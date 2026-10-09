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🏴‍☠️ Five things to know Friday

🏀 Do not miss this: Ranking every NBA team's offense

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The NBA collectively posted the highest offensive rating in league history last season. As shot selection and shot-making continue to steadily improve, there is a strong chance the 2026-27 season will deliver even more growth on that end of the floor. If that comes to fruition, which team will best exemplify offensive expertise? There are a number of capable squads.

Our Sam Quinn ranked all 30 offenses ahead of the season, and there are a few teams in the top 10 that stand out considering where they finished last year. These lineups could be in for a huge step forward:

7. 76ers (2025-26 offensive ranking: No. 16)

9. Pacers (25-26: No. 28)

10. Jazz (25-26: No. 22)

On the other hand, not all of last year's elite shooting teams will replicate their success. We're not predicting huge declines for the Nuggets, Celtics and the like, but after it led the league in offensive rating a season ago, we think Denver could be in for a hint of regression.

Quinn: "There are a dozen reasons you could hypothetically drop the Nuggets. They're always near the bottom of the league in 3-point volume, and they're banking a lot on both Christian Braun bouncing back from deep and DeMar DeRozan's refusal to shoot 3s not hurting them. They don't really get offensive rebounds either, and they generate the fewest turnovers defensively in the NBA, so they have fewer chances for easy points than you'd like. The depth is perhaps worse than it's ever been, and there are real injury concerns across the roster."

Still, Quinn is not buying a complete downfall for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokić alone is enough to keep them at No. 5 in the preseason rankings.

🚨 NFL Week 5 upset alert

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Week 5 is already off to a topsy-turvy start. The Cowboys were more than a touchdown favorite against the Buccaneers and lost on "Thursday Night Football." Who's the next team to fall victim to an upset? Our Tyler Sullivan named a few candidates, and the most striking are the Lions, who hold a 5.5-point edge over the Cardinals.

Sullivan says it would not shock him if Jacoby Brissett throws for 350 yards against the hapless Detroit defense. It also would not surprise him if the 49ers pull off a modest upset of the Seahawks to establish themselves as the clear Super Bowl favorites. And he's not alone. Our Jordan Dajani is also taking San Francisco straight up as a road underdog.

Dajani: "I think Brock Purdy has been an underrated storyline this year, and should be the frontrunner for MVP. Sure, he's benefitted from playing teams like the Dolphins and Cardinals, but the 49ers quarterback is the only player to ever start a season 4-0 with one or fewer sacks/fumbles/interceptions combined. He also has the highest EPA per dropback (0.53) through four games since Tom Brady in 2007!"

One favorite that should feel confident, though, is Jacksonville. The Jaguars are touchdown favorites over the Eagles in London, and nobody foresees any funny business in the international contest. These teams are trending in opposite directions, and our Jared Dubin says they are two full tiers apart on the NFL ladder.

☑️ College football Week 6 picks

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First-year coach Bob Chesney brought more than wins to UCLA. And if you don't already know Wayne Knight, get ready to meet him when the No. 21 Bruins battle No. 13 Oregon tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The top-25 Big Ten showdown is among the most impactful matchups in the College Football Playoff picture in Week 6 because, believe it or not, UCLA actually has a more compelling CFP résumé than Oregon.

Still, the Ducks are 11.5-point favorites. Our experts are torn on how this one will play out. David Cobb likes the Ducks to cover the double-digit spread. Brad Crawford put Oregon on upset alert. So maybe you should stay away from predicting which team will win and simply bank on this being a low-scoring game. That's how Tom Fornelli is approaching it in his weekly Six Pack of picks.

Fornelli: "Dante Moore is back at practice. We do not yet know his status for this game, as he recovers from a concussion sustained against USC. Signs point to a possible return, but Dylan Raiola was outstanding in relief. We don't know which direction Dan Lanning will go, and those questions lead to some skepticism about what the Ducks' offense will look like. So when I add up questions about how effectively UCLA will run the ball against Oregon, with questions about who will be at QB for the Ducks, it leads me in one direction. The Pick: Under 58.5"

In the SEC, there is an even more highly ranked game this weekend. No. 2 Georgia travels to No. 6 Alabama in a game that could decide who becomes the top-ranked team in the land. We took a position-by-position look at the matchup, and you might be surprised to learn who has the quarterback edge. The Bulldogs are in better shape than you may realize.

Here are our picks for that game and more:

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

🏀 NBA China Game: Rockets vs. Mavericks, 8 a.m. on NBA TV

⚽ Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund, 2:30 p.m. on Peacock

🏈 Florida State at Louisville, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Rangers at Capitals, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

🏀 Dream at Liberty, Game 3, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

🏀 Grizzlies at Bulls, 8 p.m. on NBA TV

🏈 No. 20 Iowa at Washington, 9 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Washington State at Utah State, 9 p.m. on The CW

🏈 Wyoming at San Jose State, 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 Valkyries at Aces, Game 3, 9:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏈 Iowa State at No. 8 BYU, 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

⚽ Leeds United at Arsenal, 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Bayern Munich at Augsburg, 9:30 a.m. on Peacock

🏈 No. 7 Indiana at Nebraska, noon on Fox

🏈 North Carolina at No. 25 Pittsburgh, noon on ESPN

🏈 Texas A&M at No. 14 Missouri, noon on ABC

🏈 UCF at No. 18 Oklahoma State, noon on ESPN2

⚽ Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United, 12:30 p.m. on NBC

🏈 South Carolina at No. 16 Florida, 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

🐂 PBR Team Series Games of the Week, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏒 Flyers at Bruins, 1 p.m. on NHL Network

⚽ Montreal at Toronto, 1 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Women's international friendly: Spain at United States, 2:30 p.m. on TBS

⚽ NYCFC at Fire, 2:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Villarreal at Real Madrid, 3 p.m. on ESPN+

🏈 No. 21 UCLA at No. 13 Oregon, 3:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 No. 22 Houston at Kansas State, 3:30 p.m. on Fox

🏈 No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Stanford at No. 3 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. on NBC

🏈 No. 1 Texas vs. Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Maryland at No. 5 Ohio State, 4:15 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏈 No. 15 Tennessee at Arkansas, 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

🤼 UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Duncan, 5 p.m. on Paramount+

🤼 WWE Money in the Bank, 6 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🏈 No. 10 LSU at Kentucky, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Maple Leafs at Avalanche, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

🏈 No. 2 Georgia at No. 6 Alabama, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 No. 19 USC at Penn State, 7:30 p.m. on NBC

⚽ Dallas at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ White Sox at Guardians, Game 5, 8 p.m. on TBS

⚽ Nashville at Austin, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Earthquakes at Rapids, 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏈 Kansas at No. 12 Utah, 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 No. 23 Boise State at Fresno State, 10:30 p.m. on The CW

🏀 76ers at Celtics, 8 p.m. on NBA TV

🥊 WBA Lightweight Championship: Schofield vs. Bahdi, 9 p.m. on DAZN

🏀 Spurs at Suns, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2

⚽ Whitecaps at LAFC, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV

Sunday

🏀 Valkyries at Aces, Game 4, TBD

🏀 NBA China Game: Mavericks vs. Rockets, 6 a.m. on NBA TV

⚽ Roma at Como, 6:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

⚽ Everton at Hull City, 9 a.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏈 NFL International Series: Eagles at Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network

⚽ RC Deportivo at Real Sociedad, 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+

⚽ Manchester City at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. on NBC

🏈 Colts at Steelers, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Bears at Packers, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Dream at Liberty, Game 4, 2 p.m. on ABC

⚽ Juventus at Cagliari, 2:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

🐂 PBR Team Series Games of the Week, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏁 NASCAR at Charlotte, 3 p.m. on USA Network

🏈 Broncos at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 49ers at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Magic at Cavaliers, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Hurricanes at Flyers, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

⚽ Galaxy at St. Louis City, 7 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Dodgers at Brewers, Game 1, 8 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Ravens at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Bulls at Nuggets, 9 p.m. on ESPN