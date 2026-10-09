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🏴☠️ Five things to know Friday
- The Buccaneers embarrassed the Cowboys on "Thursday Night Football." Dallas did not have cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in its lineup due to an illness, but that is no excuse for the defensive effort it put forth in the 24-16 loss to Tampa Bay. Undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels and running back Bucky Irving carved up the hapless Cowboys' defense to secure the Bucs' first win of the season in a shocking upset. This is a disaster for the Cowboys, who had a chance to stake their claim in the NFC East against one of the worst teams in the NFL.
- There will be a Game 5 in the ALDS. The Guardians will not go away. They fended off elimination for the second night in a row, and they did so despite falling behind multiple times to the White Sox in Game 4. A massive sixth inning -- a six-run outburst that featured RBI knocks from Travis Bazzana, Patrick Bailey, José Ramírez, Chase DeLauter and Jo Adell -- put them on top for good in a 9-5 triumph. Game 5 is set for tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET in Cleveland, then the playoffs move forward to the NLCS on Sunday and ALCS on Monday.
- Multiple Power Four programs are under investigation for alleged revenue-sharing cap evasion. The College Sports Commission has its watchful eye on multiple College Football Playoff contenders and a couple of other schools as it looks into potential violations of the sport's revenue-sharing and NIL rules, according to our John Talty and Chris Hummer. These alleged violations involve the use of third-party deals that allow programs to exceed the $21.5 million spending cap outlined in the House v. NCAA settlement. It is unclear whether the CSC would actually be able to enforce the rules if it finds any programs guilty.
- MLB proposed major schedule changes in its latest collective bargaining offer. The league did not waver from its stance on a potential salary cap, so the MLB Players Association would have to accept that contentious change in order for the latest proposal to take effect. But if it does, the regular season would decrease from 162 games to 154 while the Division Series would transition from a best-of-five format to a best-of-seven. Higher-seeded teams in the Wild Card Series and Division Series would also be permitted to select their opponents under the new rules. MLB also proposed the introduction of a universal off-day each week, which already exists in the minor leagues and Japan's NPB.
- It might be time to sit Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert in fantasy football. Two of the biggest names of the decade at quarterback are barely playable right now. Our Dave Richard is going so far as to bench both of them with his toughest start/sit calls of Week 5. His lineup advice extends well beyond the quarterback position, so if you're torn on who deserves a spot on your squad, check out the Week 5 PPR Cheat Sheet, wherein Richard gives a confidence rating for every relevant player.
🏀 Do not miss this: Ranking every NBA team's offense
The NBA collectively posted the highest offensive rating in league history last season. As shot selection and shot-making continue to steadily improve, there is a strong chance the 2026-27 season will deliver even more growth on that end of the floor. If that comes to fruition, which team will best exemplify offensive expertise? There are a number of capable squads.
Our Sam Quinn ranked all 30 offenses ahead of the season, and there are a few teams in the top 10 that stand out considering where they finished last year. These lineups could be in for a huge step forward:
7. 76ers (2025-26 offensive ranking: No. 16)
9. Pacers (25-26: No. 28)
10. Jazz (25-26: No. 22)
On the other hand, not all of last year's elite shooting teams will replicate their success. We're not predicting huge declines for the Nuggets, Celtics and the like, but after it led the league in offensive rating a season ago, we think Denver could be in for a hint of regression.
- Quinn: "There are a dozen reasons you could hypothetically drop the Nuggets. They're always near the bottom of the league in 3-point volume, and they're banking a lot on both Christian Braun bouncing back from deep and DeMar DeRozan's refusal to shoot 3s not hurting them. They don't really get offensive rebounds either, and they generate the fewest turnovers defensively in the NBA, so they have fewer chances for easy points than you'd like. The depth is perhaps worse than it's ever been, and there are real injury concerns across the roster."
Still, Quinn is not buying a complete downfall for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokić alone is enough to keep them at No. 5 in the preseason rankings.
🚨 NFL Week 5 upset alert
Week 5 is already off to a topsy-turvy start. The Cowboys were more than a touchdown favorite against the Buccaneers and lost on "Thursday Night Football." Who's the next team to fall victim to an upset? Our Tyler Sullivan named a few candidates, and the most striking are the Lions, who hold a 5.5-point edge over the Cardinals.
Sullivan says it would not shock him if Jacoby Brissett throws for 350 yards against the hapless Detroit defense. It also would not surprise him if the 49ers pull off a modest upset of the Seahawks to establish themselves as the clear Super Bowl favorites. And he's not alone. Our Jordan Dajani is also taking San Francisco straight up as a road underdog.
- Dajani: "I think Brock Purdy has been an underrated storyline this year, and should be the frontrunner for MVP. Sure, he's benefitted from playing teams like the Dolphins and Cardinals, but the 49ers quarterback is the only player to ever start a season 4-0 with one or fewer sacks/fumbles/interceptions combined. He also has the highest EPA per dropback (0.53) through four games since Tom Brady in 2007!"
One favorite that should feel confident, though, is Jacksonville. The Jaguars are touchdown favorites over the Eagles in London, and nobody foresees any funny business in the international contest. These teams are trending in opposite directions, and our Jared Dubin says they are two full tiers apart on the NFL ladder.
☑️ College football Week 6 picks
First-year coach Bob Chesney brought more than wins to UCLA. And if you don't already know Wayne Knight, get ready to meet him when the No. 21 Bruins battle No. 13 Oregon tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The top-25 Big Ten showdown is among the most impactful matchups in the College Football Playoff picture in Week 6 because, believe it or not, UCLA actually has a more compelling CFP résumé than Oregon.
Still, the Ducks are 11.5-point favorites. Our experts are torn on how this one will play out. David Cobb likes the Ducks to cover the double-digit spread. Brad Crawford put Oregon on upset alert. So maybe you should stay away from predicting which team will win and simply bank on this being a low-scoring game. That's how Tom Fornelli is approaching it in his weekly Six Pack of picks.
- Fornelli: "Dante Moore is back at practice. We do not yet know his status for this game, as he recovers from a concussion sustained against USC. Signs point to a possible return, but Dylan Raiola was outstanding in relief. We don't know which direction Dan Lanning will go, and those questions lead to some skepticism about what the Ducks' offense will look like. So when I add up questions about how effectively UCLA will run the ball against Oregon, with questions about who will be at QB for the Ducks, it leads me in one direction. The Pick: Under 58.5"
In the SEC, there is an even more highly ranked game this weekend. No. 2 Georgia travels to No. 6 Alabama in a game that could decide who becomes the top-ranked team in the land. We took a position-by-position look at the matchup, and you might be surprised to learn who has the quarterback edge. The Bulldogs are in better shape than you may realize.
Here are our picks for that game and more:
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- A'ja Wilson is the WNBA MVP. Again. It's her third straight win and fifth of her career.
- The Yankees' season-ending loss on Wednesday was telling of their modern failures. Aaron Judge wants the team to go "all-in" this offseason to fix it.
- Step aside, Davis Webb. The Broncos have a new offensive play-caller.
- Ronald Acuña Jr. responded to being booed on his home field in the Braves' season-ending defeat.
- Caitlin Clark addressed personal, team and league-wide issues in her 2026 season exit interview.
- The SEC will consider a change to its transfer policy that could restrict movement between conference schools.
- Marvin Harrison Jr. is among the top 10 candidates to be moved at the NFL trade deadline. Leaving the Cardinals could unlock his potential.
- Our predictions are in for WWE Money in the Bank 2026.
- Our preseason SEC expert picks outline the conference's best basketball teams and players.
- Vanderbilt will have its five-star freshman quarterback back in the lineup against No. 9 Ole Miss.
- ICE detained Mississippi Valley State basketball player Qingfang Pang over a visa issue.
- Meet Santiago Castaneda, the Bundesliga standout who could be the next USMNT gem. Meanwhile, Ashley Sanchez is back in the USWNT picture after finding the joy in soccer again and thriving in a new position.
- Ahead of his UFC Fight Night bout, Brendan Allen accused Dricus du Plessis of ducking him.
- If WNBA scoring champion Kelsey Mitchell leaves the Fever, these three title contenders make sense as landing spots.
- Jesse Legree is already a superstar for Oregon State. But just last year, he was a Signing Day afterthought.
- In a positive update out of Missouri, freshman DJ Jones received a heart transplant.
📺 What we're watching this weekend
Friday
🏀 NBA China Game: Rockets vs. Mavericks, 8 a.m. on NBA TV
⚽ Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund, 2:30 p.m. on Peacock
🏈 Florida State at Louisville, 7 p.m. on ESPN
🏒 Rangers at Capitals, 7 p.m. on NHL Network
🏀 Dream at Liberty, Game 3, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2
🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network
🏀 Grizzlies at Bulls, 8 p.m. on NBA TV
🏈 No. 20 Iowa at Washington, 9 p.m. on Fox
🏈 Washington State at Utah State, 9 p.m. on The CW
🏈 Wyoming at San Jose State, 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
🏀 Valkyries at Aces, Game 3, 9:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network
🏈 Iowa State at No. 8 BYU, 10:15 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday
⚽ Leeds United at Arsenal, 7:30 a.m. on USA Network
⚽ Bayern Munich at Augsburg, 9:30 a.m. on Peacock
🏈 No. 7 Indiana at Nebraska, noon on Fox
🏈 North Carolina at No. 25 Pittsburgh, noon on ESPN
🏈 Texas A&M at No. 14 Missouri, noon on ABC
🏈 UCF at No. 18 Oklahoma State, noon on ESPN2
⚽ Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United, 12:30 p.m. on NBC
🏈 South Carolina at No. 16 Florida, 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
🐂 PBR Team Series Games of the Week, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏒 Flyers at Bruins, 1 p.m. on NHL Network
⚽ Montreal at Toronto, 1 p.m. on Apple TV
⚽ Women's international friendly: Spain at United States, 2:30 p.m. on TBS
⚽ NYCFC at Fire, 2:30 p.m. on Apple TV
⚽ Villarreal at Real Madrid, 3 p.m. on ESPN+
🏈 No. 21 UCLA at No. 13 Oregon, 3:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏈 No. 22 Houston at Kansas State, 3:30 p.m. on Fox
🏈 No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
🏈 Stanford at No. 3 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. on NBC
🏈 No. 1 Texas vs. Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m. on ABC
🏈 Maryland at No. 5 Ohio State, 4:15 p.m. on Big Ten Network
🏈 No. 15 Tennessee at Arkansas, 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network
🤼 UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Duncan, 5 p.m. on Paramount+
🤼 WWE Money in the Bank, 6 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited
🏈 No. 10 LSU at Kentucky, 7 p.m. on ESPN
🏒 Maple Leafs at Avalanche, 7 p.m. on NHL Network
🏈 No. 2 Georgia at No. 6 Alabama, 7:30 p.m. on ABC
🏈 No. 19 USC at Penn State, 7:30 p.m. on NBC
⚽ Dallas at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
⚾ White Sox at Guardians, Game 5, 8 p.m. on TBS
⚽ Nashville at Austin, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
⚽ Earthquakes at Rapids, 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV
🏈 Kansas at No. 12 Utah, 10:15 p.m. on ESPN
🏈 No. 23 Boise State at Fresno State, 10:30 p.m. on The CW
🏀 76ers at Celtics, 8 p.m. on NBA TV
🥊 WBA Lightweight Championship: Schofield vs. Bahdi, 9 p.m. on DAZN
🏀 Spurs at Suns, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2
⚽ Whitecaps at LAFC, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Sunday
🏀 Valkyries at Aces, Game 4, TBD
🏀 NBA China Game: Mavericks vs. Rockets, 6 a.m. on NBA TV
⚽ Roma at Como, 6:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+
⚽ Everton at Hull City, 9 a.m. on NBC Sports Network
🏈 NFL International Series: Eagles at Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network
⚽ RC Deportivo at Real Sociedad, 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+
⚽ Manchester City at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. on NBC
🏈 Colts at Steelers, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏈 Bears at Packers, 1 p.m. on Fox
🏀 Dream at Liberty, Game 4, 2 p.m. on ABC
⚽ Juventus at Cagliari, 2:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+
🐂 PBR Team Series Games of the Week, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏁 NASCAR at Charlotte, 3 p.m. on USA Network
🏈 Broncos at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏈 49ers at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
🏀 Magic at Cavaliers, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN
🏒 Hurricanes at Flyers, 7 p.m. on NHL Network
⚽ Galaxy at St. Louis City, 7 p.m. on Apple TV
⚾ Dodgers at Brewers, Game 1, 8 p.m. on Fox
🏈 Ravens at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. on NBC
🏀 Bulls at Nuggets, 9 p.m. on ESPN