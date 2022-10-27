|
|
|MIA
|DET
Dolphins-Lions Preview
DETROIT (AP) The Miami Dolphins know their offense needs more balance if they want to take a big step forward this season.
They also recognize they might never get a better chance to fix that than this week against the Detroit Lions.
With Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins are as dangerous through the air as any team in the NFL. But it could be even better with a running game that could at least distract defenses.
Hill and Waddle are averaging 13 catches for 199.1 yards a game - 15.3 yards per catch - despite defensive coordinators being able to devote all of their resources to stopping the passing attack.
Raheem Mostert is averaging 55.4 yards per game with only one touchdown, and he isn't getting much help. Chase Edmonds has 106 yards in seven games and backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is third on the team with 21 yards on two attempts.
''The teams that are good get better during the season, and that's hard because there are so many other things that can take your mind and you're tired,'' Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. ''When we're better at our fundamentals - and I'm talking about every position involved in the run game - I think our game gets better.''
''We need to sustain drives, be better in the red zone, and better at all of it. You aren't given that. You earn it.''
Mostert's results have slowly been improving. He has at least 75 scrimmage yards in three of the past four games, and his season-high 113 yards against the Jets was the most since he rushed for 220 yards with San Francisco in the NFC championship game on Jan. 19, 2020, vs. Green Bay.
However, the opportunity will be there for a much bigger day against a Detroit rushing defense that has allowed 977 yards (31st in the league) and 12 touchdowns (32nd) in six games. The Lions have given up at least 123 yards in each of their five losses, with the Eagles and Seahawks both topping 200.
While Detroit's pass defense has looked better in the last two weeks, the Patriots and Cowboys combined for 315 yards rushing. The one bright spot was cornerback Jeff Okudah, who played as a hybrid defensive back/linebacker against Dallas and finished with 12 solo tackles and three assists.
''We're trying to create those bookends and funnel everything inside to our defensive tackles,'' Lions coach Dan Campbell said. ''That means, if the back tries to cut in there, we've got our whole run support in a phone booth. That helps those guys, but they have to step up and make the tackles.''
Of course, run defense is far from Detroit's only problem. They are last in the league in points and yards allowed, and after scoring 140 points in the first four games of the season, they've only managed six in the last two.
That's why Tagovailoa wants to make sure his teammates remember they are facing a real NFL team Sunday.
''It's never bad to remind the guys that this isn't just like a college team we're playing,'' he said. ''These guys get paid, too, and they've got some really good players. I know they are still trying to put everything together, but that doesn't discredit a lot of the good things they do.''
BACK TO WHERE IT STARTED
Campbell's head coaching career started in Miami, when he went 5-7 as the interim coach after replacing the fired Joe Philbin in 2015. He then spent five seasons with the Saints as an assistant head coach before coming to the Lions last season.
''That was a different time and place because of the way I took over and where we were at as a team,'' he said. ''My first time doing it was in the regular season, and you pick up a lot of experience on the fly. I've come a long way since then.''
JUST GOTTA SLIDE
Tagovailoa's return from a concussion last Sunday didn't mean he was going to take it easy.
On a scramble in the first half, he lowered his shoulder into Steelers linebacker Devin Bush, a play McDaniel said after the game that he's ''never going to totally encourage,'' adding that he advises Tagovailoa to slide in those situations.
''I get that, coming off of the injury and what had happened prior with the concussion,'' Tagovailoa said. ''But to me, it's football. You go out there and for me, I can see the first down in instances, and want to do all that I can to go and get it. I want to be able to continue making plays that I feel can contribute to moving the chains and helping our team.''
FACING THE PRESSURE
Lions quarterback Jared Goff has taken a team to the Super Bowl and been selected to two Pro Bowls, so he knows his performance in the last two weeks - he has turned the ball over six times while the Lions have only managed two field goals - has been unacceptable.
''For most of the season, I've been taking good care of the ball, but I maybe developed a bad habit in the New England game,'' he said, referring to the game in Week 5 when he threw an interception and lost a fumble. ''I just need to put an emphasis on stepping up in the pocket more and helping our guys out, and focusing on taking care of the football.''
-
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:43
|17:05
|1st Downs
|22
|18
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|15
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-9
|4-7
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|408
|344
|Total Plays
|49
|42
|Avg Gain
|8.3
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|82
|69
|Rush Attempts
|16
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|326
|275
|Comp. - Att.
|25-31
|21-29
|Yards Per Pass
|9.9
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|5-25
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-57.0
|Return Yards
|26
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-13
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-13
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|326
|PASS YDS
|275
|
|
|82
|RUSH YDS
|69
|
|
|408
|TOTAL YDS
|344
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
33
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|25/31
|339
|3
|0
|33
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|9
|39
|0
|13
|4
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
33
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|2
|21
|0
|18
|33
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|2
|12
|0
|8
|1
|
T. Hill 10 WR
25
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|7
|0
|7
|25
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
A. Ingold 30 FB
7
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 10 WR
25
FPTS
|T. Hill
|11
|9
|163
|0
|42
|25
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
27
FPTS
|J. Waddle
|8
|7
|88
|2
|29
|27
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
12
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|4
|3
|38
|1
|20
|12
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|3
|2
|25
|0
|14
|4
|
B. Sanders 86 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Sanders
|2
|2
|17
|0
|13
|1
|
T. Conner 80 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Conner
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
A. Ingold 30 FB
7
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|7
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Holland 8 FS
|J. Holland
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 ILB
|J. Baker
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kohou 28 CB
|K. Kohou
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 52 ILB
|E. Roberts
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 OLB
|J. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 45 MLB
|D. Riley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 32 SAF
|V. McKinley III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Igbinoghene 9 CB
|N. Igbinoghene
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 98 DT
|R. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Campbell 22 DB
|E. Campbell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ingram 6 OLB
|M. Ingram
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bethel 20 DB
|J. Bethel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crossen 27 DB
|K. Crossen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 77 DT
|J. Jenkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
6
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|1/1
|45
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wilson Jr. 11 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Wilson Jr.
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Goff
|21/29
|275
|1
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 30 RB
18
FPTS
|J. Williams
|8
|41
|2
|15
|18
|
C. Moore 38 DB
1
FPTS
|C. Moore
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
D. Swift 32 RB
14
FPTS
|D. Swift
|3
|10
|0
|7
|14
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
10
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|4
|3
|76
|0
|43
|10
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
8
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|3
|2
|69
|0
|58
|8
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
10
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|7
|5
|53
|0
|21
|10
|
D. Swift 32 RB
14
FPTS
|D. Swift
|5
|5
|27
|1
|8
|14
|
J. Reynolds 8 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|5
|2
|14
|0
|9
|3
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Mitchell
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
J. Williams 30 RB
18
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|18
|
M. Alexander 15 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Alexander
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Goff 16 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Goff
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|18
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 44 OLB
|M. Rodriguez
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 31 DB
|K. Joseph
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
W. Harris 25 DB
|W. Harris
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 33 DB
|J. Hughes
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Parker 41 CB
|A. Parker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 OLB
|D. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DE
|A. Hutchinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Paschal 93 DE
|J. Paschal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. McNeill 54 DT
|A. McNeill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 17 K
9
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|2/2
|42
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|1
|57.0
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - MIA 11(0:17 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN. MIA-L.Eichenberg was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MIA 14(0:57 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to R.Mostert ran ob at DET 11 for 3 yards.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 18(1:39 - 3rd) R.Mostert up the middle to DET 14 for 4 yards (A.Anzalone; M.Rodriguez).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - MIA 25(2:21 - 3rd) T.Hill right end pushed ob at DET 18 for 7 yards (J.Hughes; A.Oruwariye).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 29(3:02 - 3rd) R.Mostert left end to DET 25 for 4 yards (W.Harris).
|+18 YD
3 & 6 - MIA 47(3:50 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles up the middle to DET 29 for 18 yards (J.Okudah).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 49(4:32 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to B.Sanders to DET 47 for 4 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 49(4:36 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to T.Hill (M.Rodriguez).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 33(5:16 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle to MIA 49 for 16 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 25 - DET 23(5:28 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 57 yards to MIA 20 - Center-S.Daly. C.Wilson to MIA 33 for 13 yards (J.Jackson).
|+2 YD
3 & 27 - DET 21(6:07 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to D.Swift to DET 23 for 2 yards (Z.Sieler).
|+3 YD
2 & 30 - DET 18(6:47 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to D.Swift to DET 21 for 3 yards (J.Baker).
|No Gain
1 & 30 - DET 18(6:51 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to T.Hockenson (Z.Sieler).
|Penalty
1 & 25 - DET 23(7:13 - 3rd) PENALTY on DET-T.Decker - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DET 23 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - DET 33(7:42 - 3rd) D.Swift left tackle ran ob at DET 36 for 3 yards (A.Van Ginkel). PENALTY on DET-P.Sewell - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 33 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 38(8:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on DET-P.Sewell - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DET 38 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - DET 31(8:38 - 3rd) D.Swift left end to DET 38 for 7 yards (J.Baker - E.Roberts).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(9:11 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to K.Raymond to DET 31 for 6 yards (J.Baker).
|Kickoff
|(9:11 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:11 - 3rd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 1(9:14 - 3rd) Direct snap to A.Ingold. A.Ingold up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on DET-A.Oruwariye - Defensive Offside - declined.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MIA 1(9:40 - 3rd) R.Mostert up the middle to DET 1 for no gain (K.Joseph). PENALTY on DET-A.Oruwariye - Defensive Offside - 0 yards - enforced at DET 1 - No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - MIA 12(10:13 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Sherfield to DET 1 for 11 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MIA 15(11:00 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles right end to DET 12 for 3 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 16(11:39 - 3rd) R.Mostert left tackle to DET 15 for 1 yard (M.Rodriguez).
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - MIA 29(12:20 - 3rd) R.Mostert left end to DET 16 for 13 yards (A.Anzalone - K.Joseph).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 33(13:03 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at DET 29 for 4 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - MIA 50(13:44 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to T.Hill to DET 33 for 17 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 45(14:21 - 3rd) R.Mostert right tackle to 50 for 5 yards (W.Harris - A.McNeill).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to M.Gesicki to MIA 45 for 20 yards (K.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
3 & 2 - DET 8(0:03 - 2nd) M.Badgley 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DET 8(0:06 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to J.Reynolds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DET 16(0:12 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to D.Swift ran ob at MIA 8 for 8 yards (J.Holland). Penalty on MIA-M.Ingram - Defensive Offside - declined.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 21(0:18 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown pushed ob at MIA 17 for 4 yards (C.Fejedelem). PENALTY on MIA-J.Bethel - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 21 - No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - DET 32(0:24 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Hockenson ran ob at MIA 21 for 11 yards (K.Kohou).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DET 40(0:30 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown pushed ob at MIA 32 for 8 yards (K.Kohou).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - DET 49(0:47 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Reynolds to MIA 40 for 9 yards (J.Baker - D.Riley).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 46(1:06 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Goff to MIA 49 for 5 yards (J.Holland).
|+13 YD
4 & 2 - DET 33(1:49 - 2nd) Direct snap to C.Moore. C.Moore left end to DET 46 for 13 yards (K.Crossen; E.Campbell).
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - DET 26(1:55 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to D.Swift to DET 33 for 7 yards (J.Holland). Penalty on DET-Jo.Jackson - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DET 26(2:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to C.Reynolds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(2:06 - 2nd) D.Swift up the middle to DET 26 for 1 yard (Z.Sieler).
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MIA 27(2:10 - 2nd) J.Sanders 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - MIA 34(2:56 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill to DET 27 for 7 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MIA 34(3:00 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle. Penalty on MIA-B.Shell - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined. Penalty on MIA-H.Long - Offensive Pass Interference - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 29(3:19 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at DET 34 for -5 yards (J.Hughes). Penalty on MIA-T.Armstead - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 47(4:00 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill to DET 29 for 18 yards (K.Joseph).
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - MIA 40(4:42 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Waddle to DET 47 for 13 yards (J.Hughes).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIA 40(4:50 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill. Penalty on MIA - Illegal Shift - declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 36(5:29 - 2nd) C.Edmonds left tackle to MIA 40 for 4 yards (A.Anzalone - M.Rodriguez).
|+14 YD
3 & 13 - MIA 22(6:08 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Sherfield to MIA 36 for 14 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MIA 22(6:15 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to T.Sherfield (B.Jones).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - MIA 27(6:43 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to H.Long to MIA 35 for 8 yards (M.Rodriguez). PENALTY on MIA-T.Hill - Illegal Motion - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 27 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(7:02 - 2nd) S.Ahmed up the middle to MIA 27 for 2 yards (A.Anzalone).
|Kickoff
|(7:02 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - DET 24(7:07 - 2nd) M.Badgley 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - DET 31(7:46 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to M.Alexander to MIA 24 for 7 yards (X.Howard).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DET 31(8:23 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to MIA 31 for no gain (D.Riley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 31(8:28 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to J.Reynolds [E.Ogbah].
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - DET 43(9:07 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to MIA 31 for 12 yards (X.Howard).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DET 43(9:10 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to J.Reynolds (Z.Sieler).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 43(9:17 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown [J.Phillips].
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - DET 42(9:38 - 2nd) Ja.Williams left end to MIA 43 for 15 yards (E.Roberts). Penalty on MIA-C.Wilkins - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 35(10:15 - 2nd) Ja.Williams left tackle to DET 42 for 7 yards (J.Bethel; E.Roberts).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - DET 29(10:57 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to DET 35 for 6 yards (J.Holland - M.Ingram).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(11:30 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 29 for 4 yards (J.Baker).
|Kickoff
|(11:30 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:30 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|+29 YD
3 & 6 - MIA 29(11:35 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to J.Waddle for 29 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - MIA 34(12:20 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill to DET 29 for 5 yards (K.Joseph).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 33(12:59 - 2nd) R.Mostert left end to DET 34 for -1 yards (D.Barnes - A.Hutchinson).
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(13:46 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to T.Hill to DET 33 for 42 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|Kickoff
|(13:46 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:46 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - DET 1(13:49 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on MIA-C.Wilkins - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - DET 5(14:19 - 2nd) Ja.Williams left tackle to MIA 1 for 4 yards (J.Holland; R.Davis). MIA-R.Davis was injured during the play.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - DET 48(15:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep left to K.Raymond to MIA 5 for 43 yards (J.Holland).
|+21 YD
3 & 4 - DET 31(0:10 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown pushed ob at MIA 48 for 21 yards (N.Igbinoghene).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DET 25(0:43 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to DET 31 for 6 yards (E.Roberts).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 25(0:50 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to A.St. Brown (J.Holland). Detroit challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #2.)
|Kickoff
|(0:50 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:50 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 5(0:55 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MIA 10(0:59 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to R.Mostert. PENALTY on DET-J.Okwara - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at DET 10 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 10(1:03 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to J.Waddle.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 9(1:38 - 1st) R.Mostert left end pushed ob at DET 10 for -1 yards (J.Hughes).
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - MIA 21(2:23 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle to DET 9 for 12 yards (J.Okudah).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 23(2:53 - 1st) R.Mostert left end to DET 21 for 2 yards (A.Parker).
|+36 YD
3 & 13 - MIA 41(3:37 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep right to T.Hill to DET 23 for 36 yards (A.Parker - A.Oruwariye).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MIA 41(3:41 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to M.Gesicki.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - MIA 49(4:09 - 1st) R.Mostert right tackle to DET 46 for 3 yards (A.Anzalone - W.Harris). PENALTY on MIA-L.Eichenberg - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 49 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 44(4:55 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki to DET 49 for 7 yards (W.Harris).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 20(5:32 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep right to T.Hill pushed ob at MIA 44 for 24 yards (W.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(5:36 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 58 yards from DET 35 to MIA 7. R.Mostert to MIA 20 for 13 yards (J.Woods).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:36 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - DET 7(5:40 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to D.Swift for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DET 7(5:45 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to K.Raymond.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 12(6:23 - 1st) C.Reynolds right tackle to MIA 7 for 5 yards (J.Holland - J.Jenkins).
|+58 YD
3 & 2 - DET 30(6:57 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep left to T.Hockenson to MIA 12 for 58 yards (V.McKinley).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - DET 25(7:36 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to DET 30 for 5 yards (K.Kohou).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 22(8:07 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 25 for 3 yards (R.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 35(8:15 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to B.Sanders to DET 22 for 13 yards (K.Joseph). FUMBLES (K.Joseph) - RECOVERED by DET-M.Rodriguez at DET 20. M.Rodriguez to DET 22 for 2 yards (A.Ingold).
|+9 YD
4 & 4 - MIA 44(8:53 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle to DET 35 for 9 yards (A.Parker).
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - MIA 46(9:37 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill to DET 44 for 10 yards (A.Anzalone; J.Paschal).
|+4 YD
2 & 18 - MIA 42(10:18 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle to MIA 46 for 4 yards (J.Hughes).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 50(11:04 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 42 for -8 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - MIA 42(11:41 - 1st) C.Edmonds right end pushed ob at 50 for 8 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 37(12:22 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to A.Ingold to MIA 42 for 5 yards (W.Harris).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(12:59 - 1st) R.Mostert right tackle to MIA 37 for 12 yards (J.Okudah).
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:59 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - DET 7(13:03 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DET 21(13:27 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to J.Mitchell pushed ob at MIA 7 for 14 yards (J.Holland).
|+27 YD
2 & 8 - DET 48(14:09 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep right to K.Raymond to MIA 21 for 27 yards (J.Holland).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 50(14:37 - 1st) D.Swift right end pushed ob at MIA 48 for 2 yards (J.Phillips).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to Ja.Williams pushed ob at DET 35 for 10 yards (E.Roberts). PENALTY on MIA-E.Roberts - Taunting - 15 yards - enforced at DET 35.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
ARI
MIN
17
14
3rd 8:09 FOX
-
CAR
ATL
13
21
3rd 1:40 FOX
-
CHI
DAL
23
35
3rd 5:35 FOX
-
LV
NO
0
24
4th 15:00 CBS
-
MIA
DET
30
27
3rd 0:12 CBS
-
NE
NYJ
19
10
3rd 2:29 CBS
-
PIT
PHI
13
28
3rd 1:47 CBS
-
TEN
HOU
0
039.5 O/U
+1
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
NYG
SEA
0
044 O/U
-3
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
SF
LAR
0
042 O/U
PK
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
WAS
IND
0
040 O/U
-3
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
GB
BUF
0
047 O/U
-10.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
CIN
CLE
0
045 O/U
+3
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
BAL
TB
27
22
Final AMZN
-
DEN
JAC
21
17
Final ESP+