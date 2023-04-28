Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is behind us and it did not disappoint. Day 2 has a lot to live up to, after some shocking moments took place on Thursday night.

Not so surprising was quarterback Bryce Young going No. 1 overall, selected by the Carolina Panthers. The Houston Texans picked second, taking quarterback C.J. Stroud and then things started to get interesting. The Texans traded up with the Arizona Cardinals to take the No. 3 pick, becoming just the third team in the common draft era to have two selections in the top 3. They are only the 20th team to have two picks in the top 10.

More history was made with running backs Bijan Robinson (picked at No. 8) and Jahmyr Gibbs (picked at No. 12) becoming the first two running backs since 2010 to be selected before a wide receiver. Robinson is the first running back taken in the top 10 since Saquon Barkley in 2018.

One player still waiting for his name to be called is quarterback Will Levis, a top prospect and someone many people had high up in Round 1.

Below you'll find everything you need to know about this weekend's draft, from the schedule to how to watch information to the best players available.

When is the draft?



The 2023 NFL Draft is taking place from April 27-29. The first round took place on April 27. The specific start times (Eastern) for each day are as follows:

Friday, April 28: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.)

Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.) Saturday, April 29: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)

Where is the draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will be hosted at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, marking the first time the city or state has featured the event.

How to watch

The 2023 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. It will also be live-streamed through fuboTV (try for free). CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports' 24/7 streaming network, will also provide coverage before, during and after the event.

2023 NFL Draft order (Rounds 2 and 3)

Round 2

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (via Bears)

33. Arizona Cardinals (via Texans)

34. Detroit Lions (via Cardinals)

35. Indianapolis Colts

36. Los Angeles Rams

37. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos)

38. Las Vegas Raiders

39. Carolina Panthers

40. New Orleans Saints

41. Tennessee Titans

42. Green Bay Packers (via Jets)

43. New York Jets

44. Atlanta Falcons

45. Green Bay Packers

46. New England Patriots

47. Washington Commanders

48. Detroit Lions

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51. Miami Dolphins

52. Seattle Seahawks

53. Chicago Bears (via Ravens)

54. Los Angeles Chargers

55. Detroit Lions (via Vikings)

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

57. New York Giants

58. Dallas Cowboys

59. Buffalo Bills

60. Cincinnati Bengals

61. Chicago Bears (via Panthers)

62. Philadelphia Eagles

63. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3

64. Chicago Bears

65. Houston Texans

66. Philadelphia Eagles (via Cardinals)

67. Denver Broncos (via Colts)

68. Denver Broncos

69. Los Angeles Rams

70. Las Vegas Raiders

71. New Orleans Saints

72. Tennessee Titans

73. Houston Texans (via Browns)

74. Cleveland Browns (via Jets)

75. Atlanta Falcons

76. New England Patriots (via Panthers)

77. Los Angeles Rams (via Dolphins)

78. Green Bay Packers

79. Indianapolis Colts (via Commanders)

80. Pittsburgh Steelers

81. Arizona Cardinals (via Lions)

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

83. Seattle Seahawks

84. Miami Dolphins

85. Los Angeles Chargers

86. Baltimore Ravens

87. Minnesota Vikings

88. Jacksonville Jaguars

89. New York Giants

90. Dallas Cowboys

91. Buffalo Bills

92. Cincinnati Bengals

93. Carolina Panthers (via 49ers)

94. Arizona Cardinals (via Eagles)

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Arizona Cardinals

97. Washington Commanders

98. Cleveland Browns

99. San Francisco 49ers

100. Las Vegas Raiders (via Giants)

101. San Francisco 49ers

102. San Francisco 49ers

Mock draft central

Just because Round 1 is over doesn't mean the mock drafts stop! CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso came up with a Day 2 mock covering every pick in the second and third rounds.

Prospect rankings

There are still a bunch of top prospects available entering Day 2 of the NFL. Here are the best, according to CBS Sports' aggregate prospect rankings.

12. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

17. Brian Branch, S, Alabama

18. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

21. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

29. Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

32. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

33. O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

35. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

36. Steve Avila, OG/C, TCU

37. John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

38. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

39. Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

41. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

42. Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech

43. B.J. Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

44. Cody Mauch, OG/C, North Dakota State

45. Matthew Bergeron, OL, Syracuse

46. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

47. Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

48. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

51. Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

53. Joe Tippmann, OG/C, Wisconsin

54. Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

55. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

56. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

57. JL Skinner, S, Boise State

58. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

59. Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma

60. Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, USC

61. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

62. Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

63. Jartavius 'Quan' Martin, CB/S, Illinois

64. DJ Turner, CB, Michigan

65. Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

66. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

67. Karl Brooks, DT, Bowling Green

68. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army

69. Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida

70. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

71. Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee

72. Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

73. Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State

74. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

75. Byron Young, DT, Alabama

76. Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

77. Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

78. Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

79. Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

80. Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion

81. Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas