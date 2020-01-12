Broncos will reportedly hire ex-Giants head coach Pat Shurmur as offensive coordinator
The Broncos are Shurmur's top choice
The Denver Broncos made headlines on Sunday when they fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello after just one season, and according to a new report, Denver already knows who they want to replace him.
According to Mike Klis of 9News, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio will "move fast" to secure former New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur as Denver's new offensive coordinator, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler added that the Broncos are finalizing a deal. Shurmur reportedly has offers from multiple teams, but the Broncos are his top choice in large part because of quarterback Drew Lock. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network also reported that the deal is not technically done, but the decision is made on Shurmur's end and it's close to becoming a reality.
Shurmur was axed by the Giants less than two weeks ago after going 9-23 in his two seasons in New York. While his tenure with the Giants was forgettable, he shined as an offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. With Case Keenum as his quarterback, Shurmur helped take the Vikings to the NFC conference championship. Before his two seasons in Minnesota, Shurmur spent time as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, offensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams and smaller positions with the Philadelphia Eagles -- with whom he broke into the league with back in 1999.
While the Broncos went 7-9 this season, things are looking up for the franchise. After spending several years in quarterback purgatory, Denver finally has a starting signal caller. Lock threw for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and just three interceptions in his first five games, helping Denver go 4-1 to end the season. The Broncos also have attractive offensive weapons in running back Phillip Lindsay, wide receiver Courtland Sutton and tight end Noah Fant.
