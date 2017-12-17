2018 NFL Draft: New York Jets team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The Jets surprised many people by being a competitive football team in a year where they were expected to win four games or less and basically be a doormat for the rest of the league. Josh McCown looked better and better as the weeks dragged on and other teams lost their starters to injury and ineffectiveness, but McCown suffered his own injury in Week 14. Though there were more bright spots than expected, the Jets still have plenty of roster work to do. Let's dive into it.

2018 draft picks

Round 1: N.Y. Jets



Round 2: N.Y. Jets, Seattle



Round 3: N.Y. Jets

Round 4: N.Y. Jets

Round 5: Dallas

Round 6: N.Y. Jets

Round 7: Seattle

The Jets picked up a premium draft pick by trading Sheldon Richardson to the Seahawks, landing a second-round pick while also swapping seventh-rounders. The team picked up an extra fifth-round pick from the Cowboys in the 2017 draft, then traded their 2018 fifth-rounder to the 49ers for Rashard Robinson at this year's trading deadline.

Biggest offseason needs

Quarterback

Offensive linemen



Defensive end



Outside linebacker

Cornerback

McCown was a pleasant surprise for the Jets, but they still enter this offseason needing to find a franchise quarterback. Expecting Bryce Petty or Christian Hackenberg to be a long-term starter would be foolish at this point. No one on the offensive line has played well, but the team is likely stuck with at least Kelvin Beachum and Brian Winters another year. They'll likely hang on to James Carpenter hoping for a bounceback as well, but the other two spots should look to be upgraded. Finding a franchise left tackle and kicking Beachum to the right side could be one way to upgrade two spots.

Muhammad Wilkerson figures to be a goner, so the team should be looking for a lineman who can team with Leonard Williams and Steve McLendon on the defensive front. At linebacker, Demario Davis has been an excellent run defender who should be re-signed, but whether he is or not, the Jets need to target some premium pass-rushing talent on the outside. The Jets have their safety duo for the foreseeable future, but talent needs to be added at cornerback.

Prospects to watch

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

Jackson is the opposite type of quarterback the Jets have recently had on their roster, and while Josh McCown had a better-than-expected 2017, clearly Gang Green needs to look ahead at the signal-caller spot. Jackson is a new-age quarterback who'll be a recurring headache for defensive coordinators.

Connor Williams, OT, Texas

Williams is a Round 1 target all the way. His 2016 film -- as a sophomore -- was tremendous, and if his knee checks out, he'll be highly sought after early. This pick could be D'Brickashaw Ferguson 2.0 for the Jets.

Taven Bryan, DL, Florida

Head coach Todd Bowles runs a variety of defensive fronts, and if he wants a lineman who can play anywhere in an odd or even front, he'll love Bryan, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound refined prospect.

Uchenna Nwosu, OLB, USC

Don't let Nwosu's lack of size fool you into thinking he can't play at the next level. While he's not especially "bendy" around the edge, he's incredibly smart, often knocking down passes when he knows he won't get home. Beyond that, he's a master with his hands, which drives offensive tackles crazy.

Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin

We aren't sure if Nelson will declare for the 2018 draft, but if he does, his 2017 season loaded with pass breakups will lead to serious interest from many NFL teams. Mostly an outside corner, Nelson would bring a playmaking element to that spot for New York.