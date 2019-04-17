2019 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals trade up for Andy Dalton's replacement, Raiders wait for Daniel Jones

And so, we've arrived at the end of mock draft season. Eight days remain until this year's draft, which means this will be my final mock of the year. If I've learned anything over the past few months, it's this: Much like Jon Snow, we know nothing. 

Eight days remain and the Cardinals, according to general manager Steve Keim, still don't know how they're going to use the top-overall pick. For obvious reasons, the lack of clarity at the top of the table has made mock drafting a more difficult exercise than usual this draft season. In year's past, we at least knew the position of the first-selected player ahead of time. 

We knew the Browns would take a quarterback last year, we just weren't sure if it'd be Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold. The year prior, we knew the Browns would almost assuredly take Myles Garrett. Three years ago, after the Rams and Eagles traded up to No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, we knew the top two picks would be Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, we just didn't know the order in which they'd be taken.

The mystery surrounding the Cardinals and the top pick might not make mock drafting easy, but it has made it that much more interesting. When I wrote my first mock back in February, this wasn't really even a point of discussion seeing that Murray still hadn't committed to a career in football. I had him falling all the way to No. 9, something that seems outside the realm of possibility today. But ever since Murray picked football over baseball and ever since the Cardinals didn't really deny their interest in him, I've almost always had him going to the Cardinals at No. 1.

There's no way to know for sure it'll happen, but it should come as no real surprise to hear that once again, with my final mock draft, I have the Cardinals taking Murray after trading Rosen to the Redskins for the No. 46 pick. I might not know anything, but at least I'm consistent. To me, Washington continues to make the most sense. They're in desperate need of a new quarterback after the Alex Smith injury that will likely prevent him from playing in 2019. Even if Smith somehow does return to play at some point this season, he'll be a 35-year-old quarterback. The Redskins never should've traded for Smith and given him that extension -- even before he suffered the injury -- but they might just get bailed out by the Cardinals' desire for Murray, which could allow the Redskins to obtain Rosen for a relatively cheap price one year after Rosen cost the Cardinals a trade up to the No. 10 pick. 

Other notable aspects of my last mock include:

  • Four quarterbacks going in the first round.
  • The Patriots getting a speedy receiver they so desperately need.
  • The Bengals trading up for a quarterback.
  • The Giants getting their quarterback with their second first-round pick.
  • The Raiders waiting until the 20s to take their quarterback. 

Finally, remember to keep an eye out for Ryan Wilson's seven-round mock draft on Thursday. And be sure to check out the Pick-Six Podcast, a daily NFL podcast where we'll continue to discuss the draft in addition to Wednesday's schedule release. OK, let's get to all the picks. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Kyler Murray QB
NFL Draft - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS
Projected Team
Arizona Cardinals 		PROSPECT RNK
7 		POSITION RNK
1
PAYDS
4361 		RUYDS
1001 		INTS
7 		TDS
54
The Cardinals claimed on Tuesday they still don't know who they'll take with the top pick. I could see them sticking with Josh Rosen if they don't get an attractive offer, but I still think the Redskins, who are in need of a short- and long-term quarterback, will get desperate enough to trade for him. That means the Cardinals are free to take the quarterback Kliff Kingsbury appears to want: Kyler Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Nick Bosa DE
NFL Draft - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS
Projected Team
San Francisco 49ers 		PROSPECT RNK
1 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
14 		TFL
6 		SACKS
4 		FFS
1
The 49ers take arguably the best player in the draft to fill an important need. This one's a no-brainer.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Josh Allen LB
Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS
Projected Team
New York Jets 		PROSPECT RNK
3 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
88 		TFL
21.5 		SACKS
17 		FFS
5
The Jets pass on Quinnen Williams to fill a bigger need on the edge. After missing out on Anthony Barr in free agency, the Jets address their pass rush by taking the second best edge rusher in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Quinnen Williams DL
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
2 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
71 		TFL
19.5 		SACKS
8 		PD
1
The edge is a bigger need for the Raiders, who finished last season with the fewest sacks in football after trading away Khalil Mack. But Williams could be the best player in the draft. And the top two edge rushers just went ahead of them. That makes Williams the obvious pick.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Devin White LB
NFL Draft - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Projected Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 		PROSPECT RNK
5 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
123 		TFL
12 		SACKS
3 		PD
6
The Buccaneers just lost Kwon Alexander in free agency, making linebacker a huge need. And White's the best linebacker in the draft. He'll help fix what ended up being one of the worst defenses in football a year ago.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Montez Sweat DE
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
8 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
53 		TFL
14.5 		SACKS
12 		FFS
1
The Giants pass on both Drew Lock and Dwayne Haskins to upgrade their pass rush. In their defense, their pass rush does need addressing, and they still have another first-round pick they can use on a quarterback. And if they can't get a quarterback later in the first round, they could always just wait one more year for what might be a better quarterback class.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jawaan Taylor OL
NFL Draft - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Projected Team
Jacksonville Jaguars 		PROSPECT RNK
6 		POSITION RNK
1
Time to protect Nick Foles with the best tackle in the draft. The Jaguars bolster their offensive line a season after allowing 53 sacks -- tied for the third most in the league.
Round 1 - Pick 8
  Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Dwayne Haskins QB
Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS
Projected Team
Cincinnati Bengals 		PROSPECT RNK
12 		POSITION RNK
2
PAYDS
4831 		RUYDS
108 		INTS
8 		TDS
54
Seeing Dwayne Haskins falling, the Bengals seize the chance to grab their quarterback of the future, who can sit behind Andy Dalton for a season (or less). Meanwhile, the Lions have said they're open to trading down. So, they're more than happy to slide back a few spots so the Bengals can get ahead of the Broncos, who also might be in the market for Haskins.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ed Oliver DT
NFL Draft - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS
Projected Team
Buffalo Bills 		PROSPECT RNK
4 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
54 		TFL
14.5 		SACKS
3 		PD
2
The Bills add on to the strength of their team by giving their already great defense another strong player up front. With Kyle Williams now retired, the Bills have an opening on the defensive line. Enter: Ed Oliver.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Devin Bush LB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
11 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
66 		TFL
8.5 		SACKS
4.5 		PD
4
I've said it over and over again: Vic Fangio's defenses usually rely on two good inside linebackers. The Broncos do not have two good inside linebackers right now. They just parted ways with Brandon Marshall. I think John Elway won't force a quarterback here knowing that he might only get one more crack at drafting a new franchise quarterback and instead, he'll play to Fangio's strengths.
Round 1 - Pick 11
  Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals
Greedy Williams CB
LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS
Projected Team
Detroit Lions 		PROSPECT RNK
25 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
33 		INTS
2 		PD
9 		FFS
0
The Lions add to a secondary that already includes Darius Slay and Justin Coleman. They could just as easily add to their defensive front with someone like Rashan Gary, but after seeing no cornerbacks go in the top 10, the Lions get good value in Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 12
T.J. Hockenson TE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
10 		POSITION RNK
1
REC
49 		REYDS
760 		YDS/REC
15.5 		TDS
7
I've pretty much spent all draft season mocking Hockenson to the Packers. Why would I stop now? He's the best tight end in the draft, and he'd be a great fit in Matt LaFleur's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jonah Williams OL
Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS
Projected Team
Miami Dolphins 		PROSPECT RNK
13 		POSITION RNK
2
The Dolphins need to acquire their future franchise quarterback at some point over the next two drafts, but they don't need to force one at No. 13, even if Drew Lock is still sitting there. Here, they decide to bolster their offensive line so that when they do acquire their future franchise quarterback, he won't be forced to operate behind a shoddy offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Rashan Gary DL
NFL Draft - Jr - 6'4 / 277 LBS
Projected Team
Atlanta Falcons 		PROSPECT RNK
9 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
38 		TFL
6.5 		SACKS
3.5 		FFS
0
The Falcons need to address their defense in the draft. In Gary, they'd be getting a versatile defensive lineman who can attack the quarterback and set the edge against the run. He seems like a player defensive-minded coach Dan Quinn would love -- especially considering Quinn has spent much of his coaching career as a defensive line coach.
Round 1 - Pick 15
D.K. Metcalf WR
NFL Draft - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		PROSPECT RNK
18 		POSITION RNK
1
REC
26 		REYDS
569 		YDS/REC
21.9 		TDS
5
After landing Josh Rosen for the cost of a second-round pick, the Redskins go to work supplying Rosen with better weapons. As it stands, the team's receiving room is led by Paul Richardson and Josh Doctson. Metcalf isn't a perfect prospect, but he might have the highest ceiling in this year's WR class.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Clelin Ferrell DE
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		PROSPECT RNK
17 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
55 		TFL
20 		SACKS
11.5 		FFS
3
After losing Julius Peppers (and with Mario Addison aging), the Panthers try to get younger and better on the edge. Ferrell had 21 sacks over his final two college seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 17
  From Cleveland Browns
Drew Lock QB
NFL Draft - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
23 		POSITION RNK
3
PAYDS
3498 		RUYDS
175 		INTS
8 		TDS
34
This works out well for the Giants, who get their franchise quarterback in Lock. Lock can sit behind Manning for at least a portion of the upcoming season before taking over.
Round 1 - Pick 18
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Byron Murphy DB
Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS
Projected Team
Pittsburgh Steelers 		PROSPECT RNK
26 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
58 		INTS
4 		PD
13 		FFS
1
The Steelers have watched the cornerback they've wanted get picked one spot ahead of them before when the Bengals took William Jackson in 2016, which forced the Steelers to settle for Artie Burns. They won't let that happen again. They trade up ahead of the Titans, who could be in the market for a cornerback, to grab their guy in Murphy.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Brian Burns DE
Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Tennessee Titans 		PROSPECT RNK
14 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
52 		TFL
15.5 		SACKS
10 		FFS
3
The Titans happily strengthen their pass rush with Burns, who could be a top-10 pick, but falls in this scenario. With Burns and Jurrell Casey up front, the Titans' defensive front could be dangerous in 2019.
Round 1 - Pick 20
  Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Projected Team
Minnesota Vikings 		PROSPECT RNK
16 		POSITION RNK
4
It's all about getting better up front in the draft for the Vikings. Ford can be inserted immediately at guard for a team in need of starters on the interior.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Justin Layne CB
Michigan State - Jr - 6'2 / 192 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
47 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
72 		INTS
1 		PD
15 		FFS
0
The Seahawks love long cornerbacks, and Layne features good length and size. They also lost Justin Coleman in free agency, making cornerback a need. If Burns were to fall, though, I think they'd rather take him.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Garrett Bradbury C
NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
22 		POSITION RNK
5
The Ravens have talked about getting better up front. So they find their future center to pair with Lamar Jackson for the wars to come. They can wait to take a receiver in the middle rounds, but they can't get a center of Bradbury's caliber after the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Andre Dillard OL
NFL Draft - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
Houston Texans 		PROSPECT RNK
15 		POSITION RNK
3
The Texans know they need to protect Deshaun Watson after nearly getting him killed last season. Dillard's expertise in pass protection should come in handy.
Round 1 - Pick 24
  From Chicago Bears
Noah Fant TE
Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
20 		POSITION RNK
2
REC
39 		REYDS
519 		YDS/REC
13.3 		TDS
7
With Burns off the board, there's not really a pass rusher worth taking here. But the Raiders still have other needs, and a pass-catching tight end is one of them after losing Jared Cook in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Deandre Baker DB
Georgia - Sr - 5'11 / 193 LBS
Projected Team
Philadelphia Eagles 		PROSPECT RNK
36 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
40 		INTS
2 		PD
9 		FFS
1
The Eagles' most urgent need is their secondary, and Baker is worthy of a first-round pick. I initially had them taking Josh Jacobs, but I'm hoping teams have finally realized using a first-round pick on a running back isn't the wisest of moves.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Christian Wilkins DT
Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
19 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
51 		TFL
14 		SACKS
5.5 		PD
2
The Colts get tougher in the trenches by obtaining Wilkins, who recorded 14 tackles for a loss last season at Clemson.
Round 1 - Pick 27
  From Dallas Cowboys
Daniel Jones QB
Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
39 		POSITION RNK
4
PAYDS
2674 		RUYDS
319 		INTS
9 		TDS
25
And there it is: The fourth quarterback comes off the board. There's been buzz building recently that Jones will be a first-round pick even if he's more of a developmental prospect. Gruden himself said at the Senior Bowl that he thinks Jones is a first rounder. And the Raiders need a quarterback to bring with them to Vegas after they likely dump Derek Carr at some point in the near future.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jerry Tillery DL
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Chargers 		PROSPECT RNK
31 		POSITION RNK
7
TACKLES
28 		TFL
8.5 		SACKS
7 		FFS
2
Love this outcome for the Chargers, who add Tillery to an already dynamic defensive front that already features Melvin Ingram, Joey Bosa, and Brandon Mebane. Mebane's nearing the end of his career, so Tillery is a pick that makes sense for the short- and long-term.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Dexter Lawrence DT
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS
Projected Team
Kansas City Chiefs 		PROSPECT RNK
21 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
36 		TFL
7 		SACKS
1.5 		PD
3
It's no secret the Chiefs need to improve defensively after a dreadful performance last season that cost them a spot in the Super Bowl, and after parting ways with Dee Ford and Justin Houston this offseason. Lawrence paired with Chris Jones could be a scary good combination.
Round 1 - Pick 30
  From New Orleans Saints
Nasir Adderley DB
Delaware - Sr - 6'0 / 206 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
35 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
87 		TFL
1.5 		INTS
4 		PD
7
The Packers got their box safety in Adrian Amos. Now they get their rangy, single-high safety in Adderley.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jeffery Simmons DT
Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Rams 		PROSPECT RNK
24 		POSITION RNK
6
TACKLES
63 		TFL
18 		SACKS
2 		PD
4
The only reason Simmons would be available this late in the draft is because of the torn ACL he suffered in February. That, of course, matters. But the Rams might not be able to pass up this kind of value if it emerges. Simmons could be the Ndamukong Suh replacement the Rams desperately need.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Marquise Brown WR
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
29 		POSITION RNK
2
REC
75 		REYDS
1318 		YDS/REC
17.6 		TDS
10
Even after signing Demaryius Thomas on Tuesday, the Patriots still need to get faster and younger at receiver. Brown's a burner and could be their new version of Brandin Cooks.
