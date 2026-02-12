The offseason is no longer knocking on our front door. Instead, it's hanging out on the couch in our living rooms. With the 2025 season now in the rearview, get ready for the conversation to pivot to trades, free-agent signings and the 2026 NFL Draft in the snap of a finger.

We've already begun to feel that transition, even in the lead-up to Super Bowl LX, where the status of Maxx Crosby and his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders became a notable storyline along Radio Row.

The relationship between the two sides seemed to have soured, particularly after he was shut down at the end of the regular season. Crosby was reportedly not happy with that decision, as he wanted to play out the string, and it could potentially be the straw that breaks the camel's back and leads to a departure this offseason. However, NFL Media reported on Super Bowl Sunday that both Crosby and the Raiders are in a "great place" as the pass rusher recovers from a meniscus repair, so there are conflicting angles regarding Crosby's true emotions as they relate to the franchise.

From the Raiders' standpoint, they've noted publicly -- as recently as Klint Kubiak's introductory press conference earlier this week -- that they want to keep Crosby in Sin City.

"We want him to be a part of our success going forward. There's no doubt about that," Kubiak said. "He's one of the best players in the NFL. That's a no-brainer, to get to work with Maxx and see him continue to have success with this organization."

In any event, trade conversations surrounding Crosby appear likely to persist at least through the infancy of this offseason, so let's take a deeper dive into what Las Vegas could get for him in five mock trades we've cooked up. We'll then unpack whether the Raiders should trade Crosby.

What could Maxx Crosby fetch on the trade market?

Before we get into trade packages with prospective teams, we first need to try to figure out what Crosby could fetch on the trade market. Fortunately, we do have some precedent to work with, using the Micah Parsons trade from last summer as a guiding point. As we all remember, the Dallas Cowboys made the stunning blockbuster with the Green Bay Packers just before the season, shipping the pass rusher to Lambeau Field.

Cowboys received : 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, DT Kenny Clark

: 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, DT Kenny Clark Packers received: EDGE Micah Parsons

With this deal in mind, we could be looking at two first-round picks and a starting-caliber player as the ceiling for Crosby. If a team wants to get crazy and go beyond what Green Bay gave up, that's its prerogative, but there are key differences between Parsons and Crosby.

For starters, Parsons was younger, entering his age-26 season at the time of the trade. Crosby will be 29 at the start of next season. While both are elite players at their positions, Parsons has also been more productive. Crosby is now rehabbing after meniscus surgery, and while that shouldn't impact his availability for the 2026 season, it is something a rival general manager could use to try to lower the price tag in negotiations.

Like Parsons, it wouldn't be surprising to see Crosby seek a revamped contract if or when he's traded to a new team. While he is currently under contract through the 2029 season, his guarantees dry up after 2026 (where he has $30 million guaranteed).

There are a lot of variables that will almost certainly impact Crosby's trade cost. If we were to put a range on it, it's plausible he could command a haul as high as Parsons (two first-round picks and a starting-caliber player), with the floor being something like a first-round pick plus either a player or a second-rounder thrown into the basket.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Raiders get: 2026 first-round pick (No. 23 overall), 2027 second-round pick

Eagles get: EDGE Maxx Crosby

Howie Roseman is never shy about making a splash in the trade market. Oftentimes, he's leading the charge on jaw-dropping offseason moves. In fact, Roseman and the Eagles reportedly checked in with the Cowboys (!) to see if they'd trade Parsons when that saga was unfolding, which suggests they could be interested in Crosby.

Philadelphia did make an in-season trade to address its pass-rushing deficiencies, landing Jaelan Phillips from the Dolphins at the deadline. Before that deal (Weeks 1-9), the Eagles ranked 14th in pressure rate and were tied for 25th in sacks. After Phillips arrived (Weeks 10-18), they jumped to sixth in pressure rate and tied for fifth in sacks.

With Phillips set to hit free agency, there's a possibility Philly will again be on the hunt for pass-rush help. With the franchise still in a Super Bowl window, it should be willing to part with blue-chip draft capital, including its 2026 first-round pick.

2. New England Patriots

Raiders get: 2026 first-round pick (No. 31 overall), 2026 second-round pick (No. 63 overall), DT Christian Barmore

Patriots get: EDGE Maxx Crosby

This is something of a Parsons-lite trade for New England to land Crosby. The Patriots don't ship out multiple first-round picks like Dallas did, but they do send two high-caliber selections along with a starter, with defensive tackle Christian Barmore serving as this deal's Kenny Clark comp.

New England is fresh off a Super Bowl appearance in Year 1 of the Mike Vrabel era, but there's still work to be done on the roster. While needed improvements along the offensive line and skill positions were clear in the loss to Seattle, the club could also stand to add an impact pass rusher.

The Patriots caught lightning in a bottle with K'Lavon Chaisson this season, but he's set to cash in when he hits free agency. Crosby is the type of talent who could elevate this front to another level ahead of what projects to be a far more difficult 2026 regular season.

3. Buffalo Bills

Raiders get: 2026 first-round pick (No. 26 overall), 2027 first-round pick, WR Keon Coleman

Bills get: EDGE Maxx Crosby

If there were a team willing to go full Parsons and send Las Vegas two first-round picks plus a player, there's a strong argument it would be Buffalo. President of football operations Brandon Beane may also be feeling enough pressure to pull the trigger.

The Bills are coming off a 2025 season in which they not only missed a golden opportunity to make the Super Bowl -- with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow on the outside looking in -- but also lost ground to the Patriots, who won the AFC East. That contributed to Sean McDermott being fired and Joe Brady being elevated to head coach.

Buffalo needs to improve the talent around Josh Allen, but it must also maximize the roster while its MVP quarterback remains in his prime. That includes improving a pass rush that produced the ninth-fewest pressures in 2025, according to TruMedia. When the Bills square off against Mahomes, Jackson, Burrow and Maye in 2026, they'd be glad they added a game-wrecker like Crosby -- no matter the cost.

Speaking of cost, one factor that could derail this blockbuster is Buffalo's salary-cap situation, as the club is currently $7.5 million over the cap. As for the Coleman component, the Raiders are thin at receiver, and the Bills' front office doesn't appear sold on the former second-round pick, making this a potential change-of-scenery fit.

4. Seattle Seahawks

Raiders get: 2026 first-round pick (No. 32 overall), 2026 second-round pick (No. 64 overall)

Seahawks get: EDGE Maxx Crosby

Could the rich get richer? The Seahawks just lifted the Lombardi Trophy, but that shouldn't prevent them from looking to improve as they gear up for a title defense.

Boye Mafe is set to become a free agent this offseason, and if he departs, that would create a need. Seeing what Mike Macdonald could do with Crosby at his disposal -- coming off a championship season in which Seattle ranked sixth in pressure rate despite primarily rushing four -- would be borderline unfair.

The Seahawks also boast a talented enough roster to feel comfortable punting on the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft if it means Crosby heads to the Pacific Northwest. The organization also has $72.2 million in available cap space (sixth-highest in the NFL) to help facilitate a new deal.

5. San Francisco 49ers

Raiders get: 2026 first-round pick (No. 26 overall), 2026 second-round pick (No. 58 overall)

49ers get: EDGE Maxx Crosby

The 49ers were decimated by injuries in 2025, which seriously impacted their ability to rush the passer. Edge rushers Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams both tore ACLs, contributing to San Francisco recording the fewest sacks in the NFL (20) and the fewest sacks per game (1.8) ever by a playoff team.

Of course, that unit should improve simply by getting healthier in 2026, but the club should still explore significant additions. GM John Lynch is one of the more aggressive executives in the NFL, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him dip his toe into the Crosby trade waters -- especially with his team still in a Super Bowl window while competing in one of the league's toughest divisions, which includes the defending champions.

Should the Raiders trade Maxx Crosby?

Kubiak and owner Mark Davis have both stated publicly their desire to keep Crosby. However, if a team is willing to shell out premium draft picks and a possible starter to pry him out of Las Vegas, the franchise should seriously consider it.

Yes, Crosby has been the fabric of the organization essentially since he arrived as a fourth-round pick in 2019, but the Raiders are about to step into a new era. They just hired a new head coach, have young pieces on offense headlined by Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers, and are about to draft Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick later this offseason.

By the time they're ready to contend with this young core, Crosby could be past his prime, so he doesn't exactly fit the timeline the organization is currently on. If they can get a king's ransom for him, they should add more assets to the cupboard to maximize the incoming Mendoza era.