Cubs vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 1 lineups: Schwarber surprisingly starts vs. lefty

LOS ANGELES -- The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are set for a rematch of last year's National League Championship Series, though the venues are reversed this time around. Game 1 takes place in Dodger Stadium Saturday at 8:08 p.m. ET.

Here's how to watch the game and here are the rosters. The biggest news on the latter is that Dodgers star shortstop Corey Seager has been left off the roster with a back injury.

As for the players who will be appearing Game 1, here are the starting lineups.

Visiting Cubs (92-70; 3-2)

Jon Jay , RF Kris Bryant , 3B Anthony Rizzo , 1B Willson Contreras , C Albert Almora , CF Addison Russell , SS Kyle Schwarber , LF Javier Baez , 2B Jose Quintana , LHP

This one is interesting, no? Jason Heyward sits against the lefty Clayton Kershaw , but Joe Maddon has elected to sit both switch hitters in Ben Zobrist and Ian Happ while going with the lefty Schwarber. The outfield defense takes a blow, but maybe Schwarber can run into one? Interestingly, he's never faced Kershaw, and that's generally an advantage for the pitcher. Also, Schwarber is a career .159/.270/.312 hitter against lefties.

When (or if) Kershaw is taken out, expect Maddon to get Zobrist in Almora's spot, much like what he did in NLDS Game 5. I think he'd also put Heyward in Schwarber's spot and re-configure the outfield to Zobrist in left, Jay in center and Heyward in right.

One final takeaway: It appears Maddon has settled on Jay as his leadoff man, whether it's a righty or lefty on the mound.

Home Dodgers (104-58; 3-0)

Chris Taylor , CF Justin Turner , 3B Cody Bellinger , 1B Enrique Hernandez , LF Logan Forsythe , 2B Austin Barnes , C Yasiel Puig , RF Charlie Culberson , SS Clayton Kershaw, LHP

Culberson took Seager's roster spot and now he's the starting shortstop in the NLCS. That's quite a leap. He's a career .231/.272/.324 hitter and slashed.154/.267/.231 in just 15 plate appearances this season.

Otherwise, how about Hernandez in the cleanup spot? He only hit there three times this season. The terminology "cleanup man" is overrated these days -- we all know by now the second and third spots are the most important on the order -- but seeing a guy with a .421 slugging percentage and 11 homers sitting there in the NLCS is a bit jarring to old sensibilities. He did slug .579 against lefties this season, though, and that's big power. That's how he fits there.