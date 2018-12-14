2019 NFL Mock Draft: Three quarterbacks land in top 14, Ravens add sleeper pass-rusher

If we get Dwayne Haskins and Justin Herbert in the 2019 NFL Draft, I think we'll see three quarterbacks land in the first round.

But how early will they be selected?

In this mock, a trio of teams picking in the top half of Round 1 can't pass on quarterbacks.

The draft order is based on SportsLine's current win projections.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State. There are a select few teams that probably wouldn't take Nick Bosa at No. 1 overall. The Cardinals are not one of them. Chandler Jones has been a menace on the outside but needs a running mate at the edge-rusher spot. Bosa would fit into that role perfectly.

2. Oakland Raiders

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. Yes, Maurice Hurst is there on the inside for the Raiders, and I don't expect the team to give up on P.J. Hall. But Oliver is too talented to pass up, and Jon Gruden will see shades of Warren Sapp in him.

3. San Francisco 49ers

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky. I have a feeling Allen is going to test through the roof at the combine, and he fits the profile of a top-three pick at the edge-rusher position at close to 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds. While not a master with his hands, he has freaky burst, acceleration, and bend to the quarterback, and his motor never stops humming. He'd be a welcomed addition to the 49ers' front.

4. Buffalo Bills

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. The Bills want Josh Allen's strong arm to be the feature of their passing offense, and they need high-caliber blocking to provide time for receivers running long-developing routes to come open. Williams is the instant starter at right tackle and was tremendous in all phases in that position as a freshman in 2016.

5. New York Jets

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. The Jets have an underrated young receiver in Robby Anderson but not much else out wide for Sam Darnold. Brown would be a chain-moving big slot who can create after the catch for Gang Green.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon. Herbert hasn't stated what he plans to do after Oregon's bowl game, but there are some rumblings the 6-6 quarterback could declare for the 2019 NFL Draft. The Jaguars need a franchise signal-caller, and while Herbert isn't a finished product by any means, he has a live arms, loads of athleticism, and flashed good pocket-movement skills during his time as the starter in Eugene.

7. Atlanta Falcons

Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson. Wilkins is the most versatile defensive lineman in this class and has been a steady force on Clemson's dominant line for three seasons now. He'd be a fun fit next to Grady Jarrett in Dan Quinn's defense.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. I keep coming back to this prospect-team pairing because it's ideal. Williams has the size and athleticism to be a No. 1, outside cornerback and that's precisely what Tampa needs.

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State. The Bengals stay in state with the selection of Haskins, and they don't feel the need to rush him onto the field, although no one would be surprised if he beat out Jeff Driskel in camp. Haskins demonstrated franchise-quarterback skills for the Buckeyes in his first year as a starter but needs more experience dealing with pressure.

10. New York Giants

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson. Defensive line, especially on the edge, will be a pressing need for the Giants this offseason, particularly if they clean out some cap space by releasing Olivier Vernon. Ferrell is a lengthy athlete with plenty of strength in his game.

11. Cleveland Browns

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State. Get Baker Mayfield an alpha wideout ... on the outside. A presence of that type will do wonders for Jarvis Landry too. Harry may not be the fastest receiver, but he's a menacing high-pointer and is deceptively athletic.

12. Detroit Lions

Zach Allen, EDGE, Boston College. Like the Giants, the Lions are going to be a NFC team that puts ample resources into rebuilding its pass-rush this offseason. Allen is a large, hand-work master who can play anywhere on the defensive line and create havoc.

13. Green Bay Packers

Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma. Ford is a mammoth individual at 6-4 and 338 pounds. He's also one of the most light-footed prospects I've seen at that size in a long time. Ford's been at right tackle this season for Oklahoma, and his game is predicated on power. But he's manned the guard spot for the Sooners in the past, and that's where he'll play with the Packers.

14. Washington Redskins

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. The Redskins probably have to go quarterback early in the 2019 NFL Draft, and they should be happy with this scenario. Lock lands in the nation's capital after a long, illustrious career in the SEC, the NFL's farm league.

15. Carolina Panthers

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama. Williams may not fall this far, but it won't be crazy if a redshirt sophomore with one year of major production doesn't go in the top five or 10. Williams would add more youth and talent to Carolina's defensive front, which, surprisingly, needs both of those elements.

16. Philadelphia Eagles

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. The Eagles are bracing for the end of Jason Peters' potential Hall of Fame career, and Lane Johnson could move to left tackle as early as next season. If that's the case, they need a high-caliber right tackle to maintain their dominance up front. Risner can be that guy.

17. Denver Broncos

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. In this scenario, there's not a quarterback the Broncos would take here, so instead they add to their secondary that's still good but aging. Baker is a mirroring master with loads of experience and production in the SEC.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss. The Vikings have to get more out of their $84 million investment in Kirk Cousins. Adding serious talent to their offensive line will help them do that. Little needs to add some strength for his anchor and play more under control at times, but he's a smooth athlete with NFL size and length.

19. Miami Dolphins

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. The Dolphins should give Ryan Tannehill more weapons on the perimeter. Harmon is one of the best back-shoulder receivers to come into the NFL in a while and has great size at 6-3 and 215 pounds.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington. Murphy may not declare, as he's only a redshirt sophomore, but he was the best corner in the Pac-12 this season and is a freaky explosive athlete. If he's part of the 2019 NFL Draft, the Steelers should have him on their radar. They need more secondary help.

21. Indianapolis Colts

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. The Colts seemingly prioritize length and athleticism on their defense, and Oruwariye is a big, long cornerback with dynamic athletic talents.

22. Tennessee Titans

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida. Polite is gifted physically and flashed some impressive pass-rushing moves during his time at Florida. The Titans have to get younger on the edge.

23. Baltimore Ravens

Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion. The Ravens again have one of the league's best defenses. Both Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith are headed for free agency in a few months. Ximines, who has the best set of pass-rushing moves among edge-rushers not named Nick Bosa in this class, will be needed in Baltimore.

24. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas)

Devin White, LB, LSU. This is ideal for the Raiders. They land their quarterback of the defense with the pick they received in the Amari Cooper trade.

25. Seattle Seahawks

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida. Russell Wilson is pressured too much. Taylor has developed nicely in his tenure at Florida and is a dancing bear at 6-5 and around 325 pounds.

26. Oakland Raiders from Bears

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma. How about the infusion of weapons for Derek Carr, who's really started to click over the past few games? Brown can take the top off any defense and is a good salesman as a route-runner.

27. Houston Texans

Terronne Prescod, OG, NC State. The Texans must get Deshaun Watson better protection. Prescod is a compact, athletic guard who gets underneath defensive linemen on pass plays and in the run game.

28. New England Patriots

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson. Good luck running inside against the Patriots after this selection. Also, Lawrence will provide quality push on the interior as a pass-rusher, because he's a rare athlete for his size and knows how to use his hands.

29. Los Angeles Chargers

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame. This is a must-add for the Chargers. They're awesome on the edges ... not so much inside. Tillery is a tall, high-motor defensive tackle with heavy hands.

30. Green Bay Packers from Saints

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa. Jimmy Graham's presence doesn't stop the Packers from bringing in a super-athletic pass-catching tight end with some blocking prowess in Fant.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame. Love is always around the football. His 35 pass breakups and four picks since the start of 2017 should indicate that. The Chiefs need more youthful talent in their secondary.

32. Los Angeles Rams

Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State. Bradbury started his NC State career at tight end but was converted to offensive line before his first action at the college level. So there won't be questions about his athleticism. With the amount of stretch run plays the Rams run, they'd be glad to pick Bradbury here.