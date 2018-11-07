Jets' Sam Darnold reportedly suffers injury that could keep him out until December

The New York Jets might have to play the rest of the month without Sam Darnold.

According to NFL.com, the Jets rookie quarterback is dealing with a foot sprain, which will definitely keep him out of Sunday's game against the Bills. Apparently, the injury is so severe that it could keep Darnold out for the rest of the month. After playing on Sunday, the Jets have a Week 11 bye, before playing the Patriots in Week 12.

According to the New York Daily News, the team isn't optimistic about Darnold's chances of playing against New England, which means there's a chance he won't return to the field until Dec. 2, when the Jets travel to Tennessee.

Darnold got beat up during the Jets' 13-6 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday -- a game where he got sacked four times -- and he even admitted afterward that he felt like he got "dinged up." However, less than 24 hours later, the rookie quarterback indicated that he was fine during an interview on Monday.

"Yeah, I feel fine," Darnold said. "Some bumps and some bruises, but everything is good."

Despite Darnold's optimism, everything isn't good and that became clear on Wednesday when he showed up to practice with a boot on his right foot. With Darnold unable to go against the Bills this week, the Jets will likely turn to Josh McCown, who went 5-8 as a starter for the team in 2017.

Although it once looked like we might be getting a rookie-rookie battle at quarterback for the Bills-Jets game, it's now looking more and more like we're going to get McCown against Nathan Peterman. Peterman is expected to get the start for the Bills if both Josh Allen [elbow] and Derek Anderson [concussion] can't play.

Allen hasn't played since Week 6, but there's a chance he could return to the field this week. Bills coach Sean McDermott sounded slightly optimistic about that possibility during a press conference on Wednesday.

"He's done a good job so far; no setbacks really," McDermott said of the rehab process, via quotes provided by the team. "[We're] just going to take it one day at a time. [We] want to see how he does today. We'll know a little more after practice. [It's] one play, one day at a time right now."

The Bills have a bye after the Jets game, which means it wouldn't be a total surprise if they choose to let Allen sit this week. If they go that route, it would give Allen an extra week to heal and he likely wouldn't return to the field until Nov. 25, when the Bills play the Jaguars.