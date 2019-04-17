2019 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals trade up for Andy Dalton's replacement, Raiders wait for Daniel Jones
Other notable picks include the Cardinals taking Kyler Murray and the Giants taking Drew Lock
And so, we've arrived at the end of mock draft season. Eight days remain until this year's draft, which means this will be my final mock of the year. If I've learned anything over the past few months, it's this: Much like Jon Snow, we know nothing.
Eight days remain and the Cardinals, according to general manager Steve Keim, still don't know how they're going to use the top-overall pick. For obvious reasons, the lack of clarity at the top of the table has made mock drafting a more difficult exercise than usual this draft season. In year's past, we at least knew the position of the first-selected player ahead of time.
We knew the Browns would take a quarterback last year, we just weren't sure if it'd be Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold. The year prior, we knew the Browns would almost assuredly take Myles Garrett. Three years ago, after the Rams and Eagles traded up to No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, we knew the top two picks would be Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, we just didn't know the order in which they'd be taken.
The mystery surrounding the Cardinals and the top pick might not make mock drafting easy, but it has made it that much more interesting. When I wrote my first mock back in February, this wasn't really even a point of discussion seeing that Murray still hadn't committed to a career in football. I had him falling all the way to No. 9, something that seems outside the realm of possibility today. But ever since Murray picked football over baseball and ever since the Cardinals didn't really deny their interest in him, I've almost always had him going to the Cardinals at No. 1.
There's no way to know for sure it'll happen, but it should come as no real surprise to hear that once again, with my final mock draft, I have the Cardinals taking Murray after trading Rosen to the Redskins for the No. 46 pick. I might not know anything, but at least I'm consistent. To me, Washington continues to make the most sense. They're in desperate need of a new quarterback after the Alex Smith injury that will likely prevent him from playing in 2019. Even if Smith somehow does return to play at some point this season, he'll be a 35-year-old quarterback. The Redskins never should've traded for Smith and given him that extension -- even before he suffered the injury -- but they might just get bailed out by the Cardinals' desire for Murray, which could allow the Redskins to obtain Rosen for a relatively cheap price one year after Rosen cost the Cardinals a trade up to the No. 10 pick.
Other notable aspects of my last mock include:
- Four quarterbacks going in the first round.
- The Patriots getting a speedy receiver they so desperately need.
- The Bengals trading up for a quarterback.
- The Giants getting their quarterback with their second first-round pick.
- The Raiders waiting until the 20s to take their quarterback.
Finally, remember to keep an eye out for Ryan Wilson's seven-round mock draft on Thursday. And be sure to check out the Pick-Six Podcast, a daily NFL podcast where we'll continue to discuss the draft in addition to Wednesday's schedule release. OK, let's get to all the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Kyler Murray QB
NFL Draft - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 2
Nick Bosa DE
NFL Draft - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 3
Josh Allen LB
Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 4
Quinnen Williams DL
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 5
Devin White LB
NFL Draft - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 6
Montez Sweat DE
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jawaan Taylor OL
NFL Draft - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Dwayne Haskins QB
Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ed Oliver DT
NFL Draft - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 10
Devin Bush LB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals
Greedy Williams CB
LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 12
T.J. Hockenson TE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jonah Williams OL
Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 14
Rashan Gary DL
NFL Draft - Jr - 6'4 / 277 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 15
D.K. Metcalf WR
NFL Draft - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 16
Clelin Ferrell DE
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 17
From Cleveland Browns
Drew Lock QB
NFL Draft - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 18
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Byron Murphy DB
Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 19
Brian Burns DE
Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 20
Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 21
Justin Layne CB
Michigan State - Jr - 6'2 / 192 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 22
Garrett Bradbury C
NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 23
Andre Dillard OL
NFL Draft - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 24
From Chicago Bears
Noah Fant TE
Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 25
Deandre Baker DB
Georgia - Sr - 5'11 / 193 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 26
Christian Wilkins DT
Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 27
From Dallas Cowboys
Daniel Jones QB
Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jerry Tillery DL
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 29
Dexter Lawrence DT
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 30
From New Orleans Saints
Nasir Adderley DB
Delaware - Sr - 6'0 / 206 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jeffery Simmons DT
Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 32
Marquise Brown WR
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS
