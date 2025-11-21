Patrick Mahomes has never lost three consecutive regular-season starts, and the Chiefs haven't been below .500 through 11 games since 2012, but both of those streaks are at risk Sunday when Kansas City hosts the Indianapolis Colts in a crucial Week 12 showdown.

After two straight losses, the Chiefs have fallen to 5-5 this season, putting them on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture, but perhaps a return home will be of assistance. Kansas City is 4-1 at home this season and 1-4 on the road.

Still, this will be yet another difficult test for a Kansas City team that has played just two teams curent;y below .500 this season. The Colts are 8-2 and coming off a bye. Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,139) and rushing touchdowns (15, which is four moe than any other player) and yards per rush (6.0) and has been an absolute superstar in every sense of the word. In Week 10 against the Falcons in Berlin, Taylor ripped off 244 yards rushing, including an 83-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and an 8-yard game winner in overtime.

The Chiefs' defense will have its hands full, but so, too, will the Colts'. Here's how to watch this critical matchup as well as betting information, keys to the game and a prediction.

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Colts live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 23 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri) TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Chiefs -3.5; O/U 49.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Chiefs vs. Colts: Need to know

Patrick Mahomes could face replenished Colts secondary. Mahomes has 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions at home this season, compared to four touchdown passes and three interceptions on the road. He has also thrown for at least three touchdowns in four straight home games. Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce, Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy should all be busy against a Colts defense that has allowed the eighth-most passing yards per game this year. However, this Colts secondary could look very different than previous versions: Charvarius Ward (concussion) has been designated to return from IR, and adding him to trade deadline acquisition Sauce Gardner and veteran slot man Kenny Moore would form a strong cornerback trio.

Daniel Jones struggling after strong start. Jones was one of the best feel-good stories -- and, plainly, one of the best players -- early in the season for the Colts. Through eight games, he had just three turnovers and nine sacks taken. But in the last two weeks, he has seven turnovers and 12 sacks taken. Now, he faces a Kansas City defense coordinated by savvy veteran play-caller Steve Spagnuolo, who will certainly try to heat him up. Jones will need to be smart with the ball but also has to be sure to get it out quickly -- a delicate balance. From 2023-24, Jones had the NFL's worst touchdown-to-interception ratio (10 to 13) and the third-highest sack rate, so the Colts are hoping this is just a blip and not a sign of Jones regressing to his former self.

Colts begin a tough stretch. Teams don't have an 8-2 record by accident, but the Colts have faced a somewhat easier schedule so far. Starting Sunday, the Colts finish the season with seven consecutive opponents that are above .500.

Chiefs vs. Colts pick, prediction

This game likely hinges on two key factors: Can the Chiefs slow down Taylor, and can the Colts slow down Mahomes? Kansas City has been very good against the run lately, allowing the third-fewest yards per carry since Week 5. Indianapolis is an entirely different test, though, and if the running game get going, that opens up Jones as a play-action passer. Still, the Chiefs are at home, where Mahomes excels, and they have their backs against the wall. They should come through as they look to begin their postseason push. Pick: Chiefs -3.5, Under 49.5