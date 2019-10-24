Drive Chart
OKLA
KSTATE

No. 5 Oklahoma steamrolls into game at Kansas State

  • AP
  • Oct 24, 2019

Teams with drastically different goals will square off Saturday in Manhattan, Kan.

No. 5 Oklahoma, which has participated in three of the five previous College Football Playoffs, looks to continue its charge to making it three in a row. Kansas State is coming off a close win over TCU and is merely trying to inch closer to bowl eligibility in coach Chris Klieman's first year.

The Sooners have won four straight in the series and have not lost in Manhattan since 1996.

Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) is the conference's leading candidate to reach the CFP, tied with unbeaten and 14th-ranked Baylor atop the league standings. But there is plenty of season left before the playoff field is announced, and Sooners coach Lincoln Riley is not looking past Kansas State (4-2, 1-2).

"Their football team is playing really well," Riley said. "It's kind of weird looking at that sideline and not seeing ... Coach (Bill) Snyder down there. But Coach Klieman has done a great job. There's no shock at all that they're doing well. You still see the toughness and physicality we're come to expect from K-State."

The Sooners are led by Heisman Trophy contender Jalen Hurts, who leads the country in passing efficiency (226.1 rating) and is second in total offense (397.0 yards per game), powering Oklahoma to 50.4 points and 612.9 yards per game, both tops in the nation.

Hurts has thrown 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Hurts is also the team's leading rusher with 705 yards and 10 scores, averaging 8.4 per carry.

The speedy CeeDee Lamb (31 catches, 681 yards, 10 TDs) leads a dangerous receiving corps.

The Sooners' suddenly stout defense is 28th nationally (and second in the Big 12) by allowing 326.3 yards per game. But they have lost starting linebacker Jon-Michael Terry for the rest of the season with an unspecified lower-leg injury. Redshirt freshman Nik Bonitto started last week in his absence and will likely remain in that role.

The Sooners are dominating everyone they play, with six of their seven victories coming by least 18 points. They beat Texas 34-27 in a game in which they outgained the Longhorns by 201 yards.

Kansas State started quickly this season with two resounding victories against overmatched opponents. The Wildcats won their third game, scoring 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat Mississippi State 31-24. It was the first road win over a Power 5 nonconference opponent since 2011, and it put the Wildcats in the rankings at No. 24. Klieman became the first K-State coach to have his team ranked in his first season.

Two straight Big 12 losses (Oklahoma State, Baylor) brought the Cats back to earth before last week's dramatic 24-17 win over TCU.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson engineered a 95-yard touchdown drive with just over eight minutes remaining. With the score tied at 17 and the Wildcats deep in their own end, Thompson took off on a 61-yard run. He also converted on a fourth-and-1 and scored the winning touchdown from 3 yards out with 2:45 left.

"I live for those situations," the redshirt junior said. "I have my whole life. I love to be under the gun, under pressure and in those situations. That's what I worked for my whole life was to be in situations like that and to deliver for my teammates."

The Wildcats averaged 197.2 yards per game on the ground and 171.8 yards per game passing.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
5 Oklahoma 7-0 -----
Kansas State 4-2 -----
KSTATE 23.5, O/U 57.5
Bill Snyder Family Stadium Manhattan, Kansas
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74% 2074 20 3 226.1
J. Hurts 114/154 2074 20 3
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 207 2 0 153.8
T. Mordecai 16/26 207 2 0
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 73 1 0 192.9
S. Rattler 6/8 73 1 0
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 276.4
N. Basquine 1/1 21 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 705 10
J. Hurts 84 705 10 52
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 381 2
K. Brooks 45 381 2 42
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 362 4
T. Sermon 50 362 4 32
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 357 5
R. Stevenson 39 357 5 75
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 60 0
T. Pledger 7 60 0 16
M. Major 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 28 0
M. Major 10 28 0 6
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
T. Mordecai 4 16 0 12
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
C. Rambo 2 15 0 18
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
S. Rattler 2 15 0 8
J. Haselwood 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Haselwood 1 8 0 8
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
B. Willis 2 -1 0 0
I. McIver 61 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
I. McIver 1 -1 0 0
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Hall 1 -1 0 0
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -6 1
C. Lamb 4 -6 1 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 681 10
C. Lamb 31 681 10 71
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 477 5
C. Rambo 21 477 5 74
J. Haselwood 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 231 1
J. Haselwood 15 231 1 49
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 122 0
N. Basquine 10 122 0 24
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 119 1
L. Morris 5 119 1 46
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 112 3
J. Hall 9 112 3 23
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 79 0
G. Calcaterra 5 79 0 24
T. Wease 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 79 1
T. Wease 4 79 1 37
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 77 0
B. Willis 4 77 0 25
T. Bridges 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 75 1
T. Bridges 6 75 1 33
D. Stoops 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 62 0
D. Stoops 5 62 0 17
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 1
T. Sermon 6 56 1 20
A. Miller 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 55 0
A. Miller 2 55 0 40
M. Jones 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
M. Jones 2 42 0 37
A. Stogner 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
A. Stogner 3 34 0 19
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
K. Brooks 3 27 0 24
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 26 0
R. Stevenson 5 26 0 15
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
J. Hurts 1 21 0 21
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Davis 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Davis 0-0 0 1
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Radley-Hiles 0-0 0 1
R. Jones 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Jones 0-0 0 1
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Brown 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Brkic 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/6 24/24
G. Brkic 6/6 0 24/24 42
C. Sutherland 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/4 23/23
C. Sutherland 2/4 0 23/23 29
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Kansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.2% 994 7 1 138.8
S. Thompson 80/133 994 7 1
N. Ast 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 28 0 0 178.4
N. Ast 3/3 28 0 0
J. Holcombe II 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 9 0 0 58.5
J. Holcombe II 1/3 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Gilbert 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 453 4
J. Gilbert 87 453 4 51
J. Brown 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 166 3
J. Brown 25 166 3 50
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 165 3
S. Thompson 38 165 3 61
H. Trotter 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 134 2
H. Trotter 36 134 2 15
J. Holcombe II 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 71 0
J. Holcombe II 13 71 0 21
T. Burns 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 64 1
T. Burns 11 64 1 19
J. Wright 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 59 0
J. Wright 14 59 0 17
J. Ervin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 49 1
J. Ervin 13 49 1 12
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
M. Knowles 3 24 0 12
J. Youngblood 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
J. Youngblood 3 8 0 11
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
P. Brooks 1 8 0 8
D. Wentzel 24 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Wentzel 1 7 0 7
W. Gill 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
W. Gill 1 3 0 3
C. Herron 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. Herron 1 -1 0 0
N. Ast 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
N. Ast 1 -1 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Schoen 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 254 3
D. Schoen 18 254 3 38
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 190 2
M. Knowles 13 190 2 34
N. Lenners 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 109 1
N. Lenners 7 109 1 24
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 107 0
P. Brooks 15 107 0 18
W. Gill 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 76 1
W. Gill 6 76 1 22
C. Taylor 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 65 0
C. Taylor 6 65 0 34
S. Wheeler 19 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 52 0
S. Wheeler 2 52 0 39
J. Brown 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
J. Brown 5 51 0 22
L. Weber 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
L. Weber 4 49 0 23
J. Youngblood 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
J. Youngblood 3 27 0 12
J. Gilbert 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
J. Gilbert 2 21 0 16
S. Porter 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
S. Porter 1 12 0 12
J. Dineen 29 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Dineen 1 9 0 9
H. Trotter 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
H. Trotter 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Parker 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Parker 0-0 0 2
E. Sullivan 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Sullivan 0-0 0 1
D. Patterson 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Patterson 0-0 0 1
D. Goolsby 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Goolsby 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Lynch 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/8 22/22
B. Lynch 7/8 0 22/22 43
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores