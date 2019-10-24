Drive Chart
IOWA
NWEST

No. 20 Iowa seeks to stifle Northwestern's sputtering offense

  • Oct 24, 2019

It's been quite a fall for Northwestern, and not in the sense that it is having a good season.

After playing in the Big Ten title game last year, the Wildcats are 1-5 overall and 0-4 in the conference as they head into Saturday's Homecoming game against No. 20 Iowa in Evanston, Ill.

Fresh off Friday night's 52-3 loss to then-No. 4 Ohio State, Northwestern is averaging just 12.5 points per game, the third-worst mark in the nation.

The Wildcats won't play for this year's conference title -- and won't even make a bowl game unless they reverse their first-half record. But coach Pat Fitzgerald is telling his team that there's still plenty of football left.

"We got a big next half of the season coming up," he said. "It's been a challenging start to the season. Let's flush it, let's leave it here. Let's not look in the rearview mirror. Let's look forward and get our seniors into the postseason, and you have to do that by going 1-0."

Based on the first six games, that might be easier said than done.

Northwestern's unproductive offense must deal with the Hawkeyes' defense, which hasn't allowed more than 20 points in a game. Last week's 26-20 win over Purdue was the first time they have yielded more than 17.

Iowa is fifth nationally in scoring defense, giving up 11.6 points per game.

But in a league in which Wisconsin lost as a 30-point favorite last week at Illinois, there are no certainties. And the fact that Iowa (5-2, 2-2) is likely to play without leading receiver Brandon Smith (ankle) and middle linebacker Kristian Welch (unspecified injury) doesn't hurt the Wildcats.

What's more, Northwestern boasts a recent track record of success when Iowa is its opponent. It has won the teams' last three meetings, including a 14-10 verdict last year in Iowa City that was instrumental in the Wildcats' winning the Big Ten West.

"What is more important to us is winning two in a row (this season)," Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said when asked about Northwestern's streak of victories against his team. "That is the more important figure."

Smith caught nine passes for 106 yards in a career-best performance last week, but his last catch was costly. He was carried off the field after a 5-yard gain and wasn't listed on the depth chart that Iowa released on Monday.

Smith has 33 catches for 407 yards, including one of the year's best grabs, a 33-yard touchdown catch over a Penn State defender late in a 17-12 loss to the Nittany Lions on Oct. 12.

Welch also wasn't listed on the depth chart, a sign that he's probably going to sit out his second straight game. Freshmen Dillon Doyle and Jack Campbell, who have combined for 67 stops in seven games, will likely share playing time.

Iowa scored a total of 15 points in back-to-back losses to Michigan and Penn State before beating Purdue. Senior quarterback Nate Stanley has struggled at times, with his passing efficiency rating of 133.7 ranking 67th nationally. He has thrown for nine touchdowns, with five interceptions.

--Field Level Media

1234T
20 Iowa 5-2 -----
Northwestern 1-5 -----
NWEST 10, O/U 37
Ryan Field Evanston, Illinois
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.3% 1771 9 5 133.7
N. Stanley 147/236 1771 9 5
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 25 0 0 81
S. Petras 6/10 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 397 3
M. Sargent 83 397 3 22
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 330 1
T. Young 53 330 1 52
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 258 1
T. Goodson 53 258 1 29
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 43 1
I. Smith-Marsette 5 43 1 16
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
I. Kelly-Martin 6 23 0 9
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
T. Tracy Jr. 2 14 0 9
O. Martin 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
O. Martin 1 5 0 5
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 3 1
B. Ross 6 3 1 3
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Ragaini 1 2 0 2
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
S. Petras 1 1 1 1
T. Pallissard 40 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Pallissard 1 0 0 0
M. Pottebaum 38 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Pottebaum 1 0 0 0
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 -22 1
N. Stanley 44 -22 1 16
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 443 3
I. Smith-Marsette 27 443 3 58
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 407 4
B. Smith 33 407 4 34
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 280 0
N. Ragaini 30 280 0 45
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 218 1
T. Tracy Jr. 15 218 1 33
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 133 0
M. Sargent 12 133 0 41
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 130 0
T. Goodson 17 130 0 31
N. Wieting 39 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 64 0
N. Wieting 6 64 0 25
S. Beyer 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 57 0
S. Beyer 4 57 0 27
O. Martin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 28 1
O. Martin 5 28 1 9
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
I. Kelly-Martin 2 25 0 25
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Young 1 7 0 7
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Ross 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Moss 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Moss 0-0 0 1
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Stone 0-0 0 1
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Ojemudia 0-0 0 2
D. Colbert 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Colbert 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Duncan 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
17/19 16/16
K. Duncan 17/19 0 16/16 67
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.3% 367 1 4 77.7
H. Johnson 43/89 367 1 4
A. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.6% 315 1 5 68.4
A. Smith 37/83 315 1 5
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 62 0 0 112.1
T. Green 6/10 62 0 0
A. Marty 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200
A. Marty 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 405 3
D. Anderson 87 405 3 31
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 168 0
I. Bowser 45 168 0 21
A. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 105 1
A. Smith 40 105 1 11
H. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 89 1
H. Johnson 40 89 1 25
J. Brown 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 85 0
J. Brown 11 85 0 35
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 31 1
J. Moten IV 13 31 1 10
A. Marty 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
A. Marty 2 16 0 16
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
K. McGowan 4 12 0 13
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
T. Green 3 10 0 13
E. Hull 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 10 0
E. Hull 7 10 0 7
T. Gillikin 43 LS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
T. Gillikin 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 158 0
R. Lees 22 158 0 19
B. Skowronek 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 141 0
B. Skowronek 12 141 0 20
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 132 2
J. Jefferson 10 132 2 50
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 75 0
K. McGowan 8 75 0 16
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 69 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 7 69 0 23
B. Holman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 0
B. Holman 6 51 0 14
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
J. Moten IV 5 37 0 13
J. Brown 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
J. Brown 1 23 0 23
M. Washington 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
M. Washington 3 18 0 9
C. Mangieri 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
C. Mangieri 3 16 0 8
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 11 0
I. Bowser 4 11 0 6
J. James 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
J. James 2 10 0 5
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 3 0
D. Anderson 3 3 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Pace 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Pace 0-0 0 1
P. Fisher 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Fisher 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/9 6/6
C. Kuhbander 7/9 0 6/6 27
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
