2018 NFL Draft: Grades and analysis for every team's pick in the fourth round
Chris Trapasso grades every fourth-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft
Chris Trapasso analyzes each pick from Round 4 of the 2018 NFL Draft, grading each team on its draft-night selections.
Round 4
101. Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana
Grade: B+
Carolina gets a TE2 for Norv Turner's offense. Thomas will be a better pro than he was in college. Plus ball skills. Decent blocker.
102. Jalyn Holmes, DE, Ohio State
Grade: B+
Active hands, some twitchiness but lacking burst off the snap. Best as pass-rushing nickel DT.
103. Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech
Grade: B-
Downfield threat for Watson. Good after the catch. Lacks size and strength. Could struggle to beat press coverage.
104. Nyheim Hines, RB, NC State
Grade: C+
Fun, gadget RB with game-breaking speed. Doesn't run through many tackles. Lacks agility for his size.
105. Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida
Grade: C
Flashes of premiere explosiveness but lanky frame and clear-cut off-field concerns.
106. Josey Jewell, ILB, Iowa
Grade: A-
LB is a sneaky need for Denver. Jewell plays faster than his timed speed because of his quick play-recognition. Tackling machine.
107. Christopher Herndon IV, TE, Miami
Grade: B-
Lengthy, seam-stretcher for Sam Darnold. Not twitchy, but long strides make him deceptively good after the catch.
108. Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond
Grade: A.
Quick-strike QB with quality accuracy on short/intermediate throws. Aggressive. Needs work downfield and against pressure.
109. Troy Apke, S, Penn State
Grade: D+
Super athlete with size. Not a great football player yet. Slow to react to run plays and route concepts.
110. Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin
Grade: B+
Sticky man CB. Nice ball skills. Average athleticism. Can be overly grabby. Helps to fill a need in secondary.
111. Brian Allen, C, Michigan State
Grade: B-
If he was bigger and a tick more athletic, he'd have gone on Day 2. Technician. Nice depth on aging OL.
112. Mark Walton, RB, Miami
Grade: A
Gio Bernard clone. Small, super-shifty. YAC machine as a receiver.
113. DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State
Grade: A-
Similar style to Emmanuel Sanders. Crafty route-runner who can really separate.
114. Da'Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama
Grade: C.
Two-gapper. Strong. Very limited as a pass rusher.
115. Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB, Western Kentucky
Grade: B+
More speed at the LB spot. Hybrid safety. Needs to get stronger and better at defeating blocks.
116. Dorance Armstrong Jr., DE, Kansas
Grade: B-
Nice size and length. Flashes of bend, but not consistent with his hands. Fair amount of power.
117. Jordan Whitehead, SS, Pittsburgh
Grade: B+
Short and small. Speed. Surprising pop. Solid range. Tons of needed investment in secondary, which is what TB needed.
118. Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama
Grade: B-
Lanky. Limited strength. Supreme speed. Lacks hip fluidity.
119. Kyzir White, FS, West Virginia
Grade: B
Bradley gets more speed for this defense. White better at LB than S. Downhill run thumper.
120. Will Dissly, TE, Washington
Grade: D
Way too early. Some blocking prowess but not a true people-mover. Not a separation TE and lacks speed.
121. Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State
Grade: C+
CB is sneaky need for the Bills, but where's the WR? Johnson was ultra productive at FCS level. Grabby at times.
122. Kenny Young, ILB, UCLA
Grade: A-
Has speed issues but reacts quickly, sheds blocks, and thumps against the run. Nice depth add.
123. Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame
Grade: C
Little early, but well-versed as a blocker. Shined when given opportunity to catch passes at Senior Bowl. Limited out wide.
124. Armani Watts, FS, Texas A&M
Grade: A
Hyper active DB. Will make plays on the outside. Twitchy. Just lacks size.
125. Avonte Maddox, CB, Pittsburgh
Grade: A
Feisty, ultra-aggressive slot CB with the agility to match with quickest WRs in the league. Gets his hands on loads of passes.
126. Ito Smith, RB, Southern Mississippi
Grade: A
Smith has amazing jump-cut ability, vision, and is tremendous in the screen game.
127. Rick Leonard, OT, Florida State
Grade: D+
Leonard has the measureables. Doesn't have quick feet or good balance. Must get stronger too.
128. Kentavius Street, DT, NC State
Grade: C+
Weight-room strong, but doesn't fully translate on the field. Freakish flashes but gets stuck on blocks too often.
129. Will Richardson, OT, NC State
Grade: A
Richardson plays with immense strength and has deceptively good feet. Thrives in pass pro.
130. Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State
Grade: A
Clowney-like linear freak athlete. Powerful jolt with long arms. Embarrassment of riches up front on Eagles defense.
131. Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State
Grade: B
Hyper athletic. Reliable pass-catcher. Explosive. Lacking in vision department.
132. Jaleel Scott, WR, New Mexico State
Grade: B+
Tall, lanky. Somewhat stiff. Ability to make acrobatic catches and high-point when coverage is tight.
133. J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri
Grade: B+
Height/speed vertical threat. Strong too. Tracks well. One-trick pony but will thrive downfield.
134. Chase Edmonds, RB, Fordham
Grade: C+
Slightly early. Runs very hard for being a small RB. Some twitchiness.
135. John Franklin, DE, Stephen F. Austin
Grade: B
Heavy-handed pass-rushing DT. Lacks burst. Quality depth on loaded Rams DL.
136. Marquis Haynes, OLB, Mississippi
Grade: A
Stand-up LB with powerful hands he uses well. Could add more weight and strength. Some flashes of quickness around the edge.
137. Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford
Grade: D+
Has blocking experience but not good in that area. Limited receiver too. Good size.
