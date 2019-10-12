Nationals vs. Cardinals score: Live NLCS Game 2 updates, highlights, full coverage
The Nationals have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series
Saturday is going to be a fun one when it comes to Major League Baseball. We've got two league championship series games, starting with NLCS Game 2 late afternoon in St. Louis. Game 1 brought us lots of pitching, most notably Anibal Sanchez going 7 2/3 innings without giving up a hit. The Nationals took Game 1 without using any of their three aces and that's been the major story.
For Game 2, Max Scherzer gets the ball for the Nats. As such, the Nationals are the favorite, and if they do win, they are overwhelmingly likely to head to the World Series. The road team taking the first two games in a seven-game series is 23-3 in MLB history.
Adam Wainwright is looking to flip the script, though. The 38-year-old righty with an old-school, "12-to-6" curveball was exceptional (7 2/3 IP, 0 ER, 8 K) in his NLDS outing and has a 2.79 ERA in 96 2/3 career postseason innings. Don't count out him outdueling Scherzer.
Something else to watch in this one is how much the ball was not carrying in Game 1 in the all-of-a-sudden cold air in St. Louis. It was 45 degrees after a cold front moved in, and several balls that looked like home runs were completely knocked down.
How to watch
Date: Saturday, Oct. 12 | Time: 4:08 p.m. ET
Location: Busch Stadium (St. Louis, Missouri)
TV: TBS | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Odds: WAS - 137 | STL +123 | O/U: 7.5
Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Adam Wainwright
Live updates
We will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
ALCS: 2019 better than 2017 for NYY, HOU
Both teams have made upgrades up and down the roster
-
MLB DFS picks for Oct. 12 playoffs
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Five bold predictions for Yankees-Astros
ALCS action begins Saturday, and here are five things we expect are in the cards
-
Nats, Sanchez take Game 1 from Cards
The veteran righty took a no-hitter into the eighth inning on Friday night
-
Nats vs. Cards: NLCS Game 2 preview
The Nationals and Cardinals square off again on Saturday afternoon in St. Louis
-
Yankees vs Astros ALDS: 8 things to know
The Yankees and Astros begin the ALCS on Saturday night