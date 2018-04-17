2018 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Highlighting La Canfora's sleeper first-round picks

Last week, NFL insider Jason La Canfora pinpointed the three sleeper first-round picks, who aren't being talked about much as potential top 32 selections but certainly could hear their names called on Thursday, April 26.

Let's highlight those prospects -- Akransas center Frank Ragnow, Florida State defensive end Josh Sweat, and Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown by giving a mini scouting report on each.

Read on for a breakdown of the top 100 prospects on my board.

1. Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

2. Derwin James, S, Florida State

3. Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

4. Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

5. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

6. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

7. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

8. Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

9. Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

10. Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

11. Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

12. Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

13. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

14. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

15. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma

16. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

18. James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

19. Vita Vea, DT, Washington

20. Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

21. Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia

22. Sam Darnold, QB, USC

23. Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

24. Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

25. Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

26. Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma: Although I'm a major advocate of athleticism being a relatively good indicator of how well a prospect will ultimately play in the NFL, I couldn't sink Brown from the top 10 of my rankings pre-combine to totally out of the first round after his poor performance in Indy. He's not a spectacular athlete for his position. He'll also be one of the largest tackles in football this season. There are some reps on his college film in which he abandoned proper technique and relied on his mammoth frame and strength to win at the point of attack. He'll have to get more accurate with his punch accuracy in pass protection, but his size, length, and power will allow him to ultimately become a quality player at the professional level.

27. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

28. Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

29. Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

30. Connor Williams, OT, Texas

31. Dorian O'Daniel, OLB, Clemson

32. Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

33. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas: As La Canfora astutely pointed out, Ragnow has cruised under the radar all draft season mainly because an ankle injury stopped him from completing his final season at Arkansas. Just about all offensive line prospects need to add strength once they reach the NFL, and while Ragnow is no exception, he doesn't need to get significantly stronger, and he moves well for his size. While not a flashy blocker, Ragnow punishes defensive linemen and linebackers in the run game and grows roots in pass protection.

34. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

35. Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

36. Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

37. Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

38. Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State

39. Braden Smith, OG, Auburn

40. Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon

41. Holton Hill, CB, Texas

42. James Daniels, C, Iowa

43. Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

44. Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

45. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

46. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

47. Billy Price, OL, Ohio State

48. Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State

49. Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State: My comparison for Sweat was Jadeveon Clowney, and that wasn't at all meant to be hyperbole. From the powerful punch they routinely deploy on offensive linemen to their immense explosive traits to their lack of bend around the edge, watching Sweat at Florida State brought back many memories of Clowney at South Carolina. Like the Texans star, Sweat can be an instant impact run-defender and eventually become a useful pass-rusher.

50. Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

51. Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

52. Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College

53. Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

54. Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

55. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

56. Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State:

57. Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech

58. Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF

59. Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

60. Malik Jefferson, ILB, Texas

61. Bradley Bozeman, C, Alabama:

62. Deontay Burnett, WR, USC

63. Justin Reid, S, Stanford

64. Greg Stroman, CB, Virginia Tech

65. Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest:

66. M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina

67. Jeff Holland, DE, Auburn

68. Auden Tate, WR, Florida State

69. Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

70. D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

71. Kameron Kelly, CB, San Diego State

72. Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

73. Arden Key, DE, LSU

74. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

75. Lorenzo Carter, DE, Georgia

76. Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina:

77. Chad Thomas, DE, Miami

78. Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State

79. Uchenna Nwosu, OLB, USC

80. RJ McIntosh, DT, Miami

81. Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State

82. Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State:

83. Quin Blanding, S, Virginia

84. Justin Lawler, DE, SMU

85. Ito Smith, RB, Southern Mississippi

86. Austin Corbett, OL, Nevada:

87. D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State

88. Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State:

89. B.J. Hill, DT, NC State

90. Fred Warner, LB, BYU

91. Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

92. Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford

93. DeShon Elliott, S, Texas

94. Jaleel Scott, WR, New Mexico State

95. Tarvarius Moore, S, Southern Miss

96. Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

97. Oren Burks, LB, Vanderbilt

98. Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M

99. Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State

100. Mark Walton, RB, Miami