The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here, and it is set to be one of the most unpredictable drafts in decades. With no quarterback as a consensus No. 1 pick, the draft will keep fans on their toes throughout the evening, which teams playing chess as to which player will be taken at certain spots. Eight teams have multiple first-round picks, which will make the draft even more intriguing as teams look to trade up (or back) in the opening round.
The most teams to make multiple first-round selections in a single draft since 1967 is six. Eight teams currently do not have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which would be a common-draft era record.
This draft could also see seven wide receivers taken in the first round, which would match the record set in 2004. Aidan Hutchinson, Trayvon Walker, and Kayvon Thibodeaux are contenders to be selected No. 1 overall and all of them could go in the top three -- which would mark the first time in the common-draft era that three defensive linemen were the top-three selections.
Below you'll find everything you need to know on this weekend's draft, from prospect rankings to picks -- and all the mock drafts and insider information you can get. You can track each pick here.
First round draft order
- 1. Jacksonville Jaguars
- 2. Detroit Lions
- 3. Houston Texans
- 4. New York Jets
- 5. New York Giants
- 6. Carolina Panthers
- 7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
- 8. Atlanta Falcons
- 9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
- 10. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
- 11. Washington Commanders
- 12. Minnesota Vikings
- 13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
- 14. Baltimore Ravens
- 15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
- 16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts via Philadelphia Eagles)
- 17. Los Angeles Chargers
- 18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
- 19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)
- 20. Pittsburgh Steelers
- 21. New England Patriots
- 22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
- 23. Arizona Cardinals
- 24. Dallas Cowboys
- 25. Buffalo Bills
- 26. Tennessee Titans
- 27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 28. Green Bay Packers
- 29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers via Miami Dolphins)
- 30. Kansas City Chiefs
- 31. Cincinnati Bengals
- 32. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
Here's the entire draft order -- all 262 picks.
When and where is the draft?
The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, one year after the draft was hosted in Cleveland. Here is the list of the 21 prospects that will be attending.
The draft will be on a variety of networks. NFL Network, ESPN and ABC will provide the coverage and you can stream live on FuboTV. Here are the start times for each round:
- Thursday, April 28, at 8 p.m. ET
- Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m. ET
- Saturday, April 30, at noon ET
Prospect rankings (overall)
Click here for the full position-by-position rankings provided by CBS Sports.
Mock draft central
With the unpredictability of this draft, who the Jacksonville Jaguars take with the first pick is anyone's guess. When will the first quarterback be taken off the board? And who will take them? S
To find out who the teams with multiple first-round picks are projected to take, check out who our NFL writers picked here!
- Ryan Wilson (full mock draft)
- Chris Trapasso (full mock draft)
- Josh Edwards (full mock draft)
- Kyle Stackpole (full mock draft)
- Jason La Canfora (full mock draft)
- Pete Prisco (full mock draft)
- Will Brinson (full mock draft)
- Jonathan Jones (full mock draft)
- Jared Dubin (full mock draft)
- Cody Benjamin (full mock draft)
- Patrik Walker (full mock draft)
- Tyler Sullivan (full mock draft)
- Jeff Kerr (full mock draft)
- Jordan Dajani (full mock draft)
- Bryan DeArdo (full mock draft)
Here are some other draft articles leading up to Round 1:
- Six surprising scenarios that could completely change the first round -- Chris Trapasso
- Predicting the five biggest surprises, including seven receivers going in Round 1 -- Ryan Wilson
- Top-10 QBs in draft -- Tom Fornelli
- Chiefs, Packers among teams most likely to trade up; Chargers, Giants candidates to move down -- Cody Benjamin
- Each team's biggest draft bust -- from No. 32 to No. 1 -- Jeff Kerr
Insider information
Our NFL insiders Jason La Canfora and Jonathan Jones have you covered leading up to the draft. Here's the latest from each:
- JLC -- Best prop bets to make, including Malik Willis landing with Saints, Over on QBs
- JLC -- Here's how Jason La Canfora sees the top 10 picks playing out
- JJ -- Panthers keeping QB options open, don't expect move during draft; Jags split on top pick
From a fantasy standpoint
It's never too early to get prepared for your fantasy football season (let's face it, rookies can win you a championship in a dynasty league). Our CBS fantasy expert Chris Towers took a look at the biggest fantasy questions in the first round for the NFC -- and the AFC.
For a list of individual profiles on the top prospects click here.
For the bettors out there
Want to make some money this weekend? Our Jordan Dajani took a look at the five best bets to consider, along with the player prop bets by William Hill Sportsbook.
Some fun facts about this year's draft
- Entering the 2022 NFL Draft, eight teams have multiple first round selections: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Philadelphia Eagles. The most teams to make multiple first-round selections in a single draft since 1967 is six (last time in 2020).
- Eight teams currently do not have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The most teams not to make a first-round pick in a single draft since 1967 is seven (most recently in 2020).
- The Seattle Seahawks (1993), Dallas Cowboys (1989), and New Orleans Saints (1971) have the three longest droughts drafting a quarterback in Round 1. Two of these franchises could snap that streak this year.
- The Cincinnati Bengals have their latest first-round pick ever -- No. 31 overall.
- Ohio State and USC have 72 players taken in the first round in the common-draft era (since 1967). The Buckeyes and Trojans are expected to have another first-round selection this year.
2022 NFL Draft hats now available
The 2022 NFL Draft is here! Get official NFL Draft 59FIFTY fitted and adjustable hats now and rep your team's fandom. Watch your team's future unfold, and look stylish doing it, by shopping here.
We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.