Ranking NFL starting quarterbacks by tiers ahead of the 2026 season

While it's been said for decades, the NFL may truly be in its "passing era." The importance of the aerial attack in today's game is higher than ever, and the same can be said for the talent level at quarterback. Simply put, there have never been this many gifted quarterbacks in the league at the same time.

With that in mind, we decided to review each quarterback tier ahead of the 2026 season. The evaluation includes some surefire future Hall of Famers, some young guns who appear to be on the precipice of stardom, and some veterans hoping to change the narrative of their careers.

Tier 1: Transcendent Talents (5)

Stafford's MVP season solidified his legacy as one of the best quarterbacks of this era. Imagn Images

These are the quarterbacks that teams dream of deploying. The faces of the modern NFL. Each of these quarterbacks got here in different ways, but they are all are largely accepted as the crème de la crème.

In that vein, these quarterbacks are expected to lead their teams into contention each year. Two of these quarterbacks already reached the promised land.

Matthew Stafford LAR • QB • #9 CMP% 65.0 YDs 4707 TD 46 INT 8 YD/Att 7.88 View Profile

Stafford joined the elites by virtue of his MVP 2025 season. That award also just about solidified Stafford's future as a Hall of Famer. A second Super Bowl win would be another feather in his cap.

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • #15 CMP% 62.7 YDs 3587 TD 22 INT 11 YD/Att 7.15 View Profile

Mahomes and the Chiefs suffered a 2025 setback, including Mahomes' season ending early due to injury. And while he and the Chiefs surely hope for a bounce-back 2026, Mahomes' legacy as one of the league's all-time greats is already secure as a three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time league MVP.

Josh Allen BUF • QB • #17 CMP% 69.3 YDs 3668 TD 25 INT 10 YD/Att 7.97 View Profile

One of the decade's best players so far, the versatile Allen's list of accomplishments includes his 2024 league MVP and becoming the all-time leader in touchdown runs by a quarterback. A Super Bowl would further validate Allen's career.

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 63.6 YDs 2549 TD 21 INT 7 YD/Att 8.44 View Profile

If there is a quarterback hierarchy this decade, it starts with Mahomes, with Jackson and Allen vying for second place. Jackson is a two-time league MVP and the most prolific running quarterback in league history. His career passer rating is tied for the best in league history. He is also one of the best quarterbacks who has never played in a Super Bowl.

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 66.8 YDs 1809 TD 17 INT 5 YD/Att 6.98 View Profile

Burrow is probably as good as the aforementioned players, but injuries prevented him from receiving similar accolades. Now healthy, Burrow has lofty goals for himself and his team in 2026.

Tier 2: Borderline Stars (12)

Despite his and the Eagles' accomplishments, Hurts still has his doubters.

Consider these quarterbacks the silver standard. The most populated tier, the next-best batch of quarterbacks hungry to ascend in 2026. Each of these quarterbacks has led their team on a playoff run before, and each is capable of doing it again with enough support around them.

Jalen Hurts PHI • QB • #1 CMP% 64.8 YDs 3224 TD 25 INT 6 YD/Att 7.1 View Profile

Hurts, despite his status as a Super Bowl MVP (along with being the linchpin behind one of the most successful albeit controversial plays in NFL history), is seldom mentioned among the game's elite quarterbacks. That would have to change, however, if Hurts brings the Eagles back to the big game with a new receiving corps that no longer includes A.J. Brown.

Sam Darnold SEA • QB • #14 CMP% 67.7 YDs 4048 TD 25 INT 14 YD/Att 8.49 View Profile

After a tumultuous start, the former No. 2 overall pick resurrected his career. Darnold delivered a Pro Bowl 2024 season with the Vikings, and he reached the mountaintop with Seattle in 2025. He begins the 2026 season as the starting quarterback for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Caleb Williams CHI • QB • #18 CMP% 58.1 YDs 3942 TD 27 INT 7 YD/Att 6.94 View Profile

Williams' flair for the dramatics included a game-winning touchdown against the rival Packers in the NFC wild-card round. He'll join NFL (and Chicago/Indiana?) royalty if he can lead the Bears to the franchise's second Super Bowl title. More consistent play will be needed if that is going to come to fruition.

Bo Nix DEN • QB • #10 CMP% 63.4 YDs 3931 TD 25 INT 11 YD/Att 6.42 View Profile

While last season was somewhat underwhelming from a production standpoint, Nix was nonetheless on the precipice of stardom until his ankle injury prevented him and the Broncos from reaching the Super Bowl. Nix leads the pack of promising young quarterbacks that are poised to take over the league at some point down the road.

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 CMP% 60.6 YDs 1262 TD 8 INT 3 YD/Att 6.71 View Profile

Daniels (and Washington) hope that 2025 was merely a speedbump on his route to stardom. Prior to last year's injury-riddled campaign, he had a memorable 2024 season that culminated in Washington's first NFC title game appearance in 33 years.

Jared Goff DET • QB • #16 CMP% 68.0 YDs 4564 TD 34 INT 8 YD/Att 7.9 View Profile

Goff appears to have reached his career arc unless the Lions make another deep playoff run. A former No. 1 overall pick, Goff has enjoyed a highly productive career that includes a Super Bowl appearance with the Rams, five Pro Bowl selections and leading Detroit to its first playoff wins since 1991.

Brock Purdy SF • QB • #13 CMP% 69.4 YDs 2167 TD 20 INT 10 YD/Att 7.63 View Profile

A former Mr. Irrelevant, Purdy appeared to be on the fast track to stardom after helping the 49ers reach an NFC title game and a Super Bowl during his first two seasons. Two injury-plagued seasons, however, temporarily paused Purdy's climb up the proverbial quarterback food chain.

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 66.3 YDs 3381 TD 23 INT 6 YD/Att 7.7 View Profile

Love has been a "rising star" for some time. He has yet to reach the upper echelon at his position largely because he and the Packers haven't matched the success they experienced in 2023, Love's first season as Green Bay's starter.

Justin Herbert LAC • QB • #10 CMP% 66.4 YDs 3727 TD 26 INT 13 YD/Att 7.28 View Profile

Herbert has the stats and natural talent to be considered "transcendent talent" alongside fellow 2020 draft classmate Joe Burrow. But while he looks the part, Herbert really can't be put in that category until he and the Chargers have some postseason success.

Dak Prescott DAL • QB • #4 CMP% 67.3 YDs 4552 TD 30 INT 10 YD/Att 7.59 View Profile

Prescott has more than proven he is a franchise quarterback capable of leading the Cowboys to postseason success. Injuries, coaching, and personnel changes contributed to Prescott and the Cowboys' inability to snap the franchise's NFC title game/Super Bowl drought, which is now at 31 years.

Drake Maye NE • QB • #10 CMP% 72.0 YDs 4394 TD 31 INT 8 YD/Att 8.93 View Profile

In just his second season, Maye led the Patriots back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018 and made a push for MVP. The Patriots' offseason additions (which include the acquisitions of Brown, fellow wideout Romeo Doubs, and veteran offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker) have put Maye in a position to build off of last year's success.

Trevor Lawrence JAC • QB • #16 CMP% 60.9 YDs 4007 TD 29 INT 12 YD/Att 7.16 View Profile

Lawrence has endured quite a bit of turbulence in Jacksonville, including playing for three different head coaches. While he'll no longer have Travis Etienne Jr. by his side, Lawrence will have some new pass catchers and an improved offensive line at his disposal.

Tier 3: Promising Prospects (4)

Dart has impressive toughness, but it can often lead to taking unnecessary hits. Imagn Images

The mystery is the blessing (and potential curse). None of these quarterbacks played more than a single season. Each showed some level of promise during their rookie season. There are legitimate reasons to believe that each of these quarterbacks could be in line to do something special this fall.

Jaxson Dart NYG • QB • #6 CMP% 63.7 YDs 2272 TD 15 INT 5 YD/Att 6.7 View Profile

While he's not Lamar Jackson, Dart nonetheless has impressive physical gifts and equally impressive determination. John Harbaugh is again tasked with helping his quarterback maximize his talent while also helping him avoid taking unnecessary hits, which has been Dart's Achilles heel.

Tyler Shough NO • QB • #6 CMP% 67.6 YDs 2384 TD 10 INT 6 YD/Att 7.29 View Profile

Shough and the Saints' late-2025 success have given New Orleans optimism heading into 2026. Adding to that optimism are the Saints' notable offseason additions, which include multiple new pass catchers and offensive linemen, such as former Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr., rookie wideouts Jordyn Tyson and Oscar Delp, and rookie guard Jeremiah Wright.

Cam Ward TEN • QB • #1 CMP% 59.8 YDs 3169 TD 15 INT 7 YD/Att 5.87 View Profile

Ward's most impressive stat last year was playing -- and starting -- in each of the Titans' games despite getting sacked a league-high 55 times. Ward's toughness is without question, and any questions about his talent will ultimately be answered if the Titans provide him with enough support.

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 66.3 YDs 3381 TD 23 INT 6 YD/Att 7.7 View Profile

After rejuvenating his career in Green Bay, Willis will get his first legitimate chance to be an NFL starting quarterback. It'll be a challenge, though, as Willis is joining a Dolphins team that is starting anew.

Tier 4: Volatile Veterans (5)

The former four-time MVP still has his legendary throwing touch.

This is the murky middle of the quarterback landscape, a mixed bag of talent. While each of these quarterbacks is capable of putting up big numbers, their Achilles heels -- whether it's age, a lack of consistency, or being turnover-prone -- can hold their respective teams back.

Aaron Rodgers PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 65.7 YDs 3322 TD 24 INT 7 YD/Att 6.67 View Profile

While age slowed him down, Rodgers is still playing at a relatively high level. Reunited with Mike McCarthy, Rodgers has several new weapons this season (including Michael Pittman Jr., Rico Dowdle, and rookie wideout Germie Bernard) that give him a chance to cap off his Hall of Fame career on a high note.

Daniel Jones IND • QB • #17 CMP% 68.0 YDs 3101 TD 19 INT 8 YD/Att 8.08 View Profile

Jones was in the midst of a career year before an injury cut his first season in Indianapolis short. He'll get a chance to build off of last year's success after he and the Colts agreed on a two-year extension.

Baker Mayfield TB • QB • #6 CMP% 63.2 YDs 3693 TD 26 INT 11 YD/Att 6.8 View Profile

Mayfield followed up his impressive 2024 campaign with an underwhelming 2025 season that wasn't helped by all of the Buccaneers' injuries. The 2026 season will be a crucial one for Mayfield, who is slated to enter free agency next offseason.

C.J. Stroud HOU • QB • #7 CMP% 64.5 YDs 3041 TD 19 INT 8 YD/Att 7.19 View Profile

Inconsistent play has dogged Stroud since his fabulous rookie season. He can quickly climb up the ranks, though, if his consistency improves, which should also put him and the Texans in position to get beyond the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time.

Bryce Young CAR • QB • #9 CMP% 63.6 YDs 3011 TD 23 INT 11 YD/Att 6.3 View Profile

Young should be lauded for the success he's had since being benched early in his second season. Questions still linger, however, about whether he is a legitimate franchise quarterback or a game manager.

Tier 5: Prized Project (1)

Mendoza has a favorable situation in Las Vegas. Getty Images

This is the cream of the incoming crop. Two quarterbacks were first-round draft picks this April, but only one is expected to have a shot at starting in 2026. That makes this particular rookie the focal point of not only his team but this season's discussion surrounding first-year signal-callers.

While Ty Simpson (the other QB taken in the first round) has virtually no shot at playing this season, barring injury, there's a good chance that Mendonza gets some playing time.

Aside from the fact that the Raiders haven't been good in recent years, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is in a pretty good situation. He's going to play under Klint Kubiak, who came to Las Vegas after winning a Super Bowl as Seattle's offensive coordinator. He'll get a chance to learn from not only Kirk Cousins but also from Raiders minority owner Tom Brady.

Tier 6: Holdovers and Placeholders (6)

Murray can revive is career with the Vikings if he can win the starting job.

Sometimes a Band-Aid proves to be the best bet. And, respectfully, that's how we'd label this lower tier of starters. Some of them, like Sam Darnold in 2024 or Baker Mayfield in 2023, could be due for surprise breakouts thanks to untapped upside. Others may be on their last legs as starters, simply collecting snaps until successors are ready to suit up. One of these quarterbacks, however, is about to get his first legitimate chance to be a starting NFL quarterback.

Kyler Murray MIN • QB • #1 CMP% 68.3 YDs 962 TD 6 INT 3 YD/Att 5.98 View Profile

While he's had pockets of success, injuries largely kept Murray from realizing his full potential in Arizona. Murray has a golden opportunity to revive his career in Minnesota if he can beat out J.J. McCarthy.

A former Pro Bowler in Houston, Watson has made just 19 starts since 2021. If he is going to have a chance to continue his career beyond this season, Watson (who is entering the final year of his contract) will have to excel this season under new Browns coach and former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. He'll also have to beat out Shedeur Sanders.

In 2023, Cousins was playing some of the best football of his life before an injury prematurely ended his season. Cousins continued to deal with injuries in 2024, which led to him losing his starting job to Michael Penix Jr. He parlayed his success last season (after Penix sustained a season-ending injury) into his current placeholder position in Las Vegas.

Geno Smith NYJ • QB • #7 CMP% 67.4 YDs 3025 TD 19 INT 17 YD/Att 6.75 View Profile

After a nightmarish 2025 season, Smith still managed to land another starting opportunity in the Big Apple, where his NFL career started. It's safe to say, though, that Smith's starting days will be in the rearview mirror if this season mirrors what happened in Las Vegas.

Tua Tagovailoa ATL • QB • #1 CMP% 67.7 YDs 2660 TD 20 INT 15 YD/Att 6.93 View Profile

Like Murray and Watson, Tagovailoa is another former Pro Bowler who is competing for a starting job. While he has shown flashes of his potential (especially in terms of his accuracy), head injuries have largely defined Tagovailoa's career up to this point.

Jacoby Brissett ARI • QB • #7 CMP% 64.9 YDs 3366 TD 23 INT 8 YD/Att 6.94 View Profile

Brissett wants a new contract, and it's hard to argue with him. While he won just one game last season, Brissett put up solid numbers that included career highs in passing yards and touchdown passes.

The Cardinals, by virtue of a busy offseason that included adding several new pieces to their offense, have put Brissett in a position to have an even better 2026.