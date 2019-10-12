Nationals vs. Cardinals score: Live NLCS Game 2 updates, highlights, full coverage

Saturday is going to be a fun one when it comes to Major League Baseball. We've got two league championship series games, starting with NLCS Game 2 late afternoon in St. Louis. Game 1 brought us lots of pitching, most notably Anibal Sanchez going 7 2/3 innings without giving up a hit. The Nationals took Game 1 without using any of their three aces and that's been the major story.

For Game 2, Max Scherzer gets the ball for the Nats. As such, the Nationals are the favorite, and if they do win, they are overwhelmingly likely to head to the World Series. The road team taking the first two games in a seven-game series is 23-3 in MLB history.

Adam Wainwright is looking to flip the script, though. The 38-year-old righty with an old-school, "12-to-6" curveball was exceptional (7 2/3 IP, 0 ER, 8 K) in his NLDS outing and has a 2.79 ERA in 96 2/3 career postseason innings. Don't count out him outdueling Scherzer.

Something else to watch in this one is how much the ball was not carrying in Game 1 in the all-of-a-sudden cold air in St. Louis. It was 45 degrees after a cold front moved in, and several balls that looked like home runs were completely knocked down.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 12 | Time: 4:08 p.m. ET

Location: Busch Stadium (St. Louis, Missouri)

TV: TBS | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: WAS - 137 | STL +123 | O/U: 7.5

Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Adam Wainwright

Live updates

We will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.