|
|
|BAYLOR
|WVU
Baylor determined to earn first-ever road win at West Virginia
Baylor will hope to avoid a major setback in its Big 12 title defense as it seeks its first road win in school history against West Virginia on Thursday in Morgantown, W.Va.
The Bears (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) fell to sixth in the league standings after a 36-25 loss to then-No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday, while West Virginia (2-3, 0-2) hasn't played since a 38-20 loss at Texas on Oct. 1 kept it winless in conference play.
Baylor, which beat West Virginia 45-20 last year in Waco, is 0-5 all time in Morgantown. The Bears fell 27-21 in double overtime in their last visit in 2020.
The Bears are coming off their worst performance of the year, which knocked them out of the AP poll from No. 16.
After trailing Oklahoma State 23-3 less than a minute into the third quarter, Baylor pulled to within 23-17 following back-to-back touchdown drives. The Cowboys, however, scored the game's next 10 points to secure the victory.
"There's a lot to be learned from there," Baylor coach Dave Aranda said of his team's second-half rally. "But there's a lot to be learned from the first half. It's disappointing, the way that we started."
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen has completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 1,118 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions -- two of which came in the second half against Oklahoma State.
While Baylor's defense hadn't allowed more than 26 points until being gashed by the Cowboys, West Virginia has given up an average of 43.7 points in its three defeats.
The Mountaineers were outgained 446-314 in their loss to Texas, which jumped out to a 28-0 lead with 4:22 before halftime.
West Virginia's shoddy defense has overshadowed the play of JT Daniels, who transferred from Georgia during the offseason. He's completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 1,209 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. Bryce Ford-Wheaton has 35 receptions for 412 yards and four touchdowns.
Daniels' statistics would be even better had it not been for a slew of dropped passes that have plagued West Virginia this season. Coach Neal Brown said receivers dropped six of them against Texas.
"I wish there was a magic button or something JT could really help with," Brown said. "It's really not. It's about repetitions, catching balls, making sure your hands are in the right spot and going into practice doing it in a game-like situation."
West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson has been ruled out for Thursday's game after suffering a concussion against Texas. Donaldson has rushed for a team-high 389 yards and six touchdowns this season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|248.4
|AVG PASS YDS
|268.6
|
|
|187.8
|AVG RUSH YDS
|186.2
|
|
|436.2
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|454.8
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Reese
|R. Reese
|72
|400
|7
|52
|
C. Williams
|C. Williams
|40
|184
|2
|30
|
Q. Jones
|Q. Jones
|29
|162
|3
|27
|
T. McWilliams
|T. McWilliams
|18
|67
|0
|9
|
M. Baldwin
|M. Baldwin
|3
|41
|1
|50
|
B. Shapen
|B. Shapen
|24
|34
|2
|35
|
J. Fleeks
|J. Fleeks
|3
|27
|0
|13
|
K. Drones
|K. Drones
|3
|14
|1
|9
|
J. Jenkins
|J. Jenkins
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Nabors
|J. Nabors
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
H. Presley
|H. Presley
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Doyle
|D. Doyle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Baldwin
|M. Baldwin
|12
|261
|3
|70
|
H. Presley
|H. Presley
|13
|182
|1
|40
|
G. Holmes
|G. Holmes
|9
|180
|2
|38
|
B. Sims
|B. Sims
|20
|139
|2
|17
|
D. Dabney
|D. Dabney
|8
|81
|0
|29
|
S. Jones
|S. Jones
|7
|73
|0
|18
|
J. Ellis
|J. Ellis
|1
|50
|0
|50
|
J. Fleeks
|J. Fleeks
|2
|49
|0
|45
|
J. Cameron
|J. Cameron
|4
|44
|0
|19
|
R. Reese
|R. Reese
|6
|42
|0
|17
|
Q. Jones
|Q. Jones
|7
|40
|0
|13
|
T. McWilliams
|T. McWilliams
|5
|27
|0
|9
|
J. Gipson
|J. Gipson
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
C. Williams
|C. Williams
|3
|22
|0
|17
|
A. Winfield
|A. Winfield
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
G. Yates
|G. Yates
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Johnson
|K. Johnson
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
D. Doyle
|D. Doyle
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers
|J. Mayers
|2/2
|0
|15/16
|0
|
I. Hankins
|I. Hankins
|0/1
|0
|8/9
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|115/181
|1209
|8
|2
|
W. Crowder
|W. Crowder
|6/6
|57
|1
|0
|
G. Greene
|G. Greene
|3/6
|45
|0
|0
|
N. Marchiol
|N. Marchiol
|2/4
|32
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Donaldson
|C. Donaldson
|56
|389
|6
|82
|
T. Mathis Jr.
|T. Mathis Jr.
|70
|296
|3
|25
|
J. Johnson Jr.
|J. Johnson Jr.
|40
|187
|2
|24
|
G. Greene
|G. Greene
|4
|64
|1
|39
|
J. Anderson
|J. Anderson
|6
|33
|0
|14
|
W. Crowder
|W. Crowder
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|13
|-40
|1
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Ford-Wheaton
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|35
|412
|4
|67
|
S. James
|S. James
|20
|305
|2
|59
|
K. Prather
|K. Prather
|28
|260
|2
|25
|
R. Smith
|R. Smith
|10
|94
|0
|30
|
C. Braham
|C. Braham
|6
|66
|0
|30
|
M. O'Laughlin
|M. O'Laughlin
|5
|66
|0
|32
|
J. Aaron
|J. Aaron
|6
|57
|1
|14
|
P. Fox
|P. Fox
|2
|32
|1
|26
|
J. Johnson Jr.
|J. Johnson Jr.
|5
|32
|0
|10
|
C. Donaldson
|C. Donaldson
|6
|20
|0
|9
|
T. Mathis Jr.
|T. Mathis Jr.
|3
|-1
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Spells
|J. Spells
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg
|C. Legg
|8/8
|0
|19/19
|0
|
P. Grothaus
|P. Grothaus
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UL
MRSHL
3
7
Delay ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
0
054 O/U
+3
Thu 7:00pm FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
046 O/U
-23.5
Thu 7:00pm ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
0
057 O/U
-12.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
0
063.5 O/U
+33.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
0
055.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
0
059 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
0
049.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
0
062.5 O/U
-9
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
046 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
0
039 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
0
056 O/U
-12
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
0
046.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:30pm
-
BUFF
UMASS
0
046.5 O/U
+17
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
CAL
COLO
0
048 O/U
+14.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UCONN
BALLST
0
047.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
ARK
BYU
0
066 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
0
065.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
0
063.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
GRDWB
LIB
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
0
061.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MD
IND
0
061.5 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
0
042 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
0
066 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
0
058 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
0
068.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
0
047 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
058.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
0
068 O/U
+8
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
0
067 O/U
+12
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
068 O/U
-6.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
0
055 O/U
+12
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
0
049.5 O/U
+7
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
073 O/U
-14
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
RICE
FAU
0
056 O/U
-4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
0
055 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
0
051.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
045.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
0
058 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
0
049 O/U
+4
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
0
056 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
STNFRD
ND
0
053.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NMEX
NMEXST
0
037.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
0
067 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
052.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
AF
UNLV
0
050 O/U
+10
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
047 O/U
+8.5
Sat 10:45pm FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
049.5 O/U
+6.5
Sun 12:00am