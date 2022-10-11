|
Back at No. 1, Georgia poised to run over Vanderbilt
Top-ranked Georgia will look to improve to 7-0 for the second consecutive season Saturday when it hosts struggling Vanderbilt in Southeastern Conference action in Athens, Ga.
The Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) are coming off a 42-10 win over Auburn, while Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2) has dropped two straight after squandering a 10-point second-quarter lead in a 52-28 loss to then-No. 9 Ole Miss last weekend.
The Dawgs have dominated the Commodores in recent years, winning the past four by a combined score of 178-33, including a 62-0 win last season in Nashville. Georgia has won 12 of the past 14 meetings.
While Georgia has won all of its games this season, it hasn't done so convincingly enough in the mind of the poll voters. That's why the Bulldogs fell from the top spot to No. 2 after rallying for a 26-22 win at Missouri on Oct. 1. The Bulldogs entered the game as 31-point favorites.
The Bulldogs, however, regained the top spot on Sunday after Alabama -- the team that supplanted Georgia atop the poll -- struggled in a 24-20 win over Texas A&M.
Georgia likely can't afford to keep being one dimensional on offense if it hopes to win its fifth SEC East title in the past six years, much less defend its national title.
Stetson Bennett, who has thrown for 1,744 yards with five touchdowns and an interception, has not thrown a touchdown pass in the past three games. He hasn't completed a pass longer than 33 yards since a 48-7 win over South Carolina on Sept. 17.
Georgia, however, has had no problem running the ball. Daijun Edwards has 285 yards and four touchdowns on 49 carries and Kendall Milton has 284 yards and four scores on 48 carries, but Milton is questionable for Saturday after leaving the Auburn game early due to a groin injury.
Branson Robinson is averaging 6.3 yards a carry on 26 attempts and likely will split Milton's carries with Kenny McIntosh (45 carries for 199 yards and three TDs) if Milton is out.
Tight end Brock Bowers has 22 receptions for 378 yards with two touchdowns, while Ladd McConkey has 25 catches for 313 yards and a score. McIntosh has been a threat out of the backfield with a team-high 26 receptions for 250 yards.
"They've recruited well and they've reloaded," Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. "They have a good defense and their quarterback is really good and the tight ends are really good. They are No. 1 in the country for a reason."
Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann will be making his fourth start since replacing Mike Wright during a 45-25 loss to then-No. 23 Wake Forest on Sept. 10. Swan went 27-for-38 passing for 281 yards and two touchdowns against Ole Miss last week.
Ray Davis has rushed for four touchdowns and a team-high 507 yards, while Will Sheppard (35 receptions for 452 yards and eight TDs) and Jayden McGowan (29-380-2) are the Commodores' top receivers.
"I mean, you watch the Ole Miss tape, they came out and attacked and played well," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "Vanderbilt, probably to me, is one of the most improved teams in the league in terms of the way they're playing right now."
--Field Level Media
|212.3
|AVG PASS YDS
|320.3
|
|
|167.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|197.5
|
|
|379.8
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|517.8
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis
|R. Davis
|108
|507
|4
|39
|
M. Wright
|M. Wright
|35
|277
|4
|87
|
C. Gillespie
|C. Gillespie
|27
|118
|0
|37
|
R. Griffin
|R. Griffin
|9
|86
|1
|34
|
P. Smith
|P. Smith
|10
|28
|0
|9
|
J. McGowan
|J. McGowan
|7
|25
|0
|13
|
C. Lutz
|C. Lutz
|3
|12
|1
|3
|
A. Swann
|A. Swann
|12
|-35
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Sheppard
|W. Sheppard
|35
|452
|8
|31
|
J. McGowan
|J. McGowan
|29
|380
|2
|75
|
R. Davis
|R. Davis
|17
|110
|2
|24
|
B. Bresnahan
|B. Bresnahan
|4
|63
|0
|21
|
D. Boddie Jr.
|D. Boddie Jr.
|3
|61
|0
|38
|
G. Schoenwald
|G. Schoenwald
|5
|57
|2
|27
|
G. Carter
|G. Carter
|4
|42
|0
|18
|
J. Ball
|J. Ball
|2
|41
|0
|36
|
Q. Skinner Jr.
|Q. Skinner Jr.
|4
|35
|0
|12
|
C. Lutz
|C. Lutz
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
P. Smith
|P. Smith
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
C. Gillespie
|C. Gillespie
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Wright
|M. Wright
|1
|-11
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Wright
|D. Wright
|0-0
|0
|3
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas
|J. Bulovas
|5/5
|0
|23/23
|0
|
W. Faris
|W. Faris
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett
|S. Bennett
|138/200
|1744
|5
|1
|
C. Beck
|C. Beck
|15/19
|178
|2
|0
|
B. Vandagriff
|B. Vandagriff
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Edwards
|D. Edwards
|48
|287
|4
|28
|
K. Milton
|K. Milton
|47
|282
|4
|35
|
K. McIntosh
|K. McIntosh
|43
|199
|3
|27
|
B. Robinson
|B. Robinson
|26
|165
|1
|30
|
S. Bennett
|S. Bennett
|21
|106
|5
|64
|
B. Bowers
|B. Bowers
|3
|82
|3
|75
|
L. McConkey
|L. McConkey
|3
|29
|1
|13
|
C. Beck
|C. Beck
|5
|27
|0
|20
|
C. Jones
|C. Jones
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Morrissette
|D. Morrissette
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Vandagriff
|B. Vandagriff
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Blaylock
|D. Blaylock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson
|K. Jackson
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bowers
|B. Bowers
|22
|378
|2
|78
|
L. McConkey
|L. McConkey
|25
|313
|1
|37
|
K. McIntosh
|K. McIntosh
|26
|251
|0
|38
|
D. Washington
|D. Washington
|12
|207
|0
|30
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|10
|122
|0
|17
|
D. Blaylock
|D. Blaylock
|8
|111
|0
|24
|
K. Jackson
|K. Jackson
|8
|111
|0
|23
|
D. Bell
|D. Bell
|8
|77
|1
|17
|
A. Mitchell
|A. Mitchell
|5
|69
|1
|27
|
K. Milton
|K. Milton
|4
|65
|1
|35
|
O. Delp
|O. Delp
|5
|61
|1
|28
|
D. Edwards
|D. Edwards
|7
|54
|0
|21
|
J. Meeks
|J. Meeks
|4
|40
|0
|14
|
D. Morrissette
|D. Morrissette
|2
|22
|0
|16
|
C. Speer
|C. Speer
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Jones
|C. Jones
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
A. Smith
|A. Smith
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Mews
|M. Mews
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Clark
|S. Clark
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Robinson
|B. Robinson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jackson
|D. Jackson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Smith
|C. Smith
|0-0
|0
|2
|
T. Marshall
|T. Marshall
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Starks
|M. Starks
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny
|J. Podlesny
|12/14
|0
|28/28
|0
|
J. Zirkel
|J. Zirkel
|1/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
