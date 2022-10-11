|
|
|KANSAS
|OKLA
Roles reversed as No. 19 Kansas visits Oklahoma
Oklahoma has dominated Kansas for more than two decades.
But Saturday's meeting between the Big 12 teams in Norman, Okla., is different.
The Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1) are the ranked team this year, remaining at No. 19 following last week's 38-31 loss to TCU.
It's the Sooners (3-3, 0-3) who are reeling, having dropped three consecutive games for the first time since 1998.
Oklahoma has won 17 straight meetings between the teams, with Kansas' last win coming in 1997.
Saturday's game is just the third time since then that the Jayhawks have been ranked heading into the game (2008 and '09, when OU drilled them 45-31 and 35-13). It's just the second time Oklahoma has entered the matchup unranked (2005, when the Sooners won, 19-3).
Quarterback Jalon Daniels has been a significant piece of the Jayhawks' success this season, with 1,413 total yards, 11 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in the six games.
But the Jayhawks are likely to be without Daniels against the Sooners after the junior suffered a shoulder injury late in the first half against the Horned Frogs. Kansas coach Lance Leipold said Daniels was doubtful for Saturday's game, although with backup quarterback Jason Bean throwing for 262 yards and four touchdowns against TCU, the KU offense was not the problem in that defeat.
It was originally reported that Daniels was going to be out for the season with Grade 3 separation, but he quickly denied those claims, tweeting "That's News to Me."
The Sooners expect their quarterback to return against the Jayhawks.
Dillon Gabriel was injured against TCU on Oct. 1 and Oklahoma's offense has struggled in his absence.
Backup Davis Beville is just 13 of 28 for 88 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in six-plus quarters since Gabriel's injury.
In last week's 49-0 loss to Texas, the Sooners largely went with a wildcat offense, using a string of running backs and receivers to take snaps.
Gabriel, who has thrown for 1,215 yards and 11 touchdowns with no interceptions, said Monday he remained in concussion protocol but was on track to return.
"He's full-go in practice," Sooners coach Brent Venables said. "If he continues to stay out of harm's way in regard to that protocol, I would expect him to play."
Leipold said he didn't expect Oklahoma's struggles to continue much longer.
"I think it's a case of some other teams playing their best ball against them and playing very well," Leipold said. "That's too good of a staff, too good of a program and roster."
During the current losing streak, the Sooners have allowed 48.3 points per game.
Venables, in his first season as head coach after more than two decades as a defensive coordinator at Oklahoma and Clemson, said things were going wrong across the board for the defense. The Sooners had given up just 30 points combined in their first three games.
"I know we're not playing fundamentally sound," Venables said. "We're not tackling well."
Before the five-game winning streak to start the season, Kansas had not won more than three games in any season since 2009.
In last season's meeting, Kansas led 10-0 at halftime before the Sooners took control in the second half, ultimately winning 35-23 -- a margin that was expanded with a touchdown in the final minute.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|226.3
|AVG PASS YDS
|223.7
|
|
|213.7
|AVG RUSH YDS
|210.0
|
|
|440
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|433.7
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|78/117
|1072
|11
|1
|
J. Bean
|J. Bean
|18/26
|286
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Neal
|D. Neal
|64
|421
|4
|80
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|53
|335
|5
|37
|
D. Hishaw Jr.
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|44
|259
|5
|30
|
S. Morrison
|S. Morrison
|13
|150
|1
|40
|
J. Bean
|J. Bean
|12
|53
|1
|11
|
K. Thomas
|K. Thomas
|17
|44
|0
|16
|
Q. Skinner
|Q. Skinner
|2
|21
|0
|18
|
T. Locklin
|T. Locklin
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
S. McBride
|S. McBride
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Grimm
|L. Grimm
|25
|281
|3
|31
|
L. Arnold
|L. Arnold
|17
|235
|1
|36
|
Q. Skinner
|Q. Skinner
|12
|232
|3
|56
|
M. Fairchild
|M. Fairchild
|7
|100
|3
|48
|
D. Hishaw Jr.
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|3
|95
|1
|73
|
T. Scott
|T. Scott
|5
|88
|0
|52
|
J. Casey
|J. Casey
|6
|85
|1
|30
|
T. Kardell
|T. Kardell
|5
|65
|1
|22
|
T. Locklin
|T. Locklin
|1
|60
|1
|60
|
K. Terry
|K. Terry
|3
|33
|0
|14
|
D. Neal
|D. Neal
|4
|32
|1
|17
|
S. McBride
|S. McBride
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
S. Morrison
|S. Morrison
|2
|14
|0
|13
|
D. Emilien
|D. Emilien
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Thomas
|K. Thomas
|3
|4
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bryant
|C. Bryant
|0-0
|0
|2
|
E. Gilyard
|E. Gilyard
|0-0
|0
|1
|
O. Burroughs
|O. Burroughs
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Logan Jr.
|K. Logan Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila
|J. Borcila
|3/6
|0
|32/32
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel
|D. Gabriel
|85/133
|1215
|11
|0
|
D. Beville
|D. Beville
|15/30
|102
|0
|1
|
B. Willis
|B. Willis
|1/1
|24
|1
|0
|
M. Turk
|M. Turk
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|
N. Evers
|N. Evers
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Gray
|E. Gray
|1/2
|0
|0
|1
|
M. Major
|M. Major
|1/1
|-2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray
|E. Gray
|77
|519
|3
|44
|
J. Barnes
|J. Barnes
|51
|247
|2
|31
|
M. Major
|M. Major
|38
|175
|4
|27
|
D. Gabriel
|D. Gabriel
|25
|126
|2
|61
|
J. Farooq
|J. Farooq
|7
|68
|0
|24
|
T. Walker
|T. Walker
|16
|59
|0
|7
|
G. Freeman
|G. Freeman
|2
|48
|1
|46
|
B. Willis
|B. Willis
|7
|18
|0
|5
|
D. Stoops
|D. Stoops
|5
|17
|0
|7
|
L. Bunkley-Shelton
|L. Bunkley-Shelton
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Sawchuk
|G. Sawchuk
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
M. Mims
|M. Mims
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
D. Beville
|D. Beville
|15
|-15
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mims
|M. Mims
|23
|436
|3
|58
|
B. Willis
|B. Willis
|15
|210
|4
|78
|
T. Wease
|T. Wease
|11
|195
|2
|56
|
J. Farooq
|J. Farooq
|12
|153
|1
|30
|
D. Stoops
|D. Stoops
|11
|101
|1
|18
|
E. Gray
|E. Gray
|12
|92
|0
|24
|
M. Major
|M. Major
|5
|56
|1
|24
|
D. Parker Jr.
|D. Parker Jr.
|4
|28
|0
|12
|
J. Barnes
|J. Barnes
|4
|21
|0
|13
|
J. Hester
|J. Hester
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Gibson
|J. Gibson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Bunkley-Shelton
|L. Bunkley-Shelton
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Walker
|T. Walker
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Helms
|K. Helms
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Z. Schmit
|Z. Schmit
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Freeman
|G. Freeman
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Coldon
|C. Coldon
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Lawrence
|K. Lawrence
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Harrington
|J. Harrington
|0-0
|0
|1
|
G. Williams
|G. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Schmit
|Z. Schmit
|5/6
|0
|24/24
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UL
MRSHL
3
7
Delay ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
0
054 O/U
+3
Thu 7:00pm FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
046 O/U
-23.5
Thu 7:00pm ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
0
057 O/U
-12.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
0
063.5 O/U
+33.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
0
055.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
0
059 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
0
049.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
0
062.5 O/U
-9
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
046 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
0
039 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
0
056 O/U
-12
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
0
046.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:30pm
-
BUFF
UMASS
0
046.5 O/U
+17
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
CAL
COLO
0
048 O/U
+14.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UCONN
BALLST
0
047.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
ARK
BYU
0
066 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
0
065.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
0
063.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
GRDWB
LIB
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
0
061.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MD
IND
0
061.5 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
0
042 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
0
066 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
0
058 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
0
068.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
0
047 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
058.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
0
068 O/U
+8
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
0
067 O/U
+12
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
068 O/U
-6.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
0
055 O/U
+12
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
0
049.5 O/U
+7
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
073 O/U
-14
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
RICE
FAU
0
056 O/U
-4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
0
055 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
0
051.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
045.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
0
058 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
0
049 O/U
+4
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
0
056 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
STNFRD
ND
0
053.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NMEX
NMEXST
0
037.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
0
067 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
052.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
AF
UNLV
0
050 O/U
+10
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
047 O/U
+8.5
Sat 10:45pm FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
049.5 O/U
+6.5
Sun 12:00am