Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is behind us and it did not disappoint. Day 2 has a lot to live up to, after some shocking moments took place on Thursday night.
Not so surprising was quarterback Bryce Young going No. 1 overall, selected by the Carolina Panthers. The Houston Texans picked second, taking quarterback C.J. Stroud and then things started to get interesting. The Texans traded up with the Arizona Cardinals to take the No. 3 pick, becoming just the third team in the common draft era to have two selections in the top 3. They are only the 20th team to have two picks in the top 10.
More history was made with running backs Bijan Robinson (picked at No. 8) and Jahmyr Gibbs (picked at No. 12) becoming the first two running backs since 2010 to be selected before a wide receiver. Robinson is the first running back taken in the top 10 since Saquon Barkley in 2018.
One player still waiting for his name to be called is quarterback Will Levis, a top prospect and someone many people had high up in Round 1.
Below you'll find everything you need to know about this weekend's draft, from the schedule to how to watch information to the best players available -- and even a Day 2 mock draft.
The 2023 NFL Draft is taking place from April 27-29. The first round took place on April 27.
When is the draft?
The 2023 NFL Draft is taking place from April 27-29. The first round took place on April 27. The specific start times (Eastern) for each day are as follows:
- Friday, April 28: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.)
- Saturday, April 29: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)
Where is the draft?
The 2023 NFL Draft will be hosted at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, marking the first time the city or state has featured the event.
How to watch
The 2023 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. It will also be live-streamed through fuboTV (try for free). CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports' 24/7 streaming network, will also provide coverage before, during and after the event.
2023 NFL Draft order (Rounds 2 and 3)
Round 2
32. Pittsburgh Steelers (via Bears)
33. Arizona Cardinals (via Texans)
34. Detroit Lions (via Cardinals)
35. Indianapolis Colts
36. Los Angeles Rams
37. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos)
38. Las Vegas Raiders
39. Carolina Panthers
40. New Orleans Saints
41. Tennessee Titans
42. Green Bay Packers (via Jets)
43. New York Jets
44. Atlanta Falcons
45. Green Bay Packers
46. New England Patriots
47. Washington Commanders
48. Detroit Lions
49. Pittsburgh Steelers
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51. Miami Dolphins
52. Seattle Seahawks
53. Chicago Bears (via Ravens)
54. Los Angeles Chargers
55. Detroit Lions (via Vikings)
56. Jacksonville Jaguars
57. New York Giants
58. Dallas Cowboys
59. Buffalo Bills
60. Cincinnati Bengals
61. Chicago Bears (via Panthers)
62. Philadelphia Eagles
63. Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3
64. Chicago Bears
65. Houston Texans
66. Philadelphia Eagles (via Cardinals)
67. Denver Broncos (via Colts)
68. Denver Broncos
69. Los Angeles Rams
70. Las Vegas Raiders
71. New Orleans Saints
72. Tennessee Titans
73. Houston Texans (via Browns)
74. Cleveland Browns (via Jets)
75. Atlanta Falcons
76. New England Patriots (via Panthers)
77. Los Angeles Rams (via Dolphins)
78. Green Bay Packers
79. Indianapolis Colts (via Commanders)
80. Pittsburgh Steelers
81. Arizona Cardinals (via Lions)
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83. Seattle Seahawks
84. Miami Dolphins
85. Los Angeles Chargers
86. Baltimore Ravens
87. Minnesota Vikings
88. Jacksonville Jaguars
89. New York Giants
90. Dallas Cowboys
91. Buffalo Bills
92. Cincinnati Bengals
93. Carolina Panthers (via 49ers)
94. Arizona Cardinals (via Eagles)
95. Kansas City Chiefs
96. Arizona Cardinals
97. Washington Commanders
98. Cleveland Browns
99. San Francisco 49ers
100. Las Vegas Raiders (via Giants)
101. San Francisco 49ers
102. San Francisco 49ers
Mock draft central
Just because Round 1 is over doesn't mean the mock drafts stop! CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso came up with a Day 2 mock covering every pick in the second and third rounds.
Prospect rankings
There are still a bunch of top prospects available entering Day 2 of the NFL. Here are the best, according to CBS Sports' aggregate prospect rankings.
12. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
17. Brian Branch, S, Alabama
18. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
21. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
29. Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
32. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
33. O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida
35. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
36. Steve Avila, OG/C, TCU
37. John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
38. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
39. Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
41. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
42. Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech
43. B.J. Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
44. Cody Mauch, OG/C, North Dakota State
45. Matthew Bergeron, OL, Syracuse
46. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
47. Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
48. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
51. Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
53. Joe Tippmann, OG/C, Wisconsin
54. Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
55. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
56. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
57. JL Skinner, S, Boise State
58. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
59. Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma
60. Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, USC
61. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
62. Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
63. Jartavius 'Quan' Martin, CB/S, Illinois
64. DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
65. Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
66. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
67. Karl Brooks, DT, Bowling Green
68. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army
69. Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida
70. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
71. Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee
72. Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
73. Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State
74. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
75. Byron Young, DT, Alabama
76. Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
77. Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
78. Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina
79. Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
80. Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion
81. Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas