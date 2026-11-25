Oklahoma State has undergone one of the biggest turnarounds in college football this season, as Eric Morris has led the Cowboys to a 7-4 record entering the final week, already a six-win improvement over last year's 1-11 disaster in Stillwater.

As a reward for that swift turnaround, the Pokes are giving Morris a fresh six-year deal, according to multiple reports. It includes a pay raise and extends his contract for two additional years through 2032, per ESPN. Morris signed a 5-year, $20 million deal last year, and his new contract is reportedly worth more than $31.5 million over the next six years.

Morris arrived in Stillwater from North Texas and brought in several players from that 2025 Mean Green squad to help Oklahoma State's turnaround, most notably star quarterback Drew Mestemaker. The Cowboys got off to an inauspicious start to the season with a loss at Tulsa, but bounced back quickly with a stunning win over Oregon that set them off on a strong 2026 campaign.

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As the coaching carousel begins to pick up speed with some programs in the area like TCU and Baylor opening up recently, Oklahoma State made sure to lock Morris up long-term and give him a contract that would be more competitive on the market to keep him from leaving. Morris was discussed as a possible candidate for some high-profile jobs, but with a new contract in place, he will continue to lead the Pokes.

Oklahoma State's quick turnaround

The Mike Gundy era in Stillwater ended with a thud, and the Cowboys looked the part of one of the worst teams in Power Four conference football. Morris was brought in on the idea that, with Mestemaker and others in tow, he could be the latest coach to deliver a fast turnaround by taking advantage of the transfer portal.

That has proven to be the case, as the stars of the offense that made the Mean Green thrive a year ago have proven they're talented enough to make noise in the Big 12 as well. Along with Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins and receiver Wyatt Young joined Morris from North Texas to make a huge impact, while Justin Bowick has become a star in Morris' offense after joining the Cowboys from Illinois.

In a season defined by quarterback uncertainty and injuries across the country, Oklahoma State has taken advantage of having one of the nation's best. The third-year quarterback leads the country in passing yards with 3,533, and his 30 touchdowns are tops in the Big 12, and his productivity in a down year for so many QBs around the country has turned him into a top prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The question for Morris and the Cowboys going forward is what life looks like after Mestemaker, but given his track record of identifying quarterbacks, Oklahoma State fans are banking on their coach finding the next star soon.

The Cowboys' 2027 outlook

Mestemaker seems likely to head to the NFL, given he's projected as a top-10 pick, which will put the onus on Morris to find his replacement to keep the Cowboys on an upward trajectory. Oklahoma State is recruiting solidly in Morris' first full season in charge, as they rank eighth in the Big 12 in the current 247Sports class rankings for 2027 after finishing dead last in 2026 and 11th in the conference in 2025.

Morris' success on offense and Mestemaker's development from an unknown walk-on at North Texas to a likely top NFL draft pick will make Oklahoma State an intriguing destination for quarterbacks and other offensive skill-position players in the transfer portal.

The real question for Oklahoma State is whether it can build a defense good enough to elevate it to the real contender tier in the Big 12 and get into the hunt in the new 24-team College Football Playoff. The reason to keep Morris is that he raises the floor offensively considerably, but what will determine their ability to crack into that next tier will be whether Morris and his staff can put together a solid defense.

Some of that comes down to the investment in the roster, but Oklahoma State is proving their commitment to Morris with this new contract, and the expectation in the new 24-team era for programs like Oklahoma State is to have a chance at the dance when the stars align.