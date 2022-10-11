|
|
|MISSST
|UK
No. 16 Mississippi State on fire entering clash at No. 22 Kentucky
No. 16 Mississippi State will visit No. 22 Kentucky on Saturday night after outscoring its last three opponents by a combined 127-55.
And if coach Mike Leach is correct, the Bulldogs have more left in the tank for the Southeastern Conference clash in Lexington.
"Quite a bit, because you're talking about every position on the team where you can get a little bit more," he said. "We're finishing runs better than we did last year, but we can certainly do better. We're blocking the second level better than we did last year, but we could certainly do better.
"We're playing faster than we did last year, but we could certainly play faster. Then defensively, we do a lot of good things, and we are kind of explosive and powerful on defense, but some of the big plays we could definitely shut down, too."
Some might see it as coach-speak, but Leach knows this is no time for Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) to bask in the glow of a dominant stretch. With No. 3 Alabama looming on the road next week, the Bulldogs certainly can't get caught looking ahead to its SEC West neighbor.
If quarterback Will Rogers continues to execute as he has this year, Mississippi State should be in good shape. Rogers is completing nearly 72 percent of his passes through six games for 2,110 yards with a 22-3 touchdown-interception ratio.
In last week's 40-17 rout of Arkansas, Rogers completed 31 of 48 passes for 395 yards with three touchdowns. The Bulldogs finished with 568 total yards, including a 100-yard game on the ground from Dillon Johnson to give the offense balance.
Meanwhile, Kentucky (4-2, 1-2) has fallen out of the Top 10 after consecutive SEC losses. The Wildcats struggled offensively for the second straight game last week in a 24-14 home defeat against unranked South Carolina.
Starting quarterback Will Levis (ankle/finger) watched that defeat from the sideline in a walking boot after suffering multiple injuries in a 22-19 defeat at Ole Miss the previous week. In his place, Kaiya Sheron hit 15 of 27 passes for 178 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Gamecocks, but he also tossed a late interception and absorbed six sacks.
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said Levis is a day-to-day proposition for Saturday. Stoops said Sheron's teammates could have played better around him.
"Obviously, when you lose one of the top players in college football, it doesn't help your football team, but that's still no excuse for the way we played," Stoops said. "There are certainly things we could do better. That holds true after watching the film."
The Wildcats' defense allowed the Gamecocks to roll up 179 yards on the ground and South Carolina broke up a 7-7 halftime score by scoring 17 consecutive points in the second half before UK scored late.
Mississippi State owns a 25-24 lead in the series, which dates back to 1914. The Bulldogs posted a 31-17 victory over Kentucky last October in Starkville as Rogers completed 36 of 39 passes for 344 yards with a touchdown.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|354.7
|AVG PASS YDS
|263.8
|
|
|106.7
|AVG RUSH YDS
|92.5
|
|
|461.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|356.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers
|W. Rogers
|202/282
|2110
|22
|3
|
S. Robertson
|S. Robertson
|4/5
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Johnson
|D. Johnson
|67
|402
|3
|40
|
J. Marks
|J. Marks
|52
|245
|5
|37
|
S. Price
|S. Price
|14
|42
|0
|19
|
J. Jernighan
|J. Jernighan
|4
|19
|0
|7
|
S. Robertson
|S. Robertson
|1
|-8
|0
|0
|
W. Rogers
|W. Rogers
|14
|-60
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Thomas
|R. Thomas
|21
|368
|3
|75
|
C. Ducking
|C. Ducking
|28
|322
|7
|35
|
R. Harvey
|R. Harvey
|27
|271
|2
|33
|
L. Griffin
|L. Griffin
|20
|239
|1
|33
|
D. Johnson
|D. Johnson
|27
|199
|0
|38
|
J. Marks
|J. Marks
|23
|140
|0
|16
|
J. Walley
|J. Walley
|12
|124
|3
|22
|
A. Williams
|A. Williams
|12
|107
|3
|20
|
J. Robinson
|J. Robinson
|10
|104
|1
|23
|
S. Price
|S. Price
|4
|69
|1
|32
|
A. Harmon
|A. Harmon
|5
|61
|0
|16
|
J. Calvin
|J. Calvin
|10
|50
|1
|9
|
J. Mosley
|J. Mosley
|2
|43
|0
|28
|
S. Ford
|S. Ford
|4
|29
|0
|12
|
J. Jernighan
|J. Jernighan
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Forbes
|E. Forbes
|0-0
|0
|4
|
J. Green
|J. Green
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Preston Jr.
|S. Preston Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Matthews
|J. Matthews
|0-0
|0
|1
|
N. Watson
|N. Watson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Raybon
|B. Raybon
|4/6
|0
|20/22
|0
|
M. Biscardi
|M. Biscardi
|0/0
|0
|7/9
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smoke
|K. Smoke
|53
|269
|1
|27
|
C. Rodriguez Jr.
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|41
|198
|1
|20
|
L. Wright
|L. Wright
|28
|72
|0
|9
|
J. McClain
|J. McClain
|17
|71
|0
|17
|
I. Cummings
|I. Cummings
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|6
|21
|0
|6
|
R. Jefferson
|R. Jefferson
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
D. Beckwith
|D. Beckwith
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Sheron
|K. Sheron
|11
|-24
|0
|15
|
W. Levis
|W. Levis
|41
|-52
|2
|24
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|25
|392
|3
|69
|
D. Key
|D. Key
|19
|291
|3
|55
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|17
|288
|2
|70
|
J. Dingle
|J. Dingle
|9
|107
|2
|19
|
C. Magwood
|C. Magwood
|6
|100
|1
|26
|
B. Bates
|B. Bates
|10
|99
|1
|23
|
D. Harris
|D. Harris
|3
|83
|0
|58
|
K. Upshaw
|K. Upshaw
|4
|50
|0
|22
|
C. Rodriguez Jr.
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|4
|41
|0
|17
|
K. Smoke
|K. Smoke
|3
|30
|0
|14
|
C. Lewis
|C. Lewis
|2
|22
|1
|20
|
J. McClain
|J. McClain
|3
|22
|1
|10
|
L. Wright
|L. Wright
|3
|21
|0
|13
|
D. Crowdus
|D. Crowdus
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
J. Dingle II
|J. Dingle II
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
R. Lewis
|R. Lewis
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jones
|J. Jones
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Wallace
|T. Wallace
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Valentine
|C. Valentine
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Wright
|J. Wright
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo
|M. Ruffolo
|7/10
|0
|17/18
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UL
MRSHL
3
7
Delay ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
0
054 O/U
+3
Thu 7:00pm FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
046 O/U
-23.5
Thu 7:00pm ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
0
057 O/U
-12.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
0
063.5 O/U
+33.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
0
055.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
0
059 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
0
049.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
0
062.5 O/U
-9
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
046 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
0
039 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
0
056 O/U
-12
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
0
046.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:30pm
-
BUFF
UMASS
0
046.5 O/U
+17
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
CAL
COLO
0
048 O/U
+14.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UCONN
BALLST
0
047.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
ARK
BYU
0
066 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
0
065.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
0
063.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
GRDWB
LIB
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
0
061.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MD
IND
0
061.5 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
0
042 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
0
066 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
0
058 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
0
068.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
0
047 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
058.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
0
068 O/U
+8
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
0
067 O/U
+12
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
068 O/U
-6.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
0
055 O/U
+12
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
0
049.5 O/U
+7
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
073 O/U
-14
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
RICE
FAU
0
056 O/U
-4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
0
055 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
0
051.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
045.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
0
058 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
0
049 O/U
+4
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
0
056 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
STNFRD
ND
0
053.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NMEX
NMEXST
0
037.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
0
067 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
052.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
AF
UNLV
0
050 O/U
+10
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
047 O/U
+8.5
Sat 10:45pm FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
049.5 O/U
+6.5
Sun 12:00am