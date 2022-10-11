|
|
|LSU
|FLA
Seeking faster start, LSU takes on Florida
Seeking faster start, LSU takes on Florida
LSU and Florida typically are ranked when they renew their annual rivalry.
This time around, though, both the Gators and Tigers will be sitting outside the Top 25 when they square off in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday in a battle of two teams still trying to find their footing under new head coaches.
LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC) is in its first season under former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, while Florida (4-2, 1-2) is now under the direction of former Louisiana head coach Billy Napier.
The Tigers had won four in a row and were ranked No. 25 before losing in a 40-13 rout at home to then-No. 8 Tennessee last Saturday.
"We're right in the middle of the process," Kelly said. "We're working at it every single day, and it's a journey. I'm excited to be on it."
LSU has dug itself an early hole in all three SEC games. Against Tennessee, the Tigers lost a fumble on the opening kickoff, which led to a touchdown, and they trailed 20-0 in the second quarter. Jayden Daniels' 300 passing yards weren't never enough for LSU.
"We certainly can't start the way we did," Kelly said. "The great part about it is you get to flip the script and get back to work, which we do that (Monday) and get ready for a trip to Gainesville and a very difficult place to play on the road."
The Gators gave Napier his first SEC win when they held off visiting Missouri 24-17 last Saturday. Montrell Johnson Jr. ran for 86 yards and a touchdown on eight carries to pace Florida.
Like Kelly, Napier stressed that the Gators are in the early stages of establishing a new version of the program.
"You probably would have taken 4-2 at this point in the season," he said. "How we got to this point is the problem. We have not executed our formula to win games at the rate at which we desire at any point. I think we are very much a work in progress.
"(Still) I'm proud of the intangibles that we've developed with this group of players. Every day I'm here, the more I'm confident about what we can accomplish."
The Gators possess a 33-32-3 edge in the all-time series with the Tigers, but LSU has won the past three matchups.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|256.3
|AVG PASS YDS
|222.3
|
|
|172.3
|AVG RUSH YDS
|213.7
|
|
|428.7
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|436
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|122/177
|1215
|7
|1
|
G. Nussmeier
|G. Nussmeier
|24/39
|323
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|76
|359
|3
|25
|
A. Goodwin
|A. Goodwin
|34
|198
|5
|47
|
N. Cain
|N. Cain
|34
|192
|4
|49
|
J. Emery Jr.
|J. Emery Jr.
|32
|123
|1
|20
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|35
|123
|3
|15
|
K. Boutte
|K. Boutte
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
W. Howard
|W. Howard
|3
|15
|0
|13
|
N. Demas
|N. Demas
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Nabers
|M. Nabers
|28
|362
|1
|60
|
B. Thomas Jr.
|B. Thomas Jr.
|17
|234
|2
|57
|
J. Jenkins
|J. Jenkins
|16
|170
|3
|22
|
M. Taylor
|M. Taylor
|16
|136
|0
|17
|
K. Boutte
|K. Boutte
|17
|130
|1
|21
|
K. Lacy
|K. Lacy
|11
|108
|0
|16
|
C. Hilton Jr.
|C. Hilton Jr.
|6
|98
|0
|51
|
J. Bech
|J. Bech
|10
|81
|1
|17
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|10
|64
|0
|21
|
J. Emery Jr.
|J. Emery Jr.
|3
|54
|0
|39
|
N. Cain
|N. Cain
|4
|40
|0
|20
|
K. Taylor
|K. Taylor
|3
|22
|0
|11
|
A. Goodwin
|A. Goodwin
|3
|15
|0
|14
|
E. Francioni
|E. Francioni
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Mashburn
|J. Mashburn
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Baskerville
|M. Baskerville
|0-0
|0
|1
|
H. Perkins
|H. Perkins
|0-0
|0
|1
|
G. Brooks Jr.
|G. Brooks Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Ward
|J. Ward
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Ramos
|D. Ramos
|3/5
|0
|23/24
|0
|
T. Finison
|T. Finison
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Richardson
|A. Richardson
|81/145
|1182
|5
|7
|
J. Kitna
|J. Kitna
|8/12
|152
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Johnson Jr.
|M. Johnson Jr.
|46
|368
|5
|62
|
T. Etienne
|T. Etienne
|45
|306
|2
|39
|
A. Richardson
|A. Richardson
|47
|286
|5
|45
|
N. Wright
|N. Wright
|44
|175
|2
|14
|
R. Pearsall
|R. Pearsall
|1
|76
|1
|76
|
L. Lingard
|L. Lingard
|5
|45
|1
|20
|
E. Battle
|E. Battle
|2
|32
|0
|26
|
C. Joseph
|C. Joseph
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Shorter
|J. Shorter
|15
|334
|1
|75
|
R. Pearsall
|R. Pearsall
|14
|254
|2
|38
|
X. Henderson
|X. Henderson
|23
|210
|1
|28
|
K. Zipperer
|K. Zipperer
|12
|171
|1
|44
|
T. Whittemore
|T. Whittemore
|4
|87
|0
|33
|
D. Reynolds
|D. Reynolds
|3
|79
|0
|54
|
C. Douglas
|C. Douglas
|1
|62
|1
|62
|
D. Zanders
|D. Zanders
|4
|34
|0
|12
|
M. Johnson Jr.
|M. Johnson Jr.
|4
|23
|0
|14
|
K. Jackson
|K. Jackson
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
T. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|T. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
L. Lingard
|L. Lingard
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
N. Wright
|N. Wright
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Etienne
|T. Etienne
|3
|10
|0
|7
|
M. Burke
|M. Burke
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Pouncey
|J. Pouncey
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Burney
|A. Burney
|0-0
|0
|1
|
G. Dexter Sr.
|G. Dexter Sr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Johnson
|T. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Hill
|J. Hill
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. Kimber
|J. Kimber
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mihalek
|A. Mihalek
|5/9
|0
|20/20
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UL
MRSHL
3
7
Delay ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
0
054 O/U
+3
Thu 7:00pm FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
046 O/U
-23.5
Thu 7:00pm ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
0
057 O/U
-12.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
0
063.5 O/U
+33.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
0
055.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
0
059 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
0
049.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
0
062.5 O/U
-9
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
046 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
0
039 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
0
056 O/U
-12
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
0
046.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:30pm
-
BUFF
UMASS
0
046.5 O/U
+17
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
CAL
COLO
0
048 O/U
+14.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UCONN
BALLST
0
047.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
ARK
BYU
0
066 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
0
065.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
0
063.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
GRDWB
LIB
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
0
061.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MD
IND
0
061.5 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
0
042 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
0
066 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
0
058 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
0
068.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
0
047 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
058.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
0
068 O/U
+8
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
0
067 O/U
+12
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
068 O/U
-6.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
0
055 O/U
+12
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
0
049.5 O/U
+7
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
073 O/U
-14
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
RICE
FAU
0
056 O/U
-4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
0
055 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
0
051.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
045.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
0
058 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
0
049 O/U
+4
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
0
056 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
STNFRD
ND
0
053.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NMEX
NMEXST
0
037.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
0
067 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
052.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
AF
UNLV
0
050 O/U
+10
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
047 O/U
+8.5
Sat 10:45pm FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
049.5 O/U
+6.5
Sun 12:00am