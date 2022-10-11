|
|
|TULANE
|SFLA
Tulane takes elite defense to South Florida
Tulane is one victory away from becoming bowl eligible.
South Florida isn't likely to go bowling, but it is coming off one of its best performances of the season as it prepares to host the Green Wave in an American Athletic Conference game Saturday in Tampa.
Tulane (5-1, 2-0) had a school-record streak of three straight bowl appearances snapped when it plummeted to a 2-10 record last season. But it has bounced back strong.
The Green Wave defense is ranked No. 4 nationally against the pass (151.0 yards per game), No. 7 in scoring (13.3 points per game) and No. 15 in total yards (286.2).
"We're doing a good job of keeping things in front of us," head coach Willie Fritz said. "We're doing a good job tackling and playing with leverage."
Tulane opened eyes last month with a 14-10 road victory against Kansas State, which is now ranked No. 17. Now the Green Wave are receiving votes in the Associated Press poll.
"I think we're the last team that should be looking ahead," Fritz said. "I remember last year."
The Bulls (1-5, 0-2) already have played three ranked teams. Last week they led then-No. 24 Cincinnati in the fourth quarter before falling 28-24 on the road.
It was similar to a 31-28 loss at then No. 18 Florida on Sept. 17, which started USF's current four-game losing streak.
"We've shown that we can play at a very high level against two good teams on the road," Bulls coach Jeff Scott said. "We've had to play at a high level each and every week."
USF did not respond well to the loss to Florida, losing 41-3 at Louisville the next week.
"We've got to respond a lot better," Scott said. "We've got to learn from what happened between Florida and Louisville and make sure that doesn't happen between Cincinnati and Tulane."
The Bulls are playing at home for the first time since Sept. 10, when they defeated Howard 42-20. Their Oct. 1 game against East Carolina was moved to Boca Raton because of Hurricane Ian.
--Field Level Media
|
|
|255.7
|AVG PASS YDS
|168.2
|
|
|140.7
|AVG RUSH YDS
|181.0
|
|
|396.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|349.2
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Pratt
|M. Pratt
|88/130
|1231
|9
|3
|
K. Horton
|K. Horton
|13/23
|165
|3
|0
|
J. Ibieta
|J. Ibieta
|13/16
|138
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears
|T. Spears
|78
|312
|6
|34
|
I. Celestine
|I. Celestine
|50
|206
|0
|14
|
M. Pratt
|M. Pratt
|47
|181
|2
|24
|
L. Barisas
|L. Barisas
|8
|41
|0
|13
|
D. McDougle
|D. McDougle
|5
|34
|1
|16
|
S. Clayton
|S. Clayton
|11
|30
|1
|6
|
J. Ibieta
|J. Ibieta
|3
|15
|1
|9
|
J. Coltrin
|J. Coltrin
|3
|13
|0
|12
|
G. Arata
|G. Arata
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
T. Jernigan
|T. Jernigan
|4
|9
|0
|7
|
L. Keys III
|L. Keys III
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
C. Schibler
|C. Schibler
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
P. Watts
|P. Watts
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Carroll
|C. Carroll
|3
|3
|0
|2
|
D. Watts
|D. Watts
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Horton
|K. Horton
|5
|-21
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Wyatt
|S. Wyatt
|16
|265
|1
|72
|
D. Watts
|D. Watts
|12
|247
|3
|44
|
J. Jackson
|J. Jackson
|12
|218
|2
|46
|
T. Spears
|T. Spears
|15
|195
|1
|30
|
D. McDougle
|D. McDougle
|14
|159
|0
|38
|
L. Keys III
|L. Keys III
|12
|109
|1
|18
|
T. James
|T. James
|9
|101
|4
|26
|
B. Bohanon
|B. Bohanon
|3
|60
|0
|24
|
A. Bauman
|A. Bauman
|4
|57
|0
|20
|
S. Clayton
|S. Clayton
|2
|22
|0
|16
|
T. Evans
|T. Evans
|2
|20
|0
|14
|
L. Besh
|L. Besh
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
I. Celestine
|I. Celestine
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
C. Brazzell II
|C. Brazzell II
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Brown
|R. Brown
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
M. Lavergne
|M. Lavergne
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Desjardins
|L. Desjardins
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
W. Wallace
|W. Wallace
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
P. Watts
|P. Watts
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Horton
|K. Horton
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Brooks
|L. Brooks
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Clark
|M. Clark
|0-0
|0
|2
|
C. Platt Jr.
|C. Platt Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Monroe
|J. Monroe
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Williams
|D. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Esnard
|K. Esnard
|3/6
|0
|20/20
|0
|
V. Ambrosio
|V. Ambrosio
|1/1
|0
|3/3
|0
|
G. Dable
|G. Dable
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Bohanon
|G. Bohanon
|84/152
|961
|5
|6
|
K. Marsh
|K. Marsh
|4/11
|48
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Battie
|B. Battie
|74
|473
|4
|60
|
G. Bohanon
|G. Bohanon
|55
|327
|2
|59
|
J. Mangham
|J. Mangham
|24
|104
|3
|23
|
M. Dukes
|M. Dukes
|24
|96
|3
|28
|
K. Powell
|K. Powell
|14
|63
|1
|37
|
J. Horn Jr.
|J. Horn Jr.
|4
|32
|0
|12
|
M. Hamilton
|M. Hamilton
|9
|23
|0
|12
|
J. Albritton
|J. Albritton
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
S. Atkins
|S. Atkins
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
Y. Young
|Y. Young
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
O. Dollison
|O. Dollison
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|
K. Marsh
|K. Marsh
|1
|-13
|0
|0
|
A. Stokes
|A. Stokes
|1
|-22
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Weaver
|X. Weaver
|32
|419
|2
|50
|
J. Horn Jr.
|J. Horn Jr.
|13
|244
|2
|91
|
O. Dollison
|O. Dollison
|7
|85
|0
|39
|
K. Brown
|K. Brown
|3
|55
|0
|20
|
S. Atkins
|S. Atkins
|4
|47
|1
|21
|
Y. Terry
|Y. Terry
|4
|38
|0
|14
|
G. Greenwald
|G. Greenwald
|4
|37
|0
|16
|
B. Battie
|B. Battie
|8
|28
|0
|12
|
J. Mangham
|J. Mangham
|4
|24
|0
|10
|
A. Ajou
|A. Ajou
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
C. Carter
|C. Carter
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
G. Reynolds
|G. Reynolds
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Mottillo
|C. Mottillo
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
H. Willis
|H. Willis
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Dukes
|M. Dukes
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Boyles
|D. Boyles
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|0-0
|0
|2
|
M. Hill
|M. Hill
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Curry
|J. Curry
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. LaPointe
|M. LaPointe
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader
|S. Shrader
|4/6
|0
|18/18
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UL
MRSHL
3
7
Delay ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
0
054 O/U
+3
Thu 7:00pm FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
046 O/U
-23.5
Thu 7:00pm ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
0
057 O/U
-12.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
0
063.5 O/U
+33.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
0
055.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
0
059 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
0
049.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
0
062.5 O/U
-9
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
046 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
0
039 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
0
056 O/U
-12
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
0
046.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:30pm
-
BUFF
UMASS
0
046.5 O/U
+17
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
CAL
COLO
0
048 O/U
+14.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UCONN
BALLST
0
047.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
ARK
BYU
0
066 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
0
065.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
0
063.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
GRDWB
LIB
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
0
061.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MD
IND
0
061.5 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
0
042 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
0
066 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
0
058 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
0
068.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
0
047 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
058.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
0
068 O/U
+8
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
0
067 O/U
+12
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
068 O/U
-6.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
0
055 O/U
+12
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
0
049.5 O/U
+7
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
073 O/U
-14
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
RICE
FAU
0
056 O/U
-4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
0
055 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
0
051.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
045.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
0
058 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
0
049 O/U
+4
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
0
056 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
STNFRD
ND
0
053.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NMEX
NMEXST
0
037.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
0
067 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
052.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
AF
UNLV
0
050 O/U
+10
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
047 O/U
+8.5
Sat 10:45pm FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
049.5 O/U
+6.5
Sun 12:00am