2018 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Highlighting La Canfora's sleeper first-round picks
Scouting reports on three prospects Jason La Canfora believes are darkhorses to be selected in Round 1
Last week, NFL insider Jason La Canfora pinpointed the three sleeper first-round picks, who aren't being talked about much as potential top 32 selections but certainly could hear their names called on Thursday, April 26.
Let's highlight those prospects -- Akransas center Frank Ragnow, Florida State defensive end Josh Sweat, and Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown by giving a mini scouting report on each.
Read on for a breakdown of the top 100 prospects on my board.
1. Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
2. Derwin James, S, Florida State
3. Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
4. Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
5. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
6. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
7. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan
8. Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
9. Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
10. Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
11. Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
12. Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
13. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
14. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
15. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma
16. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
18. James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
19. Vita Vea, DT, Washington
20. Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
21. Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia
22. Sam Darnold, QB, USC
23. Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP
24. Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
25. Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
26. Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma: Although I'm a major advocate of athleticism being a relatively good indicator of how well a prospect will ultimately play in the NFL, I couldn't sink Brown from the top 10 of my rankings pre-combine to totally out of the first round after his poor performance in Indy. He's not a spectacular athlete for his position. He'll also be one of the largest tackles in football this season. There are some reps on his college film in which he abandoned proper technique and relied on his mammoth frame and strength to win at the point of attack. He'll have to get more accurate with his punch accuracy in pass protection, but his size, length, and power will allow him to ultimately become a quality player at the professional level.
27. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
28. Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
29. Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
30. Connor Williams, OT, Texas
31. Dorian O'Daniel, OLB, Clemson
32. Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State
33. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas: As La Canfora astutely pointed out, Ragnow has cruised under the radar all draft season mainly because an ankle injury stopped him from completing his final season at Arkansas. Just about all offensive line prospects need to add strength once they reach the NFL, and while Ragnow is no exception, he doesn't need to get significantly stronger, and he moves well for his size. While not a flashy blocker, Ragnow punishes defensive linemen and linebackers in the run game and grows roots in pass protection.
34. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
35. Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
36. Ronald Jones II, RB, USC
37. Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan
38. Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State
39. Braden Smith, OG, Auburn
40. Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon
41. Holton Hill, CB, Texas
42. James Daniels, C, Iowa
43. Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford
44. Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis
45. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
46. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
47. Billy Price, OL, Ohio State
48. Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State
49. Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State: My comparison for Sweat was Jadeveon Clowney, and that wasn't at all meant to be hyperbole. From the powerful punch they routinely deploy on offensive linemen to their immense explosive traits to their lack of bend around the edge, watching Sweat at Florida State brought back many memories of Clowney at South Carolina. Like the Texans star, Sweat can be an instant impact run-defender and eventually become a useful pass-rusher.
50. Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
51. Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
52. Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College
53. Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
54. Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
55. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
56. Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State:
57. Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech
58. Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF
59. Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
60. Malik Jefferson, ILB, Texas
61. Bradley Bozeman, C, Alabama:
62. Deontay Burnett, WR, USC
63. Justin Reid, S, Stanford
64. Greg Stroman, CB, Virginia Tech
65. Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest:
66. M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina
67. Jeff Holland, DE, Auburn
68. Auden Tate, WR, Florida State
69. Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
70. D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
71. Kameron Kelly, CB, San Diego State
72. Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma
73. Arden Key, DE, LSU
74. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
75. Lorenzo Carter, DE, Georgia
76. Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina:
77. Chad Thomas, DE, Miami
78. Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State
79. Uchenna Nwosu, OLB, USC
80. RJ McIntosh, DT, Miami
81. Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State
82. Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State:
83. Quin Blanding, S, Virginia
84. Justin Lawler, DE, SMU
85. Ito Smith, RB, Southern Mississippi
86. Austin Corbett, OL, Nevada:
87. D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State
88. Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State:
89. B.J. Hill, DT, NC State
90. Fred Warner, LB, BYU
91. Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
92. Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford
93. DeShon Elliott, S, Texas
94. Jaleel Scott, WR, New Mexico State
95. Tarvarius Moore, S, Southern Miss
96. Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
97. Oren Burks, LB, Vanderbilt
98. Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M
99. Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State
100. Mark Walton, RB, Miami
