The Seattle Seahawks dominated the Washington Commanders from beginning to end on Sunday night, as they won, 38-14. The unfortunate headline from this matchup was the gruesome left elbow injury star quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered, but he was not the only notable Commander to leave the game hurt.

Monday morning brought more negative news for the Commanders, as NFL Media reported that wide receiver and kick returner Luke McCaffrey broke his collarbone, while the team fears starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore tore his ACL. He will have an MRI on Monday. It's possible Washington lost three starters to injury in Week 9.

The significance of losing Daniels goes without saying for Washington. It's unknown if the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year will miss the remainder of the season, but anytime you have to exit the game wearing an air cast it's not good.

Daniels missed 33% of Washington's games this season, and that number will now go up. His mother asked fans to stop "manifesting" Robert Griffin III on her son last month, but the irony Sunday night was tough to ignore. Washington's prospective franchise quarterback going down with a serious injury on his home field in prime time against Seattle.

Lattimore's injury also hits very hard for Washington. In nine games played this season, the four-time Pro Bowler recorded 27 tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception, which came in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Lattimore has not played particularly well this season, but the fact of the matter is he's one of the top cornerbacks for one of the worst secondaries in the NFL. Washington is worse without him.

The Commanders allowed seven passing touchdowns in a four-quarter span from the second half of Week 8 to the first half of Week 9. Washington allowed Sam Darnold to complete 16 of 16 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns just in the first half. Through Sunday, Washington's pass defense (253.6 passing yards allowed per game) ranks fourth-worst in the NFL.

The 3-6 Commanders are in third place in the NFC East. It's clear they are not going to build on the magical 2024 campaign which ended in the NFC Championship game. Right now, Washington is +2200 to make the playoffs over at FanDuel Sportsbook, and -10000 to miss the postseason.