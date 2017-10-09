Nationals-Cubs NLDS Game 3 lineups: Cubs sit Javier Baez
The series is all tied, 1-1, heading into Game 3 in Wrigley Field
The series was just a few outs from feeling over, but then the Washington Nationals stormed through the gates in Game 2 to even things up, one game apiece. Things now head to Game 3 in Wrigley Field on Monday at 4:08 p.m. ET on TBS (for more on how to watch, we've got you covered).
As for the lineups, here we go.
Visiting Nationals (1-1)
- Trea Turner , SS
- Bryce Harper , RF
- Anthony Rendon , 3B
- Daniel Murphy , 2B
- Ryan Zimmerman , 1B
- Jayson Werth , LF
- Matt Wieters , C
- Michael Taylor , CF
- Max Scherzer , RHP
No surprises here. It's the third time Dusty Baker has used this lineup and he'll continue to do so. The big focus here is all on Scherzer. He was pushed back to Game 3 due to suffering a hamstring injury in his last start of the regular season. He says he's ready to throw 100+ pitches, so we'll soon find out.
Home Chicago Cubs (1-1)
- Jon Jay , CF
- Kris Bryant , 3B
-
Anthony Rizzo
, 1B
- Willson Contreras , C
- Ben Zobrist , 2B
- Kyle Schwarber , LF
- Jason Heyward , RF
- Addison Russell , SS
- Jose Quintana , LHP
With such a strikeout-heavy pitcher on the mound, Joe Maddon elects to go with Jon Jay in center and Ben Zobrist at second instead of a corner outfield spot. That leaves Javier Baez on the bench. The contact play makes sense, but Zobrist just isn't the same guy he used to be and this sacrifices a lot on defense.
Also, this will be Quintana's first career postseason start.
-
