Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is right around the corner, promising better-than-ever deals on exercise equipment, smartwatches, sports gear, golf equipment and so much more. But if you dig deep enough, you can find impressive savings on gym-quality equipment like ellipticals and treadmills without waiting for the big sales event next week.

At CBS Sports Essentials, we did the digging for you--and we found some pretty exciting early Prime Day deals you won't want to miss. From versatile 2-in-1 treadmills to premium equipment with all the bells and whistles, these are the best treadmill deals you don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to shop.

Our favorite early Prime Day deals on treadmills

The best treadmills on sale ahead of Prime Day feature pre-programmed workouts that can make you feel like you're jogging in the Swiss Alps, with elaborate interfaces that help you maximize efficiency. There are top-rated budget treadmills available as well, so you can save no matter what your budget is.

Get a top-rated treadmill under $250: Merax folding treadmill

Amazon

This 4.1-star-rated treadmill offers an adjustable incline and a max speed of 7.5 mph. It's a great pick for beginners or those looking for a compact treadmill they can use for recovery runs. When you're not using it, it folds up to take up as little floor space as possible.

Regularly listed at $290, this Merax treadmill is on sale at Amazon for just $215.

Sunny Health & Fitness Premium Treadmill: Save $131

Amazon

Take a look at the Sunny Health & Fitness folding incline treadmill. Foldable and easy to store, this model is great for small spaces. It has a max speed of 8 mph and 12 incline levels, giving more resistance to your run (or walk) and adding variety to your training. When it's time to work out, the soft drop system uses hydraulics to gently lower the deck down to the floor.

Right now, this 4.4-star rated treadmill is on sale on Amazon for $398 instead of $529.

Urevo 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill: Save $40

Amazon

The Urevo 2-in-1 Under Desk Treadmill is one of the more versatile options for buyers on a budget. It works as both an under-desk walking treadmill and a running treadmill. Lift the handrail to run at a max speed of 7.6 mph or drop the bar to use it as an under-desk treadmill that maxes out at 3.8 mph.

The compact and versatile treadmill is on sale at Amazon right now for just $350 (reduced from $390).

Best early Prime Day treadmill deal for small spaces: WalkingPad P1 ($50 off)

Amazon

When unfolded, the ultra-slim Walking Pad P1 is 56 inches long and 21.5 inches wide. Fold it over and it shrinks to just 32 inches long--and just five inches tall, so you can easily slip it under your couch, bed or chair when you're not using it.

The under-desk treadmill is made for walking with a max speed of 3.72 mph, which makes it ideal for using while working or when you want to squeeze in some steps while watching TV.

Clip the coupon at checkout to get this compact walking treadmill for $349 instead of $399.

Get over $55 off The Run incline treadmill

Amazon

This surprisingly powerful budget treadmill boasts a max speed of 10 mph and 15 levels of incline. So runners of all skill levels in your house will be able to adjust the workout intensity to their needs on this machine. With two extra layers of shock-absorbing board inside, it also turns running into a lower-impact workout that won't be so hard on your knees and joints.

Ahead of Prime Day, shoppers can get The Run incline treadmill for just $513 (reduced from $570).

29% off the Runow Foldable Treadmill

Amazon

Runow's 4.3-star rated foldable treadmill offers a wide, long running belt for increased stability in motion. With a weight capacity of up to 300 pounds, it's also surprisingly durable for a treadmill at this price point. You can even dial up the intensity of your runs by toggling between three incline settings.

Ahead of Prime Day, the retailer has slashed 29% off the list price of the Runow treadmill. Get it for $500 instead of $700.

Shop more early Prime Day treadmill deals