137 1250 9 2
D. Grosel 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
39.1% 235 3 1 99.2
D. Grosel 18/46 235 3 1
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 16 1 0 564.4
D. Bailey 1/1 16 1 0
C. Lewis 11 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 12 1 0 530.8
C. Lewis 1/1 12 1 0
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200
K. White 0/1 0 0 1
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
Z. Flowers 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
178 968 9
A. Dillon 178 968 9 33
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 510 4
D. Bailey 81 510 4 54
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 157 1
Z. Flowers 19 157 1 46
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 128 2
A. Brown 33 128 2 28
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 73 1
T. Levy 11 73 1 37
D. Grosel 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 68 0
D. Grosel 10 68 0 13
P. Garwo III 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 34 0
P. Garwo III 6 34 0 24
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
B. Glines 4 13 0 9
P. Stehr 38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
P. Stehr 3 9 0 8
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
K. White 1 3 0 3
M. Valecce 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Valecce 1 -1 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Long 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 361 1
H. Long 18 361 1 72
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 247 2
Z. Flowers 14 247 2 58
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 204 2
K. White 14 204 2 56
J. Burt 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 146 1
J. Burt 11 146 1 55
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 138 1
A. Dillon 7 138 1 42
K. Idrizi 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 127 4
K. Idrizi 11 127 4 26
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 87 0
B. Glines 9 87 0 24
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 85 1
D. Bailey 7 85 1 27
C. Garrison 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 1
C. Garrison 5 58 1 16
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 1
A. Brown 1 30 1 12
E. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
E. Robinson 2 17 0 9
C. Lewis 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
C. Lewis 2 13 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. El Attrach 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. El Attrach 0-0 0 1
T. Karafa 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Karafa 0-0 0 1
B. Sebastian 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Sebastian 0-0 0 1
J. Sparacio 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Sparacio 0-0 0 1
M. Palmer 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Palmer 0-0 0 2
T. Haynes 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Haynes 0-0 0 1
J. Maitre 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Maitre 0-0 0 1
N. Borgersen 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Borgersen 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Boumerhi 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/9 30/30
A. Boumerhi 6/9 0 30/30 48
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.7% 1534 14 8 147.4
T. Lawrence 121/190 1534 14 8
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 189 2 0 139.6
C. Brice 18/29 189 2 0
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 56 0 1 72.5
T. Phommachanh 6/12 56 0 1
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 23 0 0 293.2
T. Etienne 1/1 23 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 781 6
T. Etienne 98 781 6 90
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 300 3
L. Dixon 52 300 3 19
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 187 5
T. Lawrence 38 187 5 25
C. Mellusi 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 180 2
C. Mellusi 23 180 2 57
M. Dukes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 82 1
M. Dukes 17 82 1 24
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 71 1
D. Rencher 15 71 1 14
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 56 0
T. Phommachanh 12 56 0 12
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 35 0
C. Brice 8 35 0 16
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 29 1
A. Rodgers 1 29 1 29
P. McClure 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
P. McClure 2 12 0 9
B. Batson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Batson 1 5 0 5
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
X. Thomas 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 552 3
T. Higgins 25 552 3 62
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 334 4
J. Ross 28 334 4 48
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 261 2
A. Rodgers 18 261 2 87
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 140 2
J. Ngata 8 140 2 37
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 128 1
T. Etienne 15 128 1 27
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 72 0
D. Overton 7 72 0 18
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 46 0
J. Chalk 7 46 0 10
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 40 0
L. Dixon 6 40 0 22
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 38 2
F. Ladson Jr. 5 38 2 21
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 0
T. Chase 4 33 0 13
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 33 2
C. Powell 7 33 2 13
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
W. Swinney 4 32 0 20
L. Price 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
L. Price 2 22 0 19
J. Lay 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Lay 1 20 0 20
D. Allen 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
D. Allen 2 20 0 10
D. Swinney 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Swinney 1 11 0 11
B. Spector 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
B. Spector 2 8 0 5
C. Groomes 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Groomes 1 8 0 8
W. Brown 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
W. Brown 1 8 0 8
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Lawrence 1 0 0 0
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
D. Rencher 1 -4 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Wallace 0-0 0 2
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Terrell 0-0 0 1
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Johnson 0-0 0 1
C. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Smith 0-0 0 1
D. Kendrick 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Kendrick 0-0 0 1
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
T. Muse 0-0 0 3
M. Goodrich 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Goodrich 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Potter 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/10 31/31
B. Potter 6/10 0 31/31 49
S. Sawicki 98 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 6/6
S. Sawicki 1/2 0 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
