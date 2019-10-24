Drive Chart
ND
MICH

No. 8 ND tackles Big House, No. 19 Michigan

  • AP
  • Oct 24, 2019

The Big House traditionally has been a haunted house for Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish need to exorcise those demons Saturday night to remain in the national championship race.

Notre Dame has come up empty at Michigan Stadium in seven of its last eight visits to Ann Arbor, though it hasn't played there since 2013. The eighth-ranked Irish (5-1) will be seeking their first road win against Michigan since 2005.

"Our guys are really tuned into understanding that the atmosphere will be loud and that you cannot be distracted if you are interested in executing at a high level," Irish coach Brian Kelly said. "If you're distracted, then you're not in the right place emotionally, and our guys are pretty locked in on that."

The Irish will be the fresher team after having a bye last weekend. They edged another traditional rival, Southern California, 30-27, in their last game on Oct. 12.

"Clearly, the guys know Michigan. They know the history and tradition of it," Kelly said. "Look, what gets their attention more than anything else, it's a really good football team. If it wasn't, we would be talking about other things."

The two longtime powerhouses didn't play from 2015-17. The series was renewed last season when Notre Dame held off a late Michigan charge for a season-opening 24-17 win.

All the previous other meetings since the rivalry was renewed in 1978 have been played in September.

Ian Book has posted solid numbers across the board as the offensive leader. He has completed 63.2 percent of his passes and thrown for 14 scores, with to two interceptions, while averaging 236.5 yards per game.

Leading rusher Tony Jones Jr. is averaging 7.0 yards per carry and has scored four times.

Kelly hopes he won't have to put all of the burden on Book's shoulders. The Irish haven't played on the road since Sept. 21, when they lost 23-17 to then-No. 3 ranked Georgia.

"We're committed to finding ways to win first, but we also know that we have been most effective in winning games over the last few years finding a running game at some part of the game," he said. "Maybe it's not the first quarter. Maybe it's the second or the fourth, but we're going to have to carve out a run game at some time during the game."

The No. 19 Wolverines (5-2) virtually have been eliminated from the Big Ten race after road losses to Wisconsin and Penn State.

The 28-21 loss to the Nittany Lions last Saturday dropped Michigan's record to 1-10 against Top 10 teams since Jim Harbaugh became Michigan's head coach.

Penn State jumped to a 21-0 lead and the Wolverines' rally stalled after receiver Ronnie Bell dropped a potential touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Harbaugh said all his team can do now is concern itself with the next game every week.

"Tough loss last week but we come back against a very good opponent. Those are some of the memories," he said. "Respond in that kind of way."

Shea Patterson passed for 276 yards against Penn State but was picked off once and didn't throw for a score, though he rushed for one.

Freshman running back Zach Charbonnet had a pair of 12-year rushing touchdowns.

Patterson has been the starter the past two seasons and doesn't have a signature victory. Harbaugh remains defensive about the Ole Miss transfer.

"I think Shea has been playing great football. Heroic. Really pleased," Harbaugh said. "He's into it, his demeanor every game."

--Field Level Media

No Text
1234T
8 Notre Dame 5-1 -----
19 Michigan 5-2 -----
MICH 1, O/U 52
Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, Michigan
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 1419 14 2 157.5
I. Book 108/171 1419 14 2
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 131 1 0 225.6
P. Jurkovec 6/9 131 1 0
B. Clark 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 1 0 614.8
B. Clark 1/1 22 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 557 4
T. Jones Jr 80 557 4 43
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 188 3
I. Book 49 188 3 37
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 93 2
J. Smith 19 93 2 24
B. Lenzy 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 68 1
B. Lenzy 3 68 1 51
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 60 3
C. Flemister 24 60 3 11
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 59 0
P. Jurkovec 7 59 0 23
B. Clark 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 33 0
B. Clark 5 33 0 14
K. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
K. Williams 4 26 0 14
M. Assaf 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
M. Assaf 7 23 0 13
L. Keys III 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
L. Keys III 3 14 0 8
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Finke 1 7 0 7
J. Armstrong 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
J. Armstrong 3 6 0 5
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Young 1 2 0 2
A. Davis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
A. Davis 3 0 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 394 4
C. Claypool 27 394 4 37
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 265 3
C. Kmet 21 265 3 37
J. McKinley 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 200 3
J. McKinley 8 200 3 65
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 182 1
C. Finke 15 182 1 54
T. Tremble 24 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 136 2
T. Tremble 9 136 2 29
A. Davis 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 98 2
A. Davis 6 98 2 59
B. Lenzy 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 87 1
B. Lenzy 4 87 1 52
L. Keys III 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 70 0
L. Keys III 7 70 0 28
B. Wright 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 0
B. Wright 2 45 0 40
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 36 0
T. Jones Jr 6 36 0 12
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 21 0
M. Young 6 21 0 8
J. Armstrong 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
J. Armstrong 1 16 0 16
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Flemister 1 13 0 13
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Smith 1 6 0 6
K. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Williams 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Elliott 0-0 0 2
K. Hamilton 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Hamilton 0-0 0 2
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Gilman 0-0 0 1
S. Crawford 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Crawford 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Doerer 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/7 27/27
J. Doerer 6/7 0 27/27 45
H. Leonard 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
H. Leonard 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 1522 9 4 131.5
S. Patterson 116/202 1522 9 4
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 59 1 1 132.2
J. Milton 3/7 59 1 1
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 57 0 0 89
D. McCaffrey 5/11 57 0 0
M. Barrett 23 LB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310
M. Barrett 1/1 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 457 7
Z. Charbonnet 94 457 7 41
H. Haskins 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 217 1
H. Haskins 39 217 1 29
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 146 1
C. Turner 37 146 1 11
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 95 0
T. Wilson 20 95 0 14
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 89 5
S. Patterson 48 89 5 15
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 63 1
D. McCaffrey 11 63 1 10
B. VanSumeren 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 18 1
B. VanSumeren 8 18 1 6
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 1
J. Milton 5 16 1 9
B. Mason 42 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Mason 1 3 0 3
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
G. Jackson 1 2 0 2
N. Capatina 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
N. Capatina 2 1 0 5
J. Runyan 75 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
J. Runyan 1 -9 0 0
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
D. Peoples-Jones 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 443 0
R. Bell 25 443 0 71
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 358 2
N. Collins 19 358 2 51
T. Black 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 241 1
T. Black 18 241 1 36
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 175 2
D. Peoples-Jones 17 175 2 21
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 164 1
N. Eubanks 17 164 1 26
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 96 2
S. McKeon 6 96 2 28
L. Schoonmaker 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 54 1
L. Schoonmaker 2 54 1 29
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 30 0
Z. Charbonnet 8 30 0 8
D. Hill 30 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
D. Hill 1 25 0 25
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 1
G. Jackson 2 23 1 23
C. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
C. Johnson 3 22 0 10
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 13 0
C. Turner 4 13 0 6
E. All 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
E. All 1 10 0 10
M. Sainristil 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Sainristil 1 8 0 8
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. McCaffrey 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Thomas 0-0 0 2
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Metellus 0-0 0 1
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
L. Hill 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Moody 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/7 9/9
J. Moody 5/7 0 9/9 24
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/3 15/15
Q. Nordin 0/3 0 15/15 15
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores